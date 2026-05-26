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heikomr's avatar
heikomr
7h

["This massive Russian strike was a signal to the EU and NATO, as well as to the US, that the gloves are coming off. It’s a warning. But the West won’t listen."]

Perhaps there are a few people in the West who understand it. But in the West we are dealing with a "dysfunctional elite reproduction" and a "kakistocracy." Morally, ethically, as well as intellectually and professionally. When such people are promoted in a society and installed in the highest state positions, they will not promote charismatic, critically thoughtful, morally and ethically upright, responsible individuals to leadership positions in any responsible area of state administration, media, military, intelligence services, police authorities, judiciary, etc. Instead, obedience is demanded and in a "kakistocracy" a personnel pyramid of idiots is promoted. I have met very many people from the precariat, the working class, who were smarter than most academics I have encountered. The longer one passes through a system of intellectual inbreeding, the greater the probability of becoming an idiot.

["Elon? You are a murderer."]

I have my reasons why I use neither "X" nor "Grok." E. Musk belongs to the psychopathic sect to which Peter Thiel also belongs.

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Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
8h

the pending global depression will be like a modern day (Genesis) flood (and will serve the same purpose)

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