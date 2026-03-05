This is my latest video for Southfront.

While all eyes are on Iran and the war going on there, Russia is continuing with its slow-motion war in Ukraine, establishing bridgeheads, taking villages and towns, and setting up the conditions for major encirclements of Ukrainian forces, including in the North - that “forgotten” front.

From a Western military point of view, one would expect a major offensive in the spring, which officially begins March 20, with tanks and aerial bombing and the like. But that is the Western concept of war – the one we see being played out by the US in Iran – with the emphasis on air superiority and conventional weaponry and desirous of quick results, with total disregard for civilian casualties. The West is all about instant gratification - especially in war.

The Russians however, prioritize the long term - in almost everything — they favor depth, resilience, tradition, things that last. That may be changing somewhat it is still a sensibility embedded in the culture, history and emotion.

In any case, – as Putin keeps on saying – Russia doesn’t regard this as a “war” in the Western sense, which is why it was called the SMO in the beginning – and now the SVO.

If there is a “war” at all, it is with NATO and the US whose criminal attack on Iran looks set to destroy Western economies, political consensus, and perhaps even the US itself.

While Ukraine was originally a proxy to be used against Russia, it has become a proxy that Russia can use against the Empire of Lies.

Ironies abound!

Before the war on Iran, the Western media was insisting that Russia was in dire economic straits because of declining oil prices and declining oil revenues, but now that the Iranians have closed the Strait of Hormuz, oil and gas prices are rising, close to doubling in many European countries.

Putin has been talking about cutting off energy supplies to Europe – at least to “unfriendly” countries and redirecting its exports to the countries.

The timing is very good.

The war on Iran is providing Russia with a sizable windfall which gives it a lot of leeway in doing all sorts of things. In addition, Western sanctions and hostility have isolated Russia from the global financial system in such a way that it will be less affected by a global economic downturn or crash than other countries. Almost half of Russia’s foreign reserves are in gold, the value of which has increased with the IRGC closing Hormuz.

Russia is one of the few countries that can profit from such a situation

One must remember that the USSR posted strong economic gains while the Western world suffered after the collapse of 1929, leveraging low global prices to import Western machinery and hiring American engineers cheaply and buying technology to build factories.

Being “outside the system” is of benefit when that system collapses especially if you have resources, and a high degree of autarky.

But Russia is capitalist you say? Just like the US? Not at all, Russia’s is managed capitalism! More like China.

An advantage conferred by the closure of Hormuz is with the landlocked nations of central Asia who must now rely on northern corridors through Russia, making them dependent on Russian goodwill.

Good things come to those who wait

Putin’s slow war allows it to allocate resources to industrial and regional development in Russia which strengthens its economy and society. You remember, of course, how in a hurry Trump was to appropriate Ukrainian resources. That’s never going to happen now.

The regions where Russian forces dominate in the Ukraine are among the richest in terms of resources and skilled labor and so benefit the Russian Federation as a whole. These areas suffered great destruction as a result of Ukrainian attacks.So much was destroyed - which also means the opportunities for development are great. A windfall in oil revenues will help.

With a delusional Zelensky in power, encouraged by a new generation of even more delusional European and British Neo-Nazis, Ukraine will denazify itself at some point, and what remains of its, much-diminished population will have to turn to Russia because Europe and the West can only offer further grief and suffering, with too much debt to help, not that they would want to.

So, Russia continues its slow war. Its goals are obvious.

First it must liberate the rest of Donetsk, Then it must take control of the oblasts on the east bank of the Dnieper to the north as it liberates Zaporizhzhia. Finally, it must take the rest of Kherson and move on to the oblasts on the Black Sea, linking up with Transnistria. Then—once it controls the best parts of what used to be called “Ukraine” and access to the sea -will come elections and referendums in the oblasts on the West Bank of Dnieper.

How long will it take?

As a“war”, at the present rate, it could take two more years! At least.

That assumes that “Ukraine” – the Kiev regime – can continue to rule as it has, with its people brainwashed, , hopeful that NATO or the EU will rescue them from the better lives offered by their evil Russian brothers.

In the meantime, the conscription gangs (the TCC) kidnap people to force them to become cannon fodder, beat babushkas with clubs and drag them into vans

“Listen up you old bitches, you and your pickles will now defend Israel and Riyadh. Now get in the fu*king van or I’ll give you something real to cry about”

What happens when the State becomes your enemy?

The enemy of my enemy becomes my friend. Your friend is Russia.

A kid raised by dogs

Ichi and Chappy are raising me. It’s difficult but they won’t give up. Help them!

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