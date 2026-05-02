Today’s post for coffeebuyers….

Friday marks a legal deadline for Trump, after which he should be required to wind down US military operations around Iran. But according to Trump, he already has: The president wrote in a letter to Congress on Friday that the Iran war was “terminated” thanks to the US-Iran ceasefire, which remains in effect with no firm deadline.

“There has been no exchange of fire between the United States Forces and Iran since April 7, 2026,” Trump wrote in the letter. “The hostilities that began on February 28, 2026, have been terminated.” Is it true? Not really, from all evidence available. While the US and Iran haven’t been engaged in the kind of full-scale hostilities that marked the early weeks of the conflict, a US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is still in place. (Last month, the US even fired on an Iranian-flagged ship allegedly attempting to violate the blockade — in Trump’s words, “blowing a hole in the engine room.”) US forces also remain in place near Iran, and there’s the ever-present possibility that the conflict could resume at full force — something Trump has continued to threaten as a deal to end the conflict permanently eludes him.

Trump is of course just doing what previous Presidents have always done, skating around the War Powers Act by denying the war you can see on the news is actually a war. Hey, it’s TV— it’s not real — unless we tell you it is.

No, the war never ended and it continues. The blockade is in place.

Except that the Gerald Ford has to leave the Mediterranean to take a crap in American waters and prevent mutiny over the food. There are also rumors about Iranian strikes on US warships.

According to the Navy, a single “component” failed in the Higgins’s engine room, although as an advanced warship, it has multiple powerplant redundancies. The Arleigh Burke class uses a COGAG configuration with four gas turbines.

The dog ate my homework….. Or was it my COGAG?

This comes at a time when the US mass media is revealing what we all knew — that Iran really did trash US bases in the ME.

In the meantime, the war against Hezbollah continues and the US has increased its support for Israel, which, having created one massive death camp in Gaza, wants to do the same in Lebanon. It continues slaughtering kids.

The US has a long history of organizing death squads and mass exterminations. as Hitler noted with great admiration, so this in line with good ol’ American tradition.

In any case, the US is beefing up its support for baby killers. Whatever happened to “Right to Life”.?

Massive Shipments:

In May 2026, the US dispatched roughly 6,500 tons of munitions and military equipment to Israel in a single day, to support the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) murdering Christian families in Southern Lebanon.

Types of Equipment:

Shipments include aerial and ground munitions, high-precision munitions, air defense interceptors, and Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs).

And sledge hammers.

Approved Sales:

The US government has approved large-scale military sales, including $8.6 billion in defense articles involving Lockheed Martin and RTX, and a separate package including F-15 fighter jets and tank/mortar shells.

Policy Context:

While 40 of 47 Democrats in the US Senate recently voted to block certain weapons sales, there has been no pause in the overall flow of US military aid to Israel, despite opposition from some lawmakers.

Ah, yes, One Nation under Zion.

This is no doubt why Japan wants to get back into the business of selling weapons. There is money in murder.

It is all very reasonable

What’s the logic of this?

It’s paraconsistent. Not the kind used in computer programming and AI work and the like— just Trumpian paraconsistency were contradictions reveal disconnection from truth and reality. Peace, freedom, democracy— murder, rape, genocide. Just don’t talk about the last three.

The US political system is based on this kind of thinking.

It’s hallucinatory of course. While schizophrenics create their own, and you might get the same effects from magic mushrooms, or the food on a US aircraft carrier, the US government uses the media to create technologically mediated hallucinations. On a drug, most people know they are probably hallucinating — because that is what drugs are for but in the Media are supposedly for “truth”.

In the 19th Century it was called willing suspension of disbelief.

And who pays for the show? You do, dear TaxPayer.

Trump is not unique in the Delusion Game. All Presidents do this kind of thing. So Trump knows he can get away with it. And he indulges himself. He plays with all the toys of his office. He has the intellect of a four year old, so don’t expect consistency.

A key device which has in most of American wars in this century – proxy war .

A Mafia Don doesn’t go out an kill anyone himself. He has hit men for that. But he can still get a lot of satisfaction from erasing someone he doesn’t like, knowing he will never be held to account. This “Don “ is no different. He just wants it to look like something it isn’t.

Ukraine was a proxy against Russia. An unsuccessful one, even with help from the NATO gang, so Trump pretends he had nothing to do with that. It would never have happened if he had been President he says — , even though he did a lot of the groundwork.

Didn’t work out. So Don transferred the task to NATO and Europe and told them to “negotiate” , blaming Zelensky, while at the same time encouraging Russophobia and making a killing *literally) selling weapons to be used against Russia. Money, money, money…. Nothing is as it seems to be.

Us? The US? We want PEACE. Only we don’t of course. If we had peace, what would we sell then?.

In the case of Iran, the US failed miserably in its attacks and now contents itself with an ineffective blockade while leaving the dirty work to its proxy – Israel .

Natural selection? More like un-natural .

A feel good video.

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