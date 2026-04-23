It is easy to attack Trump for the war in Iran and his apparent subservience to Zionism. On LinkedIn, which has (naturally) a highly corporative slant, I see a multitude of posts blaming Trump for it seems the sins of mankind, including the preference of older men for younger women on the cusp of legal adulthood, as defined in the United States of America.

Some people, with justification, call this “Trump Derangement Syndrome”.

Personally, I do not like Trump. In fact, I find him disgusting. A selfish, amoral, and narcissistic man. Also, pretty stupid.

But in some sense, from a political perspective these are Trump’s virtues . To have a creep like this as president points to the flaws in the American political system as well as American culture, which enable abomination.

The people see the symptom – not the disease. You cannot fix things just by getting rid of Trump, given that previous presidents, both Democratic and Republican, were in many ways worse, if less clumsy.

In fact, Trump is relying on a bipartisan playbook, used by many presidents in the past, some of whom got away with a lot in by just looking good!

Who’d thunk? A mass murderer!

Trump’s strategy in Iran was almost identical to that of Barack Obama in Libya who took advantage of Gadhafi’s naïve faith in American good intentions and cultivated and armed various extremist factions using he CIA to create social unrest, with airpower supporting an insurrection which destroyed Africa’s most successful economy and society.

Hillary laughed at this

He then went on to try the same thing in Syria using ISIS and Al Qaeda. But for the Russians, he might’ve succeeded, so he tried to take his revenge by installing a neo-Nazi state in the Ukraine.

Obama bragging about killing

However, most Democrats pine for Obama who was very proud of bombing wedding parties to kill a single miscreant.

Obama probably had more blood on his hands than Trump – mostly the blood of innocents. But he knew how to talk and had a better public demeanor. He didn’t talk about making America great again – he insisted that America was already great – the exceptional nation.

Nor was he as crude. He got away with it. Not so, Trump.

Biden, of course, tried to follow in Obama’s footsteps, supporting the neo-Nazis in Ukraine and arming them. He gave the green light to the ZioNazis genocide in Gaza – and armed them too. But he just didn’t have style.

Very likely the next administration US will be Democrat – but that will not be an improvement unless the system somehow changes, whi cannot happen, without a constitutional convention to create a new constitution.

As Americans are proud of saying. the US is not a democracy. it is a Republic. Just like Rome under Caligula or Nero? Without a new constitution and institutions, the union cannot survive, much less thrive. . The only option would be devolution with individual states seeking independence.

Very few people in Alt Media seem to get these points. The exception is Brian Berletic who keeps on pointing out with mounting frustration that no matter who is President, he / she / it will follow a pernicious, if not evil agenda-- a policy set up years ago. The Project for a New American Century.

Bipartisan evil.

Please, let this century NOT be “American”.

Today’s post for Coffee Buyers is about Russophobia. . If you have bought coffee , just log on to read.

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I gotta tell you, that I have NEVER seen a transparent toilet! Or most of these things. but hey what do I know? I just live here.

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