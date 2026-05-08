Today’s article for Coffee Buyers. Richard Dawkins thinks ChatBots are conscious.

To “fudge” means to intentionally alter, falsify, or present data inaccurately—such as tampering with figures or omitting key facts—to make results appear better than they are or to avoid a direct, honest answer. It is a form of cheating or misrepresentation.

CENTCOM Protects U.S. Warships Transiting Strait of Hormuz

TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. forces intercepted unprovoked Iranian attacks and responded with self-defense strikes as U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers transited the Strait of Hormuz to the Gulf of Oman, May 7. Iranian forces launched multiple missiles, drones and small boats as USS Truxtun (DDG 103), USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), and USS Mason (DDG 87) transited the international sea passage. No U.S. assets were struck. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) eliminated inbound threats and targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for attacking U.S. forces including missile and drone launch sites; command and control locations; and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance nodes. CENTCOM does not seek escalation but remains positioned and ready to protect American forces.

Really? The Iranian account is different.

Ebrahim Zolfaghari, the spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

Ebrahim Zolfaghari noted that the “aggressive, terrorist, and outlaw” US military, in violation of a ceasefire, targeted an Iranian oil tanker. The vessel was transiting from Iran’s coastal waters in the Jask region, heading towards the Strait of Hormuz. In a separate but simultaneous incident, another Iranian ship came under attack while entering the Strait of Hormuz, directly opposite the UAE’s Fujairah port. Concurrent with these fresh acts of aggression, the spokesperson said that US forces, operating in coordination with certain countries in the region, launched airstrikes against civilian areas in the coastal provinces. These aerial attacks reportedly targeted locations along the coasts of Bandar Khamir, Sirik, and Qeshm Island. The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran launched a swift counterattack, engaging US military vessels east of the Strait of Hormuz and south of the port of Bandar Chabahar. The Iranian operation inflicted “significant damage” on the American warships, he said. Earlier, media reports said Iranian naval and missile forces had delivered a swift and precise response to yet another act of US aggression in the Strait of Hormuz, forcing American vessels to flee after sustaining damage. A senior Iranian military official confirmed to IRIB on Thursday night that, following the unprovoked attack by US military aircraft on an Iranian oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, attacking enemy units in the Strait of Hormuz came under intense Iranian missile fire. The aggressor forces suffered direct hits and were compelled to retreat in disarray. It comes a day after US President Donald Trump suspended the so-called ‘Project Freedom’ after just 48 hours, which was aimed at forcing open the Strait of Hormuz.

There seems to be a difference of opinion. If the Iranian story is to believed the 3 Aegis destroyers were not exactly sightseeing in Hormuz, they were carrying out military operations against tankers, backed up by aerial assets, launching air strikes. Of course, Qesm Island, Bandar Khamir, Sirik are not only “civilian” sites, they are fortified sites for launching missiles and drones .

It would seem that the US Navy was testing the boundaries, carrying out SEAD strikes as per American military doctrine before exposing its three Aegis destroyers tasked with intercepting Iranian tankers. Or perhaps the tankers were just an excuse, with the real targets Iranian defenses along the strait.

For example, Donald Gorbachev writes:

The empire’s plan presupposed that destroyer-launched layered defense plus CIWS would absorb Iranian anti-ship missile pressure indefinitely, and that Tomahawk strikes on coastal Iran would suppress IRGC launch positions in real time and reduce the missile pressure on the destroyers. Both presuppositions failed within the same engagement. The layered defense exhausted itself to the point of CIWS firing. The Tomahawk strikes on Bandar Abbas and Qeshm did not suppress the IRGC missile pressure — the destroyers had to leave anyway. The strikes were not suppression. The strikes were performative. The IRGC missile batteries are on hundreds of kilometers of Iranian coastline. Tomahawks at two ports do not silence the coast. The friction is the magazine. CIWS magazines empty in thirty seconds. Iran has more anti-ship missiles than the empire’s destroyers carry interceptors. The empire’s plan treated the engagement as a single round. Iran was prepared for multiple rounds. The plan ran out of interceptors before Iran ran out of missiles. The Tomahawks at the lighthouse did not refill the interceptor magazine.

I am not sure about this analysis. One needs to add detail.

First of all, the destroyers were initially two, with a third added later, and opposed by fast boats which the US countered with aerial assets.

The operation was conducted in two primary phases within the Strait of Hormuz as our old friend Google’s AI says with appropriate reference..

Phase 1 (May 4, 2026): The USS Truxtun and USS Mason forced their way through the strait while under heavy fire. During this transit, U.S. Army AH-64 Apaches and Navy MH-60S Seahawks provided the air cover that used Hellfire missiles to sink six Iranian fast-attack boats attempting to swarm the ships. Phase 2 (May 7, 2026): A third destroyer, the USS Rafael Peralta, joined the Truxtun and Mason. This three-ship group faced a “sustained barrage” of coordinated Iranian strikes involving ballistic missiles, drones, and more small-boat swarms. U.S. Central Command confirmed the ships used their Aegis combat systems to intercept all incoming threats without taking any damage. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7]

Hubris?

The US Navy should have known by now that its ships would run out of ammunition in the face of dedicated swarm attacks, in this case missiles, drones and fast boats as I described yesterday. Did the Americans think that sinking a few fast boats would frighten the Iranians? And CIWS magazines are empty in just 20 seconds.

May 7, the Iranians upped the ant. Gorbachev is correct. Once a vessel is reduced to CIWS, it’s in trouble. This is the point at which the destroyers fired off Tomahawks which could not, however, hurt Iranian launch sites which are mostly underground but I am sure they hoped would keep the Iranians busy. Each Tomahawk costs about $4 million. Aegis destroyers have 96 launch tubes, so carrying offensive missiles reduces the number of defensive missiles, a vulnerability under swarm attack.

Some reports suggest that the ships were damaged. CENTCOM says no but that denial is meaningless given who it comes from. These are the people who said the Iranians attacked them for no reason at all.

However, is also possible that IRGC fast boat crews would have seen explosions close to the ships due to CIWS fire and assumed a hit when in fact it was an “almost hit”. Or…. the ships may have been hit but not fatally.

We won’t know for a long time.

While I am not entirely sure of Gorbachev’s analysis, he is one to pay attention to.

The empire’s destroyers were driven out of the Strait of Hormuz under sustained Iranian missile fire that exhausted layered defense and forced terminal-range CIWS engagement. The strikes on Bandar Abbas and Qeshm were the empire’s cover fire for the withdrawal — symbolic targets selected to give the press release something to print while the actual military reality was the United States Navy losing the geographic position the United States Navy was in the Strait to hold.

One battle. Two press releases.Not much is clear except for American defeat at sea, dressed up as an exchange of fire.

This incident is, among other things, why it is important to look at the media skeptically . By media I don’t must mean the MSM, but Alt Media and also forums like X and its ilk. Inevitably we must assess probabilities.

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