News Forensics

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Sean H.'s avatar
Sean H.
12h

so there are 2 versions of the same events without any independent verifiable arbiter and you conclude the Iranian version is accurate? i sense bias

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Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
8h

we're all not experts on this shit!:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phalanx_CIWS

The Phalanx CIWS (SEE-wiz) is an automated gun-based "Close-In Weapon System" to defend military watercraft automatically against incoming threats such as aircraft, missiles, and small boats

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