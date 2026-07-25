Duran?

I made the mistake of watching the Duran again. According to Mercouris, Russia needs to get tough and punch someone in the face. I don’t recall whether the someone was the Ukraine, NATO, or the US….but y’know, it was someone. Frankly, I don’t’ pay much attention to Mercouris anymore.

Just sayin’….

That said, Mercouris is not alone in his opinion. Most of the Russian Milly Bloggers and WarMappers on Telegram agree. As do many other people in the Not So Alternate Media. They characterize Putin as wishy-washy. Why can’t he just get the thing over with? Deck the fucker…

The Putin Mindset

One would think that by now they would have figured Putin out.

They do not understand Putin’s mindset. Maybe don’t want to.

Putin does not want a conventional war or even a conventional civil war with Ukraine. He doesn’t want shock & awe destruction, military occupation, and then most likely guerrilla warfare, organized by the CIA/ MI6, with even more terrorism.

The Chechen Model

The model is Chechnya.

Chechnya went from being Russia’s most violent, radicalized, and destructive internal adversary in the 1990s to becoming one of the Russian Federation’s most fiercely loyal, elite military components

This was not achieved through democratic persuasion or even, despite what the West thinks by brute force .

1999

It required the systematic dismantling of an unyielding, radicalized leadership, followed by the empowerment of a local, highly compliant faction—the Kadyrovs-- that found alignment with Moscow’s security architecture and benefited from generous .by economic and social reconstruction policies.

2026

Western Ukraine is not a nation– -but a fractured ecosystem of competing clans and regional oligarchies that has achieved temporary unity under a neoNazi regime.

The Kyiv government will fail from systemic attrition and the rigid fascist hierarchy will shatter into localized nodes weakened by cancers of corruption and cruelty

Regional leaders, disillusioned military commanders, or pragmatists in Western Ukraine will recognize that the West can no longer sustain them and there must be an end to the suffering and death.

In fact, they must understand that the West can no longer sustain itself!

Britain has just announced a program —Operation Brake Stop —to supply Ukraine with lower cost, less effective alternative to the now largely ineffective Storm Shadow missiles.

Of course, providing Ukraine with weapons capable of striking deep into Russia makes the UK a co-belligerent and Russia has warned that it reserves the right to strike British or Western military assets either inside Ukraine or elsewhere if these weapons are used against Russian territory.

At the same time, official data and public reports show that the UK quality of life has faced a clear decline , driven by falling real disposable incomes, worsening public health metrics, and rising living costs.

Germany and France are similarly compromised.

To survive, Ukrainians who want to get on with life will shift allegiance as happened in Chechnya under Kadyrov .. They will end up supporting Russia with the same enthusiasm they exhibited opposing it.

Russia will actively identify, cultivate, and fund initiatives for mutual prosperity aiming for a symbiotic relationship, exactly like in the Grozny-Moscow dynamic..

Of course, the Chechens had nowhere to go. With the European economy collapsing, now the Ukrainians have no where to go either

Turning to Russia is win-win . Ukraine was once the heart of Russia - and it can be again.

Russia can avoid the unsustainable burden of a direct, hostile military occupation over millions of citizens – the good, the bad and the indifferent.

A newly installed, Ukrainian authority would ideally take over local security and governance, right up to the Polish border,since the Poles who have not forgotten the 100,000 Poles slaughtered by Zelensky’s predecessors.

Over a generation, this cooperative Ukrainian faction, if it takes power (a big “if”) can leverage Russian and Chinese economic power in the broader Eurasian economic ecosystem.

No treaty will be necessary. No frozen border.

Sounds good?

But keep in mind that the First Chechen War lasted two years and te Second Chechen War took 10 years to resolve. If we follow the same time line, then the war with Ukraine should finish in the early 2030s!

A LOT can change in that time

Needless to say, Ukraine is most definitely NOT Chechnya. For one thing, support for Ukraine is overt and makes a major difference to Kiev’s ability to wage war, whereas external support for the Chechen rebels was covert, hidden, and in practical terms, inconsequential. In addition, war is no longer as it was.

On the other hand, the West is not as it once was either. It’s support for Ukraine is bankrupting it militarily, economically, socially and morally.

Russia is growing and prospering and Ukraine can too — although probably only as part of Russia— since the West will not have funds to rebuild it.

In the meantime, Kiev is increasingly desperate.

Terrorism Excused

When I was researching Zelensky’s new commander-in-chief, Drapatyi, Google’s LLM told me that Ukraine only targets “military” or “military related” targets and that Wildberries is a military because soldiers buy things from it – vitamins, underwear, gifts for the gf.

Wildberries

Starobilsk

The Starobilsk girls school was hiding the Rubikon Command Center, Google said. 21 students aged 18 to 22 were killed and over 40 others, all presumably drone operators.

8 killed, including 2 children; 14 injured, including 3 minors.

Kirillovka, Melitopol urban district, on the Azov Sea coast, 50 km from Melitopol center. The strike hit tourist/recreation bases, described by local authorities as a civilian area with many children’s camps.Incidents like this are out and out terrorism. About 1000 Russians were killed by Chechen terrorism death toll for Russia, as well as the four oblasts is much higher

You can see why Russians are angry. But they remain focused and methodical.

In battlefield terms, Kiev faces disaster.

As Krasny Liman falls, the Banderite forces now under Drapatyi withdraw from Kupyansk to defend Dobropillia, which is strategically located relative to Slavyansk and Kramatorsk. But Kupyansk is a strategic hub in the defense of Kharkiv. Things are moving fast. Soon all of Donbas will be liberated — and perhaps Kharkov and Sumy too.

Zelensky in the meantime warns that Russia has allegedly stockpiled approximately 4,000 Geran-type drones for a massive strike, including 400 jet-powered drones. This is just a desperate cry for help. AKA “money”.

Are there 4000 targets left in Ukraine?

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