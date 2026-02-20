The Moving Finger writes; and, having writ,

Moves on: nor all thy Piety nor Wit

Shall lure it back to cancel half a Line,

Nor all thy Tears wash out a Word of it. ―Omar Khayyám

Some of my commenters have mentioned Scott Ritter’s interview with Nima about the possibility of a US attack on Iran and the outcome. Eric Zuesse also has an interview with Ritter. Thank you all!

I like Ritter —but frankly he is not much of an analyst – he is hobbled by his Marine Corps training and indoctrination in American military doctrine—not to mention occasional emotional incoherence.

You will notice in his interviews that he often refers to Desert Storm 30 years ago. Right at the beginning of his interview with Nima he explains how the US will destroy Iran’s missile launch capabilities with “the Gorilla Package of all Gorilla Packages” — the attacks on Iraqi missile launch sites - as though this would be effective.

A pity he fails to mention that he wrote a report at the end of Desert Storm that the US had failed to destroy any Scud mobile launchers.

I submit that in the case of Iran, it would be a lot more difficult than with Iraq — considering Iran’s underground missile bases and mobile launchers and much larger arsenal.

He says the US has the “right mix: of attack aircraft to do this, which, however, are unlikely to be able to penetrate Iranian airspace . Is it a mix for effectiveness or a mix because the US is scraping the barrel?

Ritter only talks about Tomahawk missiles but aircraft cannot launch them— they are too big and heavy. So the USAF strike aircraft would launch other cruise missiles, JASSMs and so on. Naval vessels, including submarines, can launch tomahawks from as much as 1000 kilometers but their launches can be detected and the missiles tracked for interception.

Frankly, Tomahawks are old kit. Not the threat posed by newer USAF cruise missiles.

The S400 has a target detection range of 600 kilometers and interception range of 400 km. Iran claims its indigenous AD systems have similar capabilities. And the Chinese have supplied their own systems as well,which could prove highly effective against JASSM and HIJENKS missiles as well as Tomahawks.

Chinese HQ17 (TOR clone)

Ritter comments are what you would expect from a patriotic American vet who thinks the American military is unbeatable, which it pretty much used to be, 36 years ago.

Here’s what William Schryver says about Tomahawks and their previous use at the end of the 12 Day War. …

There is ZERO objective evidence that ANY Israeli or American aircraft penetrated Iranian airspace. Most of the damage to Iranian targets was caused by aero-ballistic missiles launched from extreme stand-off positions, long-range drones launched from Iraq and Azerbaijan, and smaller drones launched locally by saboteurs inserted prior to the commencement of hostilities. About three dozen Tomahawk strikes from a US submarine occurred on the final day of the conflict, but that was pre-arranged theater, and none of the strikes caused meaningful damage. Claims made by President Trump and others that Iran’s entire nuclear capability was destroyed are nothing but ridiculous fantasy. It should also be noted that the Tomahawk does not have penetrative “bunker-busting” capabilities.

I just wish he would be more careful about his facts.

For example, he says that the US was able to successfully organize and coordinate terrorist attacks in Iran supplying as many as 80,000 Starlinks terminals, which is partly true. Estimates for the numbers of the terminals are between 50,000 and 100,000— but the terrorist attacks were a failure generating huge support for the government, especially for the IRGC.

He also says the Iranians only confiscated a few thousand and used Israeli software, resistant to, if not impervious to jamming. In reality, the Iranians confiscated 40,000 and continue to take more. And the Iranians have very good cyber engineers.

At the network level, the state exercised its control over domestic gateways, shutting down mobile data and fixed broadband nationwide while maintaining limited access to the state-controlled national intranet. At the satellite level, currently available evidence suggests that Iranian authorities employed spectrum enforcement measures, including interference with GPS signals (spoofing) with about 30-80% packet loss, radio-frequency jamming, seizures of satellite equipment, and cracking down on possession and use of satellite terminals in the country, punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

No Scott there won’t be an uprising. Even with missile strikes. People will rally agains the West.

Ritter does make some important points. One is that the US is the only nation that has prepared for a global conventional war, with a huge arsenal, bases around the world and so on and with global reach . This is quite true.

But what does “conventional“ mean? In this case, the frame of reference for the term “conventional” is World War II, a war of tanks, air combat, bombers , and naval carrier groups - also blitzkrieg, now known as “shock and awe”. The F 35 is just an updated P 51 Mustang . The B-2 bomber is a modern-day B-29 , Tomahawk missiles are V1 buzz bombs.

But no war is every quite the same. So what worked in 1944 may not work today.

The Vietnamese did not fight a “conventional war”. The Americans lost.

The Afghans did not fight a “conventional war”. The Americans lost there also.

The Russians have not been fighting a “conventional” war in Ukraine – not fighting a war as the US understands it at all —as you can see from media reports.

The Americans have been losing despite committing their best weapons to the war, Patriot missiles, Challenger tanks, F16s, not to mention advisors, extensive ISR and so on. The Ukrainians have been losing. following American strategy based on the military doctrines Ritter was indoctrinated with— and using American weapons.

But the US still insists its weaponry and strategies are supreme, despite it not living up to the advertising - and the Russians are losing. The Narrative is everything.

“The moving finger writes and having writ…”

The Iranians are not going to be fighting a conventional war either.

Ritter goes on and on about how the Iranians should think like Americans and launch pre-emptive strikes. He scoffs at the Iranian strategy of talks — even if indirect, failing to understand that this tactic gives Iran more time to prepare — to integrate new systems and technologies and drum up more Russian and Chinese support.

What if the US runs short of Tomahawks?

Replenishment is not a problem says Ritter. That might be true of Tomahawks although it would deplete the US’s arsenal below acceptable limits. And it is certainly not true of the navy’s vertically launched air defense missiles which cannot be replaced on station at sea . A drone swarm will result in the carrier’s destroyers running out of ammunition fast — and they have to return to an American base to get more — as was clearly demonstrated off Yemen.

As for air force missiles, the US will be using its airbase in Jordan – which of course will become a target for Iranian missiles, along with bases in Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi which are used by US tanker and AWACS aircraft, without which the US cannot prosecute its attack. Iran has apparently already issued warnings to that effect.

The unintended consequences of Jordan involving itself as a staging ground in an attack on in Iran, against the wishes of its Palestinian population, could easily lead to the collapse of the Jordanian monarchy.

Ritter does make this point— and it’s a good one. War between the US and Iran might destabilize the Arab oil states, which while pretending neutrality are tacitly seen as supporting the Americans and Israelis by their Arab populations. The US role in the resurgence of ISIS doesn’t help.

Ritter appears to be hedging his bets in the interview . On the one hand, he sees the US military as No. 1. It can potentially do a lot of damage. At the same time he suggests that the loss of a few ships and an aircraft carrier would be a huge humiliation which might force the US to escalate and go nuclear.

However, a nuclear aircraft carrier is very hard to sink. A single hit would just force it to withdraw—along with its escorts. The Americans would probably never admit it was hit. And have it withdraw for other reasons. When in doubt, they just lie.

A key point that Ritter acknowledges is Iran’s ability to close Hormuz, causing a financial crisis for the West.

If the US starts to lose militarily or economically, or Israel faces destruction of the kind that Iran threatened in the last days of the 12 day war, expect the US to deluge the Media with stories that the US has shown its mettle, taught the “mullah’ a lesson and feels it has punished Iran enough and set an example for the world,

Do you hear me Greenland? .

Yes, the “moving finger. But neither piety nor wit.

The US is after all the Empire of Lies.

Nuclear war is not likely in any scenario because the use of nuclear weapons because “first use” changes the rules for everyone — especially the Russians and Chinese. That’s just click bait.

As I said, I enjoy Ritter — but I don’t take him seriously.

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