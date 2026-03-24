I haven’t written much about Russia and the special military operation in Ukraine recently.

Most of the media including the Alt Media are focused on Iran and if they talk about Russia it is mostly about Russia’s aid to the Islamic Republic in defeating the Americans and Israelis with Russian ISR, advanced radars and electronic warfare systems and air defense such as the S/400 system – and occasionally also the economic benefits the war has for Russia in terms of energy markets and exports of food and fertilizers and the like.

Routine?

However. the Kiev regime is carrying out daily terrorist attacks on Russia with the Russians shooting down or taking down hundreds of Ukrainian drones on an almost daily basis. It has become routine.

Along that very long and complicated so-called “contact line” east of the Dnieper River in what used to be Ukraine, you might think not much is happening. Springtime has just sprung and the weather is changing and there is a lot of mud – which tends to slow things down. On the hand, a lot of Ukrainians are dying incrementally – anywhere from 10,000 to 30,000 a month.

Again, routine.

But it appears this period is coming to an end and the Russian Armed Forces are becoming a little more active. As I said, it's the weather.

In the Sumy region, Russian units destroyed mercenary units, which the Kiev Regime increasingly relies on and captured the charming village of Potapovka, advancing northeast in the area of the village of Krasnopolye.

Potapovka

This alarmed the Kievans who moved reserves from among the most combat-ready units of its forces, which are not actually “ready” for anything, to launch a counterattack which will undoubtedly fail. Sadly, routine again.

In the Kharkiv region in the Kupyansk area, the garrison of the Kupyansk Central City Hospital, once again thwarted Kiev’s attempts to take the western part of the city and somehow escape. Where would they escape to? There is no escape. As I have pointed out many of these towns are cages.

At the same time, Russians units on the eastern bank of the Oskol River have linked up with others between the villages of Kucherovka and Podoli, encircling VSAU troops confined in a deep pocket stretching from Podoli to Petropavlovka. Who knew they had so many villages in this country? Who knew they all had unpronounceable names?

Further south, near Liman, Kiev is clinging to the village of Drobyshevo, whose loss will condemn Ukrainian resistance in Liman. The Russians have already crossed the Seversky Donets River southwest of Drobyshevo and begun fighting for the village of Prishib, located near the Svyatogorsk Lavra. Thus, the liberation of Liman is coming in the very near future.

Keep in mind that the fighting is normally done by very small groups, so unlike the movies. So maybe not so exciting.

Further south, towards Slavyansk, Russian units have advanced towards the villages of Krivaya Luka and Kaleniki, encircling a company of troops, tempting Kiev’s troops on the outskirts of Chasov Yar to make an unsuccessful counterattack—and, at the same time, threatening the enemy garrison in Kostyantynivka.

Sounds complicated right? How does one keep track of all this? Answer: one doesn't.

However it adds up to the impending doom of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in this part of the Slavyansk-Kramotr-Kostiantynivka, which is really only a small part of the region. Children have been evacuated from the area “for their safety”.

The same kind of scenarios unfold everywhere in the region.

In the Dobropillya direction, the Russians have advanced from Novy Donbas where a UAF counterattack failed, to Grishino, which is now completely liberated

Russian units are now headed northwest . Once again, the UAF is seeking to organize yet another “counteroffensive” with more “reserves” of mercenaries and pitifully trained conscripts in the Dobropolsky direction.

In the northern Zaporizhzhia region.,the Russians are also advancing in two directions from Rozhdestvenskoye to join up with other units advancing on the village of Hulyaipolskoye, flanking the Ukrainians in Vozdvizhenka and Verkhnyaya Tersa.

The Russians have broken through to the southern outskirts of Orekhovo.

This martial litany sounds like a lot of activity, but it is really just spring cleaning before real action in mid or late spring, the real prizes being Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, and after that Zaporizhzhia, and sometime much later, Odessa. For now the Russians are just sparring, practicing.s

Slow but steady wins the race. The Russian are not in a hurry.

Of course Ukraine is suffering, as you know from the MSM.

War is hell.

Kiev Takes 3rd in Europe for Bentley Sales — Luxury & Corruption Combined

At the “Best of the Best KPI” awards in Marbella, Kiev ranked third in Europe for Bentley sales — behind Padua and Rotterdam.

Ukraine sold 20 luxury Bentleys in 2025, costing 16.5–18.4 mln grivna ($400–450k) each, highlighting lavish spending amid widespread corruption.

20 cars, 20 millionaires… and the rest of the country pays the price.

This is somehow a paradigm Not just for Ukraine but for a lot of the world.

Do we love life?

A video everyone should watch. Human beings are not exceptional - just extreme. As you know, I have a good background in cognitive psychology and neuroscience. That all began with my interest in animals, starting with reading a lot in the field of ethology from the age of 10 on. Trying to understand animals made me understand that human beings were not so special.

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