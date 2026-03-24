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Longtrail's avatar
Longtrail
8h

What do you expect from Zelly selling kids to organ traffickers and kiddie porn producers. They're joos!

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PForty7's avatar
PForty7
5h

I was a fan of blitzkrieg, git er done quick, until recently. Now I appreciate the back and forth ceaseless, monotonous grinding of the Ukes into the earth. When the Bear finally decides to stop and eat there will not be a single Uke soldier remaining, no weapons big enough to damage Russian forces, no money left to fund a new nation, no one in the entire world caring enough to come to the Ukes’ rescue, and no military or economic power large enough that would dare trying to turn a desolate piece of lifeless land into a new threat. Russians finally will be safe, the entirety of old Ukraine ground as dust into the soil beneath their feet.

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