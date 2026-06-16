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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
9h

What can this mean? Are you telling us that the smartest people have not been running things all along?

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lsgv
10h

Only men drowned when the Titanic sank, no women or children. Men poor, not so poor, and maybe a few rich. That was when society had morals and values. Today everyone runs for the hatches trampling all those that happen to be on their way.

Apart from that, yes, a good thing if this war can end, even though if recent history is anything to go by I doubt it. My take is that Trump wants to get out as he knows he’s lost but he can’t do it all at once while everyone is looking. This MoU gives him a quick win and after that everyone will forget and the US can walk out in a couple of months nobody noticing.

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