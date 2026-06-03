If you read my last article, I was very critical of Larry Johnson et al for using unverified rumors about imminent nuclear war to stir up public concern and play to audience fears.

Disappointed

Frankly, I was disappointed at this Pass the Popcorn move.

Normally, I have considerable respect for Johnson’s intelligence, integrity and— I had thought— commitment to the truth, which to me is most important in this age of lies, delusion, and misinformation amplified and spread through the Internet.

Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free. Jesus . John 8:32

If that is true, we are all slaves. We need truth-tellers more than anything else.

To me, Johnson’s last article and the series of discussions appended to it ended up beating the drums of war – not for nuclear war, which isn’t going to happen, but for click wars, which are continually and asymmetric.

Answering a question

One of my commenters wrote:

I like you Julian and have always respected your point of view and mostly I agree with you.Maybe it is time for you to do some REAL Digging: By this I mean.........how much do these podcasters get? I have NO idea how YOU Tube works with regards to money.......i presume you do? You denigrate, lets hear from you after a deep dive otherwise I am NOT interested! Why should I believe YOU?..........and by the way I am smart enough to contact U-tube and make a comment when I see AI.

I consulting my always disorganized notes I wrote back:

It is impossible to know how much LJ gets since his earnings are hidden in an LLC registered in a GCC country. However, calculating on the basis of Youtube earnings and average daily clicks on his site, his yearly income is could be more than $500,000 from this source alone. The other major source of income is PayPal and perhaps Substack through his cooperation with Glen Diesen. His LLC declares revenue of US $9000. While these are just estimates, he is making considerable amounts of money. His reputation drives his private “intelligence “ consulting agency BERG Associates which appears to have (It is another LLC) revenue of $5 million a year.

My notes were based on research I had done using several AIs BEFORE I wrote my Larry article. As usual I use AI in “adversarial mode" side-searching (laterally) since you can rarely get a straight answer from an AI on controversial subjects.

But I didn’t want to go into details on the ins and outs of the Podcast business—especially financial— because

A lot is hidden.

You can’t get exact numbers-- only possible figures

Making money from establishing status as an ‘influencer’ does not necessarily compromise analysis

So what?

I also didn’t feel that dollar and cents were immediately important to what I was writing about… Truth.

So, Larry makes a living from is work. So what? Fine. Good.

His interviews are echo chambers So what? Nothing like spelunking with friends.

Does all that matter if, in the process, Larry is dispelling rather than telling lies and giving us a fresh look at what really is?

People like Larry Johnson and others who appear with him have great power. Millions of people listen to them. If they tell the truth they can act for the Good. If they venture into un-truth, they can do harm.

Power is not necessarily superhuman strength or speed—it can be the power of persuasion. That’s what really matters. Power over others. Unconscious. Unseen.

Not every YouTube personality monetizes his or her YouTube channel.

Berletic

Brian Berletic is a good example. He accepts only coffees ($5.00) or Patreon (also starting at $5.00) . While he is a prominent analyst in the West, in Thailand he is better known for his work on community projects like ProjectTH.

It’s a good program. Straight, open, and honest. At the end pay attention to what he says about support. And especially advertising,

Believe me— YouTube without advertising is not a way to get rich. I use the buymea coffee site, and on a good month I barely make enough to pay the rent for a tiny old apartment a couple of flights of stairs up. Sometimes not even that! But I am not writing for money.

AIs Hate Berletic

Here’s an AI response:

Brian Berletic, the geopolitical analyst behind The New Atlas, does not monetize his YouTube channel because his content frequently violates the platform’s community guidelines on advertising and monetization. His focus on geopolitical conflicts, military analysis, and international sanctions often clashes with YouTube’s strict policies regarding advertiser-friendly content, violence, and sensitive events.

Notice how the AI (Google) “frames” Berletic as “violating community guidelines”, which is a phrase frequently used for banning people who disagree with the Google World View. Who IS the “community”. Who decides “guidelines”. What does “advertiser-friendly” mean? What exactly is this”violation”.

Dive a little deeper and you get more, although you have to ask a different set of questions.

He frequently shares his screen to read directly from Russian, Chinese, and other state-sponsored media outlets or military reports. Because YouTube heavily restricts, blocks, or strips monetization from content that directly broadcasts or aggregates state-affiliated media under international sanctions, his heavy reliance on these visual primary sources triggers automatic channel-wide demonetization.

BAD Berletic. Reading Russian and Chinese media. Equally awful—ignoring “international sanctions”,aka American sanctions.

Ask a few more “sideways questions’ and you get:

To stay monetized on YouTube while covering war zones and global conflicts, creators must carefully filter their language, blur certain maps or documents, and alter how they present information to satisfy YouTube’s Advertiser-Friendly Guidelines.

Advertising is the root of all evil

Now if you look at YouTube ads, you see Netflix, Turbo Tax, a zillion and endlelss ads for iHerb and Tai Chi, Base 44 – it’s a long list of irritating crap which “violates” your mind in so many ways - -but most of it is non-political.

Hasbara influencers get a pretty free rein. But 700 videos detailing Israeli atrocities were removed and channels belonging to three major Palestinian human rights groups (Al-Haq, Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights) were terminated for not complying with U.S. sanctions .

Larry Johnson and people like Glenn Diesen seem to be immune to all that. Is it vaccines? No, they operate under a different format, taking advantage of Google’s dumbass algorithms, appearing as commenters in guest shows like Judging Freedom or Dialogue Works or hosting their own chats.

Chattiness

Talking about geopolitical events in a chat or “friend” format is flagged differently by the algorithm than a monologue with graphics or text on screen. Ever wonder why podcasters only talk to “dear friends”? Yes, bots are dumb.

Safe locations and geopolitics

Berletic broadcasts from Thailand and his history of activism renders him “risky”HIs high credibility on Southeast Asian politics further raises his risk profile. Worse, he has been consistently right in his analyses and predictions. Being correct in our predictions is suspicious, if not treasonous.

By contrast, Diesen is a university professor in Norway . To his credit, he often chats with Berletic. Johnson doesn’t talk much to Berletic. As a former CIA analyst in the US, he does not bother the ‘bots, who automatically dumps him and Diesen in with other institutional talking heads providing boiler plate commentary.

As you can see, Alt Media is not really “Alt”; because to be truly alternative it would have to be free.

It’s like high school. There are rules. You are monitored. Watched.

The internet also operates under supervision,constantly monitored. That is more reason for people like Larry and others – with power – to use it their presence online in the interests of truth.

And the rules> Lies.

Google justifies everything blaming “advertisers”. Nope. It is all about control. Or maybe it is code for “You live in a corporatocracy”.

Fascism should more properly be called corporatism because it is the merger of state and corporate power. Benito Mussolini

In any case, I stand by my last article.

Below, my recent voiceover for SouthFront. I donate my services to them.

If you want to be free, you have to do some things for free.

Something to think about…

Help Ichi and Chappy and their resident Alien, buying us coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/julicow

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