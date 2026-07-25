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dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
3h

Excellent article!! 100 percent agree!!

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Longtrail's avatar
Longtrail
3h

I began to read your long screed. I got to the part where you wrote, "The Model is Chesnia...". Julian, you absolutely nailed it with those words.

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