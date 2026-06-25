News Forensics

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Garry Gerskwotiz's avatar
Garry Gerskwotiz
37m

Well said!! The Empire of Lies does nothing but lie, it's all they have left in their bag

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heikomr's avatar
heikomr
12m

Today I wrote the following comment on L. Johnson's blog. I keep trying to sensitize my fellow human beings to the fact that the source of all evil is not the presidents, politicians, political parties or the media. These are only the tools of evil, just as all of us in Mordor are made into tools of evil, voluntarily or involuntarily.

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"The question at the beginning of my comment was meant sarcastically. Sauron from Mordor will wreak havoc until "he" is destroyed. So it is with this system. It is not the "USA," the "West," or the "Jews" who are Sauron. It is the 1% who own 43% of the world's wealth. The poorer half of the world's population together owns 0.52%. 3.8 billion people live on 8.30 dollars a day. Countless millions of people work, under the most terrible conditions, for no more than 1 dollar a day. Among them already small children. How many people died from 1945 to 2026 from wars, terrorism, civil wars, hunger, dirty water, catastrophic hygienic living conditions, and lack of medical care? There is no global database on this. Not even at the corrupt, scheming, and criminal-infested UNO. This is why this number cannot yet be precisely quantified. But it is approximately 500 million people. And how can the 1% own 43% of the world's wealth? Because their light creates the shadow of poverty, misery, sickness, and death for the other billions of victims. Greed kills and injures countless people. Greed is the source of the horror of the wars and of Gaza. Elon Musk is the first billionaire (1 trillion Dollar). How can a person in his short life, through diligence, creativity, and law-abidingness, "earn" 1 trillion dollars by honest work? Additionally, his Starlink kills how many human lives? Greed will never say: "Now I have enough." Why do they say that Putin and Xi are supposed to be evil and must be removed? Because they have placed limits on "greed."​

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