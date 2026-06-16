Wars begin, are fought, and end. What is it all about? Greed. Money.

What is the MoU about?

Ultimately, the US cannot afford to fight . There is economics to consider.

Not a “dismal science”

Not a science at all. Just dismal.

Iran continues to grow stronger and the US’s GCC allies are desperate for the war to end. The UAE has reportedly offered Iran a bribe of billions - which, of course, it denies — to negotiate. The rest of the GCC is willing to pay up too.

So there is talk that the while the US can’t afford to pay $300 billion of reconstruction, the GCC countries will. All good right?

Nope, if the US pays, markets crash. If the GCC divests their holdings to pay, the market crashes.

This comes at at time, when Japan is hiking rates If the carry trade unravels and Japanese investors bring home a trillion or so dollars, the US market crashes.

Just opening up Hormuz does not immediately translate into lower energy prices. It will take months for the market to readjust even if there is a sudden spike in US stocks this week, especially if Israel continues to be Israel.

If the MoU is not fully implemented to Iranian satisfaction, and Israel carries on on its kamikaze trajectory, then you might see $130 a barrel by December.

Not good.

Inflation is increasing. If the GCC pays for Iranian reconstruction, the global markets still crash. Japan’s weak yen makes energy more expensive for it. Its reserves are down. Its inflation is increasing. The BOJ HAS to hike rates, which is dangerous for US investors. If the rate hike unravels the carry trade, Japanese investors repatriate capital back home— a trillion or so.

The bond market looks very shaky .

With all this, the AI bubble continues. NVIDIA wants to borrow 25 billion. The rest of the Big 7 are doing the same thing. They simply cannot compete with the Chinese economically so they borrow to make up the difference.

Economics matter.

It may be that the US and Iran will reach a “deal”, with each side interpreting the outcome in its own way for its people and national media. That said, Iran is most likely to stick to the truth of things; Trump to lie egregiously, knowing that the average American has a sixth grade competency in reading and a second grade competency in critical thinking.

Money, money, money ….

Here’s a Russian point of view.

Repaying bonds has already become an unbearable burden. Interest payments will account for nearly 14% of the budget this year. This puts the United States in the same company as Italy (13%), Lebanon (15.2%), and the Philippines (15.3%). Moreover, according to the Congressional Budget Committee’s forecast, if nothing changes, the United States will spend $2.1 trillion in 2036, accounting for 19% of the budget. This would put the United States in the same company as Uganda and Gabon. True, some major economies have an even worse record. Brazil, India, and Egypt spend a quarter of their tax revenues on debt repayment. But these countries are not issuers of the world’s reserve currency. Nor do they proclaim themselves the “world’s policeman.” Could we continue like this? Yes, by printing money. That is, repeating the same trick over and over again as we did during the 2008 and COVID crises. If Kamala Harris had become president, this would likely be the option we’d choose. However, this behavior is like a spring. The longer you pull, the harder it will hit. The more damaged the economic structure will be.

The US is winding down its empire. But this doesn’t mean they desire peace and prosperity in the territories they’re leaving behind. Quite the opposite. While the US reassembles itself—and they believe they can do so quickly, although the likelihood of such a development is slim—the globe must reign in chaos. Specifically, in the event of a Ukrainian war, they intend to destroy the EU and Russia . This doesn’t mean Russia should immediately stop the war to spite the US. Quite the contrary, given the suicidal behavior of the Europeans. But it’s important to correctly assess the Americans’ motives. And don’t be surprised by Starlinks, Palantir, and Hornet in Ukraine. They’re not friends. And they’re not partners. They’re thinking only and exclusively about how to save themselves, trapped in the wheelhouse of this sinking Titanic. Trump’s job is to create a smokescreen. The thicker the fog, the better. His second role is to be the scapegoat when everything falls apart.

Remember who drowned on the Titanic? It was all the people on the lower decks, the ones without money.

A bit long, but something to check over donuts - -and, uh, coffee.

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