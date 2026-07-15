News Forensics

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kr James's avatar
kr James
4h

Two things;

1/ "The organizers — our parasite/scapegoat class — stayed home .."

Yes and no. Obviously older business types weren't going to go off tot he army anyway. But remember JFK was sunk in the Pacific and HWB was shot down in the same theater.

2/ "The military tactics, racial categorisations, and legal frameworks..."

I think it is worth noting that idea that there was an existing legal framework. It may not have been very good, nor applied consistently but it was better than what had gone before. In NZ the British settlers prior to incorporation into the British Empire(1840) were able to buy land from Maori because the Maori had recognisable land ownership systems. That did not apply in Australia and so Australian aboriginals had no rights, I believe they couldn't vote until the mid 20th century. There was a case of a massacre by British/Australians of aboriginals where when they were charged with the crime of murder the assailants were surprised that killing Aboriginals was a crime at all!

And perhaps a third point, property rights are human rights. The socialists say no, but the fruits of your labour should be yours to do with as you see fit. Everywhere where property rights are expunged the lazy take over and the world gets worse. It's not supposed to be like that, but that is the reality.

I'm pretty sure nobody in NZ ever thought Americans were/are exceptional ;)

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Jeff Rich's avatar
Jeff Rich
4h

This is excellent. Bravo.

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