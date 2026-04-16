What is the long and short of war?

In the West, we are conditioned by Hollywood which needs to fit war into something you can sit through, chewing munchies for an hour and half or two. It usually focuses on one big battle in which the heroes (our side) triumph, over the villains (“them”) and we can get to the bathroom and pee.

That of course is also Trump’s notion of war. Maybe if his bone spurs had not prevented him from serving in Vietnam, he would have realized that wars are rarely over quickly, even when one side appears to be winning. Also, you should be careful where you pee.

Take Vietnam.

The US had the ships, the bombers, artillery, tanks. It (famously) defeated the Vietnamese army in almost every pitched battle – and eventually lost the war.

Iraq?

First came Desert Storm, which the US “won” but never really ended and necessitated Bush’s War of 2003, which destroyed the country and led to more violence which continues to today.

In the Vietnam War about 2 or 3 million people died. In Iraq at least a million.

Afghanistan was another “short war” that went on and on, until the US gave up and left.

The US military is configured for short, brutal wars – which always turn out to be unimaginably long – also self-defeating and costly —which reflects not just lack of imagination but the lure of profitability for the select few who determine policy.

Money, money

In the case of Iraq $6.6 billion, and up to $18.7 billion, of Iraqi Development Fund money transported by the U.S. remains officially unaccounted for. The Iraq government claims $320 billion. Notice the term ‘unaccounted for”. The US is the country of Unaccountability. That’s what “exceptional” means.

So it isthat America is characterized by quasi-legal, invisible, institutionalized, therefore “unaccountable” corruption.

It directed over\$2 trillion to private companies in the period 2020 to 2024. For what? For CEO’s stock options?

In the case of the Trump Cartel, the “Don” benefits “bigly” from marketing volatility every time he changes policy course— which he does often— knowing that it doesn’t matter whether oil prices go up or down – only that they change — and, if you know in advance the likely direction, you can make huge profits!

Trump knows in advance – he’s the one driving the volatility. Remember, this is a man whose worth as a person is a spreadsheet number.

This kind of profiteering wouldn’t have mattered as much in the 20th Century when the US was the Economic Hegemon and the Dollar reigned – meaning that the US could get the world to pay for its excesses and the imperial license

A new era

However, things have changed —with Russia and China —and Iran — offering alternatives and innovating new concepts. They oppose the will of God.

One of those new ideas, which is not really new — but ancient. Back when, most wars were loooooooooongggg!

They are still long. But we do it differently.

Russia’s “long war” began well before 2014 – and was at first a political and economic hybrid –finally morphing into a limited military conflict with the Ukraine and Europe in 2022. China’s war is economic, technological and political. Not yet military.

Russia and China will emerge victorious –but it will still take years— for that is how long wars work. Victory goes to those with the greatest reason to fight.

Iran has made a decision to fight such a war also— hybrid – political, economic, and military – asymmetric. And it has all the right reasons. The US has all the wrong ones.

The Iranians have advantages that the US lacks—imagination and understanding of basic realities. They are strategic – not reactive. Underlying everything. they have a moral vision that eschews the greed and hypocrisy and stupidity that was the earliest meaning of the word “Yankee”.

Right now, the US has declared a “ceasefire” which, like all American ceasefires is anything but.

The US and Israel have stopped attacking Iran for the time being, with Israel focusing on Lebanon and Gaza.

But the Iranians have been arming Hezbollah and presumably the Houthis and Hamas as well.

Israel bombs Lebanese towns killing everyone, just in case they harbor Hezbollah which has gone “dark”. For every Shi’a Hezbollah fighter they kill, they murder a dozen Lebanese women and children, many of them Sunni. Now the Lebanese government is in Washington trying to “negotiate” with Israel and earning the hatred of every Lebanese who has lost someone to Israeli terrorism.

Hezbollah is winning, not only on the battlefield, but politically —and most important of all morally. Hearts and minds….the things Israelis and Americans lack.

In the meantime, Iran is reconfiguring its forces, clearing the entrances to its underground missile bases, and setting up a counter-blockade, not only of Hormuz but the Bab-Al Mandab. This will have major effects on financial markets – and therefore on the US which is highly financialized. The AI Bubble is a good example.

Analysts from Business Insider and Seeking Alpha warn that oil-driven inflation will force the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates high. This reduces the availability of cheap capital that has fueled the $1 trillion+ in AI infrastructure spending planned for 2025–2026. AI data centers are massive energy consumers, with demand projected to double by 2030. The current energy crisis makes the “electricity bottleneck” even tighter, as data centers must compete for limited power amid fuel rationing in parts of Asia and Europe. A 2026 Deutsche Bank survey revealed that 57% of economists view a plunge in tech valuations as the single greatest risk to market stability this year. The OECD has specifically flagged a stock market correction triggered by the “bursting of the AI bubble” as a major 2026 risk. Some researchers predict that by late 2026, up to 30% of generative AI projects could be abandoned due to a lack of clear ROI, marking the official end of the hype cycle as companies pivot to value-driven applications. AI analysis

All in all, AI has been over-hyped as a solution that only like viable by the year 2040.

What goes up, must come down.

When the bubble bursts, America drowns.

Iran’s Long War is just beginning. It will not end until the US meets Iran’s demands – which is not likely this year or even next. This is because the war is existential for Iran – but nihilistic for the US.

The US’ blockade is a cluster fuck.

Iran’s coming blockade will be a body blow.

Today’s article for coffeebuyers is an article on China.

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