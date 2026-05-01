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Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
2h

"It is no measure of health to be well adjusted to a profoundly sick society"

Jiddu Krishnamurti (Spiritual speaker and writer 1895-1986)

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JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
5m

I don't know what anyone is talking about anymore.

As a child of Colonial white parents in Sri Lanka (brown people do not have the brains of white people).

I heard this over and over again whilst I was LOVED and looked after by brown Sri Lankans.

DO white people have a HEART??

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