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charles leone's avatar
charles leone
10h

Trump and the Trump family Jared Kushner have always been Con artists/Grifters. They like their Jewish backers love to steal money and property for their private equity empire.

The Russian Jew oligarchs love doing business with them.

Here's the bio of one of them. Yuri Milner.

https://www.britannica.com/money/Yuri-Milner

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Tony Leibbrandt's avatar
Tony Leibbrandt
7h

Not sure what else you could call it with Trump delivering various ridiculous one-liners .

“Israel and Iran must immediately stop shooting.” - MUST? (But it's okay for US to keep shooting.)

Ordering Iran, “You’ve shot your missiles, that’s enough. Get back to the table and make a deal,” - good luck with that.

"I am going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate,” - a lot of good that did!

And about Bibi, "He won’t have any choice, I call the shots. I call all the shots. He doesn’t call the shots.” - not sure Bibi would agree.

Leaving aside the hubris and hypocrisy what I see in these statements is someone losing power and control desperately trying to convince himself and the world that he is still important,that when he commands all will kneel and bow.

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