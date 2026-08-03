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charles leone's avatar
charles leone
11h

Iran will not negotiate with The Empire of Evil.

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Ed's avatar
Ed
10h

CENTCOM may finally admit that Iran had very few targets for which U.S.’ lightweight, non penetrating expensive air launched missiles are suited.

US weapons are suited to Minjab schools and blowing up meetings that discuss the days’ peace talks.

O tempores O mores

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