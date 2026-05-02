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Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
6h

Peace ?

No money in it

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Longtrail's avatar
Longtrail
3h

There's no money in Peace but it's priceless. The warmongers and war profiteers are greedy with a hunger that's impossible to satisfy. They're never satisfied, they always want more. They're a scourge on our world. A pox on them al!

Damn good post Julian, especially the parts about Canada, the USA and Hitler. Hell, Canada and the USA have proven they are nazi. So has Britain and their hero Churchill.

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