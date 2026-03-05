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Moscow Exile's avatar
Moscow Exile
8d

"... it was called the SMO in the beginning – and now the SVO."

SMO, Latin alphabet — Special Military Operation.

СВО, Cyrillic alphbet — Специальная военная операция [spetsialnaya voennaya operatsiya]: Special Military Operation.

Transliterated from the Cyrillic alphabet into the Latin alphabet, СВО becomes SVO.

So SMO has not changed into SVO: both abbreviations mean "Special Military Operation", SMO being the abbreviation for the expression in English, and SVO being the abbreviation for the expression in Russian, but using Latin letters transliterated from СВО, the Russian abbreviation for "Special Military Operation" in Cyrillic.

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4 replies by Julian Macfarlane and others
retka's avatar
retka
8dEdited

Ukraine is only America's whore--a disposable c*nt that Uncle Sodomy amuses himself with on the side.

Unfortunately for Ukraine, however, America is returning back to its true love and dominatrix: Mistress Israel.

While America and Israel are attacking Iran, Russia may view this as an opportunity to "finish the job" and end Ukraine.

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2 replies by Julian Macfarlane and others
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