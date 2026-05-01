Today’ s Post for Coffeebuyers:

Marching to a drum not beaten

As I said before, Trump is not “irrational” per se. His is a different logic.

For example, President Donald Trump’s second term is full of contradictions, even more than the first term. For example, he has—it seems-- attempted to dismantle the unity of NATO and Europe’s reliance on the US- -dividing the collective West. Europe must stand on its own he says.

But in fact he is uniting Western leaders and countries, transforming them into stronger apologists for the US and lending strength and ideological savvy to American globalism, not actually “disuniting” what took decades to build.

European leaders are transforming from weak-willed puppets into staunch apologists for American global hegemony. Western defense spending on NATO members will soon reach a remarkable 5% of GDP, up from the previous 2% under previous US presidents (which, in fact, was never achieved.

The Telegraph

There is logic here. Forget “freedom” and “democracy”. US power has always been first and foremost economic, just like that of the Mafia.

Hate the one you love

Europeans say they hate Trump. But their leaders seek to emulate him.

So there are contradictions in the popular narrative.

King Charles’ speech to Congress calling for a unified front against Russia highlighted those contradictions.

Delusionality is viral.

The war against Iran and support for Israel also demonstrates the logic that underpins it. If the US and Israel can wage war as they do, why should Europe not copy chapter and verse, with increased belligerency in Ukraine and against Russia —despite this not being in the best interests of European countries and doomed to failure.

Europe is hastening its own demise just as the US is.

Self-Harm

As I wrote last time, crazy people are not a-logical, not “ill’ anything. Certainly not illogical – although they may be ultimate stupid, or sell-destructive which is something that comes from beating theirs head against the wall of reality, a behavior driven by the logic of temporary distraction.

“Logic” aka “rationality”is not one thing but excuses for unacceptable imperatives.

Nature’s not at fault

Do not blame it on human nature. Blame complexity.

All societies larger than 50 people are complex organizations which rely on Alvesson’s “Stupidity Paradox “—meaning they persist in behaviors which are inevitably counterproductive because they deny basic truths.

We think “logic” is somehow “intelligent”. More often than not — it is not. Nor is it quite the same as “thinking”, in the sense of understanding reality. We often choose logics to barricade ourselves from uncomfortable realities. It’s called “rationalization”.

Zen proverb

Trump is not a snowflake, just a flake. And he is falling… As he should.

The choice of logics always depends on a number of factors including but not limited to:

Perception of events, accurate or inaccurate, direct or derivative

Assumptions based on experience, which similarly may be accurate or inaccurate, direct or derivative

Emotionality, unconscious or conscious

Future framing : wishful, reactive, emotional

You probably learned these three kind of logics in high school.

Deductive Logic: If the premises are true, the conclusion is true.

Inductive Logic: General conclusions from specific observations, offering probability rather than certainty.

Abductive Logic : The “best guess” from incomplete, observed data.

Within formal Classical logics;

Something cannot be both true and false. ‘

Everything is either true or false (no “middle” state).

But, as I said there are a lot of other logics.

Fuzzy Logic: partial truths or degrees of correctness (e.g., “warm” is somewhere between “hot” and “cold”).

Intuitionistic Logic: Rejects the law of excluded middle, often used in computer programming theory.

Paraconsistent Logic: Handles contradictory information without the entire system collapsing.

In other words, “logic” and “truth” are NOT the same!

Are YOU crazy? Maybe you should be?

By and large, schizophrenics – people (or machines) who hallucinate-- use paraconsistent logic or abductive logic—and are subject to emotional reaction.

Trump, like most political leaders, is delusional, he hallucinates, so contradictions do not matter to him at all. He insists he wants peace and chooses war. .He hallucinates that he is winning the war when he is clearly losing, which leads him to double down on his mistakes. He is also limited by a sub-optimal IQ.

Ironically, however, his behavior may have benefits in the long term. The US will be weakened by the war in Iran economically, militarily, politically, and socially. His actions are based on illogical assumptions implicit in the US system which he is expressing in terms that cannot be ignored.

Yeah, Trump is crazy. But is he less self-aware than the electorate that puts up with him?As Dr Bob wrote to me recently.

…no one accomplishes anything unless the people are behind that person. This doesn’t mean that the people have to support that person. Perhaps they just can’t be arsed to oppose that person. The latter is the case far, far more often than the former. But this leads to the conclusion-that-may-not-be-spoken. Ever. That is: it is “the people” who are really in charge of EVERYTHING, and nothing happens without the people’s approval, or, more often, without the majority condoning or at least acquiescing to it.

Would a Democrat be more sane?

Comment:

OK. This is one of my more “autistic” pieces. It’s all over the place, I know. But maybe it adds something to the discussion.

Chappy for President!

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