Nima seems surprised at the Israeli attacks— like a lot of people.

I was not. It all made perfect sense, including Trump’s support for it.

Yes, I know there have been a reports of Trump demanding that Bibi dial down the level of violence in Lebanon so he can negotiate a peace treaty with Iran, which is almost there.

According to Axios, Trump had phoned Bibi and told him he was fucking crazy some time ago. That is Axios which is run by Barak Ravid an Israeli journalist based in Washington, D.C and Marc Caputo, a Republican oriented journalist ex-Miami Herald. Oh my, so very deep in the bowels of the Deep State.

Trump is a guy who has always had his cate and eaten it too. And this story allows him to have it both ways He’s a decent guy who just wants peace but he has to deal with a mad dog — Bibi — who just won’t listen. What can he do?

But he continues to give the ZioNazis everything they want.

The trouble is the Iranians figured Trump out long ago. They expected nothing from his “ceasefires’ except more violence — nothing from his promises. Hormuz is their nuclear option. A global economic weapon.

It is pretty clear now that the US and Israel cannot win this war they have started. The Hormuz Blockade has given Iran time to rebuild its offensive and defensive capabilities —at the same time that it strikes at heart of Western economies while strengthening those of Russia and China.

As I said last time, Iran has it own version of “operational art”, so the military is just one of many options. Aware of US control of the InfoSphere , Iran also seeks to subvert media narratives. There is vulnerability—Trump’s antics and Israeli crimes against humanity whittle away at Western self-respect.

Tehran has said there can be no peace agreement without peace for Lebanon — and Gaza. That is a moral imperative. A matter of principle.

With yet another massive attack looming against Beirut, Iran promised to strike Israel if it went ahead with its planned attack on Dahiyeh in Lebanon and also that it would unleash the Houthis to close the Red Sea and attack Saudi Arabia.

Israel went ahead and attacked Lebanon,as I am sure Iran expected it to.

Iran kept is promise and hit Israel with abo 30 missiles targeting major bases in Northern Israel. Hours later, Israel attacked Iran, which Iran had apparently prepared for.

Some analysts think Trump sincerely wants peace. :

I believe that the Israeli decision to attack Beirut had one objective… force the Iranian hand in launching an attack on Israel in hopes of bringing the US back into the war and sabotaging any chance for Trump to sign a Pakistani peace deal with Iran. So far, the Israelis have failed. Donald Trump is staying on the sidelines for now, which has sparked mass hysteria among the neo-cons and Zionist fanatics. Trump appears genuinely sincere in wanting to sign on to the Pakistani deal. It is possible he could do so while letting Israel and Iran fight it out. Larry Johnson.

There is quite a lot of support for this interpretation.

I would like to agree. But I have stopped looking for pots of gold at the end of the rainbow.

For one thing, the Iranian and American positions are so far apart there can be no “deal’ at this point. Iran has the stronger hand. The longer the war goes on, the weaker the American position— and that of Israel too. Given the thousands of people who have died because of American machinations in the Middle East why should the US get out of its current predicament easily?

In any case, the US doesn’t want peace - it wants power

US attacks in the Gulf of Hormuz do not exactly signal a real desire for peace. And did Israel attack Iran without American foreknowledge and help? Of course not.

This what Israel said.

The Israel Defense Forces said Monday that it coordinated defensive operations with the US military during recent missile attacks from Iran, as Israeli forces continued strikes against Iranian military infrastructure and prepared for the possibility of additional days of fighting.

During a briefing, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson Brigadier General Effii Defrin addressed the latest developments with Iran and accused Tehran of violating the ceasefire. “Iran allegedly connects the IDF strike in Dahieh to its attack, it violated the two-month ceasefire yesterday with its fire toward Israel. This may indicate the Iranians’ inability to sign an agreement with the Americans, and to buy time they violated the ceasefire,” Defrin said. Addressing cooperation with Washington, Defrin said: “We coordinated with CENTCOM [US Central Command] also in defense. They took part in the interceptions yesterday.”

The American media story Trump tells Israel not to attack Dahieh because the Iranians will retaliate (of course). The Israelis ignore him .

“I didn’t know nothin’ “, the Donalds says. He tells the Israelis not to attack Iran. They do it anyway.

“I didn’t know nothin’ “, he says.

But Israel says they coordinated with CENTCOM — since obviously they couldn’t carry out the attacks without American help.

“CENTCOM? Who’s that?”, says Trump .

The Israelis attack Dahieh,breaking the ceasefire; Iran responds tit for tat.

Iran called off its attacks on Israel, after the Israeli army announced completion of standoff airstrikes on Iran's "strategic defense systems" signaling a pause, no doubt as a result of serious damage from Iran’s initial attack of just 24 missiles. Also Iran has threatened to strike all oil and gas and energy facilities in the region linked to the US, Israel, and their allies. Tehran has claimed to have destroyed petrochemical infrastructure in Haifa, Israel.

For the time being, a pause.

However, the Houthis continue to close the Red Sea. This is in line with what they had promised before. And Iran issues a warning

Iran’s Army Commander Major General Amir Hatami says the United States is responsible for the new Israeli aggression against Iran, warning that the country would escalate its retaliation if the enemy repeats its mischievous acts.

In a Monday message addressing the Iranian nation, Hatami said that the new round of Israeli aggression on Iran took place while Pakistani mediators were in Tehran as part of efforts to work out a deal to put an end to US-Israeli aggression against the country. He said the aggression proved the enemy has no commitment whatsoever to the ceasefire announced in early April, nor to efforts aimed at ending the war of aggression.

This communique notes that the new aggression on Iran took place as Pakistani mediators were trying to work out a peace deal. Isn’t this how the war started in the first place,an attack during negotiations?

But the end result is in Iran’s favor.

It is harder and harder for the US to maintain their long established narrative about Iran as a “terrorist state” run by religious extremists. It is harder and harder to pretend that US foreign policy as anything to do with democracy or freedom— or anything but greed and lust for power. At the same time, as the crisis continues, the economic effects will eventually collapse what Hedge fund manager Mark Spitznagel called the biggest bubble in human history.

At the same time, Iran is demonstrating moral superiority and undermining the political stability of GCC regimes. This is how operational art works. A lot of things working at the same time. There is no time limit.It goes on and one.

Iran has time on its side. The US doesn’t. As Sean Foo says, economies depend on trust- which is normally taken for granted — until is isn’t’. There is no normal anymore.

Trump is destroying the last vestiges of trust in the US. .

As for the bubble, it only takes a little prick to burst it. One named Donald.

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