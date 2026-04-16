News Forensics

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Franz Kafka's avatar
Franz Kafka
35mEdited

In Americans, it is not bone spurs in the feet but bone spurs in the brain that are the main problem.

More and more with each passing day, the following assessment of Americans in particular and the West in general rings more true:

"Kick Americans in the guts wherever you find them. I know them, they are smoking, steaming shits." - D H Lawrence

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ChatterX's avatar
ChatterX
24m

Hollywood is already gearing up to make movies about how invading foreign countries and killing their people make U.S. soldiers feel sorry and suffer from PTSD

The U.S. military essentially rubber stamps every military movie, incl. documentary

***

How CIA/MIC Took over Hollywood:

youtube.com/watch?v=8Xp9jTdJ4Ys

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