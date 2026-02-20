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retka's avatar
retka
Feb 20Edited

Beyond the logistics of this or that military deployment and capability is a fundamental issue that many Americans, including supposed antiwar commentators like Ritter, downplay or outright avoid addressing:

America (and Israel) are already guilty of committing the Supreme International Crime, per the Nuremberg Tribunal, in attacking Iran last year and threatening to attack it again this year.

As Vladimir Putin once stated, America is the Empire of Lies.

One could also add that America is the Empire of Spin.

These Americans know damn well that in terms of niceties like international law or even morality, America is guilty as sin.

So they attempt to spindoctor the terms of debate primarily to jabbering about American military tactics, capability, or cynical cost/benefit calculations--so as to avoid admitting the criminality of America's/Israel's wars to begin with.

This is why the self-styled Leader of the Free World is obsessed with controlling the narrative, which is to say controlling dissent itself.

In reality, America is the Leader of the War Criminal World.

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Al Bundy's avatar
Al Bundy
Feb 20

Can't wait to see trump's sitting ducks "armada" burned to hell by the hypersonic gifts of the persians.

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