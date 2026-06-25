This is the Golden Age of Lies. Say thank you to technology.

Who murdered civilians in the Hamas Raid on Israel?

Hamas did not want to kill Israelis - it wanted hostages — alive— to exchange for is own people. It hoped to return those people and get its own back — and, by all accounts it treated them well.

The Israeli government and media concocted a different story or rather a mythology.

There were indeed atrocities committed - by the IDF itself. What it does best. Indiscriminate killing.

That is why this video, found on X, is very likely (as the caption says) illegal.

Israel is part of the Empire of Lies.

William Shenstone (pre-Romantic poet): "A liar begins with making falsehood appear like truth, and ends with making truth itself appear like falsehood."

In some sense, Trump is the best President ever, because he is the worst liar ever — “worst” meaning his lies are so very obvious—they look like lies, which highlights the truth, at least for those how are interested in that.

So when Trump tells us that he has destroyed Iran’s military capabilities and then we see Iranian missiles and drones taking out American radars and bases, the truth flashes across the mind: the US has lost. Quick! Change the channel.

Israel’s lies are backstopped by repetition, fakery of all kinds, creative ,media story telling, and (naturally) pretty girls saying “Rape! Torture! Mutilation!”

Max Blumenthal@MaxBlumenthal ·This is the proven fraudster behind the new “Civil Commission” report on Oct 7 sexual violence which the entire US mainstream media is reporting without any critical detachment.



During a Harvard presentation, Cochav Elkayam-Levy falsely presented an old photo of female Kurdish fighters killed in combat as images of Israeli women at the Nova music fest.



When I exposed her, she simply blocked me and moved on without acknowledging her error. Then she proceeded to spin out more lies, such as that fetuses were cut from pregnant mothers by Hamas fighters.



Israeli media has since exposed Elkayam-Levy as a grifter who deceived donors, lied about Hamas atrocities, and set up a fake “Civil Commission” which served as a corrupt fundraising mechanism for herself.



Her new report is contradicted at numerous points by previous ones by the “Dinah Project” – another Israeli rape hoax PR org – as well as by the UN’s Pramila Patten “fact-finding mission,” and others which the Israeli gov’t itself has promoted.



In spite of her long and growing record of lying and corruption, the NYT, CNN, ABC and Washington Post are still taking Elkayam-Levy at her word/

Now. keep in mind that Max Blumenthal is Jewish. A Jewish Anti Semite? There are a lot of these people, LOL.

As we saw, after a while, truth dies. Today, truth is a kind of zombie, walking but dead. Trump’s truth ‘social” is aptly named—it means truth determined by social needs and circumstances, changing as those things do, as the wind changes, without any regard for reality.

Trump says the MoU is a “Great Victory” for the US and for him personally, when in fact it represents shame for his country and everything it once claimed to stand for.

With misinformation and disinformation, we now have malinformation, a kind of gaslighting — to my mind the worst kind of lying. Hormuz will indeed “remain open”—as it really already was - but as I noted recently, most of the ships transiting are Iranian and Chinese.

That’s thanks to the US media spreading the US State Department story of Hormuz being “mined”, which it was not, but provided a convenient excuse for avoiding US naval incursions.

Insurance companies in the West take this as truth, raise their rates, and shipowners are reluctant to take the risk — except for the Iranians and Chinese who know better.

The US is not party to UNCLOS. And has its own definition of sovereignty within territorial waters. So it insists upon the right of “innocent passage”, but within US territorial waters that is subject to US law.

There will be no “tolls”— but there are costs for “de-mining’, navigational services, and environmental cleanup. Someone will pay, as they always do.

Who?

Users.

There is already precedent for this with the Bosphorus, established through the Montreux Convention of 1936 which the US signed onto long ago.

Notice that the US insists that it will maintain a naval presence outside Hormuz. For what? To interrupt the flow of oil with a diesel and jet fuel crisis looming? As my dear friend, Larry Johnson writes:

Here’s the bottomline: the US is exhausting its reserve of heavy crude, which is the source of aviation gas and diesel, with estimates that reserves will be empty by the first week of July. That should make for a merry Fourth of July celebration.

As we have said before, an MoU, signed or not, is not a trustworthy agreement. The US is still set on domination. Scott Bessent has said that the US will drop sanctions on Iran — to encourage Iran to sell oil in dollars rather than national currencies — and prop up the dollar as a reserve currency. If Iran doesn’t do that, the sanctions come back on.

As if that would work….

Nobody believes Bessent. Nobody believes Trump. Nobody believes the US?

That’s the trouble with malinformation and an empire built on lies.

Russia

My last VO for SouthFront. Just click the graphic to connect.

Serval. The Great Hunter

Servals are increasingly popular as exotic pets. But they are not domestic cats although they can interbreed. One must respect the nature of these marvellous creatures and give them the habitats they deserve.

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