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The West’s Whiteout on Starobilsk

Yesterday, I was writing about Russia’s retaliation for the Ukrainian strike on the Starobilsk dormitory which killed more than 20 young people. It was a massive strike and involved the third instance of an Oreshnik missile, which devastated a military complex some distance from Kiev city itself.

Within Kiev, Russian missiles and drones struck only military headquarters and command centers.

Ukrainians always claim the Russians deliberately target civilians, houses and residences when they do not. The damage always appears to have been the result of errant Ukrainian defense missiles — something that has been observed over and over again – with lots of video footage to prove it.

That is not to say that accidents cannot happen. Of course, they can. But they are fairly rare. The Russians are meticulously precise.

This massive Russian strike was a signal to the EU and NATO, as well as to the US, that the gloves are coming off. It’s a warning. But the West won’t listen.

A Warning

Civilians have been advised to leave Kiev—including foreign nationals, and the personnel of embassies and foreign agencies. Embassy staff is apparently staying put – and the Russians have made known that that is their choice and if they come to harm, it is self-inflicted

Upon Russian President Vladimir Putin’s instructions, Sergey Lavrov officially informed the American side that in response to the Kiev regime’s continued attacks against civilian population and infrastructure in Russia, the armed forces of the Russian Federation were beginning systematic and consistent strikes against military sites and corresponding decision-making centers in Kiev,” the ministry said. He also drew the US secretary of state’s attention to the Russian foreign ministry’s advice “to ensure the evacuation of their diplomatic personnel and other citizens from the Ukrainian capital.” TASS

Later, the Presidential spokesperson clarified:

The presidential spokesman declined to interpret the Russian Foreign Ministry’s wording as to whether “systematic strikes” meant attacks would take place every day or at certain intervals: “Systemic does not imply any specific frequency. It doesn’t mean regular. In fact, the Foreign Ministry laid it all out clearly in its statement. TASS

What that means is that Russian can attack launch attacks like it did on May 25 anytime as it sees fit. No “if”— just “when?”

Although Europeans were unstinting in their support of the Ukraine, as they always have been.(Need I say “Bucha” or MH117?) there as no immediate reaction, from the Americans, no statement on UnTruth Social. Then again Trump was heading for hospital for his fitness check, to see if he still has a brain.

Is this actually most of the electorate?

Denial

By and large, the “West” has tried to deny the Starobilsk atrocity.

CNN and the BBC refused to send anyone to the site.

50 foreign journalists from 19 foreign countries. Among them Austria, Brazil, Great Britain, Hungary, Venezuela, Germany, Greece, Spain, Italy, Qatar, China, Cuba, Lebanon, UAE, Pakistan, USA, Turkey, Finland and France traveled to Starobilsk.

But many Western journalists still received bans from their editorial offices to publish reports-- direct blocking orders not to provide information that would confirm the death of civilians in the LPR. '

Italian journalists from the major newspapers La Stampa and La Repubblica were present in Starobilsk, but none of them had a report.

Whiteout.

A Hoax?

The Ukrainian media and Zelensky of course just labeled it as hoax. They say their drones were targeting the Rubikon Center for Advanced Unmanned Technologies.

Rubikon does have a center — near Moscow.

Vladimir Putin explicitly stated that there were “no military facilities, intelligence service facilities or related services in the vicinity”.

Since the attack occurred in three precise waves using 16 drones, it was a deliberate strike on a civilian target rather than an accident or the result of Russian air defense deflections.

The strike killed at least 21 people and injured dozens of others. The dormitory housed up to 86 teenagers aged 14 to 18 at the time of the strike; Wreckage of a Starlink Mini terminal indicated the drones were guided using Western-supplied infrastructure with “NATO assistance.”

Elon? You are a murderer.

Another AI targeting error? The Ukrainians did not try that excuse at least.

In any case, a lot of Russians are demanding that Russia do “something” about Starlink. The Russians have responded with a Starlink equivalent —Rassvet— but tailored for Russia alone and military purposes around Russia, as well as high speed Internet access all over the Federation.

You can believe Zelensky . But when was the last time he said anything approximating the truth? Or you can believe Putin who has an unblemished reputation for honesty.

OSINT

As I indicated, the US government has made no official comments, leaving that to various CIA run “OSINT” think tanks such as the ISW (Kagan’s neocon Institute for the Study of War) to provide “objective”, reporting which basically reprints Kievan propaganda.

First, Kiev insisted that the Russian strike was a failure, including the use of Oreshnik. New stuff? Nah. Just a refurbished, old Soviet rocket held together with duct tape.

Then they say, Kiev defense downed almost all the drones and missiles, even the hypersonic ones.

OK…so that’s in Australia.

The Kievans went on to complain about damage to civil infrastructure in their city.

Those damned Russkies, targeting women and children. Don’t ask how the Russians managed to do that if most of their missiles and drones were shot down.

Of course, the Ukies bitched they have almost no air defense missiles left, maybe because they used them up trying to shot down missiles that could not be shot down. They want some one to buy them missiles — or least slingshots.

Oh, the fog of war. More like the brain farts of war.

You will notice the Kyiv Not So Independent piece talks about TWO Oreshniks.

I mentioned last time that some websites were reporting two Oreshniks launched. Sorry still not verification of any kind.

It seems it is more CIA/MI6/ ISW nonsense—part of a web of lies designed blind you to the reality of thigs. The Kagan who runs the ISW is not Robert Kagan who is married to the infamous Nuland of Maidan fame—but his brother, Freddy. A nice little nest of monsters. Stop them - they breed.

Unfortunately, the Kyiv story was also picked up by Rybar (Mikhail Zvinchuk)

He is Russian, but has an unfortunate tendency to rely on Ukrainian sources, which are profligate and imaginative rather than the sober, less interesting pronouncements of the Russian MoD which, as a protégé of Prigozhin, he doesn’t trust. . So he announced the launch of TWO Oreshniks, following Ukrainian propaganda, amplified by the ISW. Sorry folks. I should mention that Martyanov hates Rybar . But M hates a lot of people.

What to say? We need rules to disentangle this stuff.

Armchair Warlord’s First Law

If the Ukrainians claim something without evidence, it’s a lie. If they provide evidence, it’s misleading.

Armchair Warlord’s Second Law

The Ukrainians always show their best footage and cut it to make themselves look as good as possible.

Julian’s Third Law

OSINT in not ‘intelligence” —it’s dumpster diving.

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