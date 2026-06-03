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The Alarmist's avatar
The Alarmist
1h

With 68k subscribers and what looks like 20k views on his average videos, LJ is something of a lightweight as a Youtuber. He might make as much as $200 per video. He tends to come across as a clown, and I wonder how he gets away with some of the things he says if he signed the sort of NDA typically required of someone who was an analyst with the Company. Most of LJ’s Youtube appearances are on other “creators’” channels and videos. Outside revenue sharing, I’d imagine he is merely making pocket change on youtube.

Diesen might be taken more seriously as a Norwegian former politician and poli sci academic. His 600k subscribers with 250k views per video probably garner up to $2k per video, which is not shabby, but gamers, the girls who try on dresses and lipstick, and piano-playing and drone-swatting cats probably do far better when monitised.

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Raymond E Eatmon's avatar
Raymond E Eatmon
3h

To my mind, this was one of the best articles I've read on any substack this month. Thanks J!

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