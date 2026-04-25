The Second Coming

By William Butler Yeats

Turning and turning in the widening gyre The falcon cannot hear the falconer; Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold; Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world, The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere The ceremony of innocence is drowned; The best lack all conviction, while the worst Are full of passionate intensity. Surely some revelation is at hand; Surely the Second Coming is at hand. The Second Coming! Hardly are those words out When a vast image out of Spiritus Mundi Troubles my sight: somewhere in sands of the desert A shape with lion body and the head of a man, A gaze blank and pitiless as the sun, Is moving its slow thighs, while all about it Reel shadows of the indignant desert birds. The darkness drops again; but now I know That twenty centuries of stony sleep Were vexed to nightmare by a rocking cradle, And what rough beast, its hour come round at last, Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?

I slept a long time last night and today too—before finalizing my tax returns.

When I woke, for some reason I thought of birds of prey, which I loved to watch as a kid. Ad then I thought about world events and prey and predators, the “anarchy” loosed upon us all. .

One thing that struck me in considering the irrational war on Iran is how it is like prey birds circling in a very big sky competing for position. Who are the prey? We can’t see them. Not yet.

It’s a bit like the fall of the Roman Empire. It’s hard to guess what will happen or who will die.

When you watch eagles in sky, you sometimes see them chased by seagulls or even flocks of smaller birds. Things are often not as you expect.

Putting aside the metaphors, it’s obvious that the American Empire is failing just as its immediate predecessors failed, as a result of aberrant economics, quasi religious hyper nationalism and the selfishness and greed of incompetent elites.

Where is our Bethlehem? What is our rough beast?

Good questions that we will know in time.

The possibility of a major recession gutting the G-7 economies is very real.

Maybe many of the will suffer G20 as well.

Of all the countries in the G20, Russia and China are best able to survive, if not profit from a global downturn, certainly in the long term.

In the case of Russia, the collapse of the Western financial system would not damage as severely as many economists think….

Not that economists are anything more than bone casters with PhDs.

My bones tell me that Russia will do better because:

It is cut off from the American financial system

It has extremely low national debt.

Import substitution has made its industry autarchic

It has abundant resources and huge reserves of gold

While capitalist – it is state managed capitalism.

That is not to say that it wouldn’t suffer to some degree – but not as much as many others.

Ditto China where a global recession would affect growth.

but

Western sanctions have made its economy very resilient and autonomous

Its form of capitalism is also state managed

It is supported by the diversity of its markets and supply chains worldwide,

Its enormous population is in itself a huge market

Its growth rate of over 5% would drop but not necessarily below zero.

We see Russia shifting its economic priorities as the USSR did following the Crash of 1929 towards development of industry especially:

Robotics

Automation

AI

Development of outlying regions and republics including the Arctic

Targeting, real-world defense needs

BRICS

The last is most important since dying empires are unpredictable and often result in regional wars.

As the SVO moves towards conclusion, Europe hsa become more strident and more aggressive.

Right now, NATO states and an increasingly fascist EU are talking of the necessity of war with Russia - -militarization and they backing up the talk with provocations which are costing Russian lives.

Suddenly , Russia has warned that continued European bellicosity will result in reprisals—as in, strikes on European territories for example drone factories in the Baltics . If Kalingard is threatened, Russia will secure the Sulwaki Gap with forces on the ground. Should NATO retaliate, the Russians will up the ante. Of course, Europe and NATO hope their actions will generate retaliation, thinking that the US will support them.

Trump won’t - although a Democrat might.

Trump doesn’t like Europe much. It isn’t Israel.

The US has used up so much of its supply of missiles and interceptors, that it would run out completely in short order should it join in a NATO war with Russia. It has a lot to defend.

Not only are its bases in Europe vulnerable, its naval forces are concentrated in the Middle East, easy to find targets for hypersonic missiles, of which Russia has at least 1000 of all classes, with impressive operational ranges. MIG 31s loitering in Southern Russia?. Submarine fired Zircons?

Yes. I know …Western “sources” say just 3 or 4 Oreshniks –but that information comes from Ukraine, so you can figure about 300. The Russians had 3 or 4 in 2024. But Oreshniks use only Russian parts and components and materials, which allows for fast manufacture, so obviously they have a lot more now.

In any case, the US has shown extreme reluctance to go head to toe with any nuclear armed foe. Mar a Lago doesn’t have a missile defense.

My post for coffeebuyers today relates to this, drawing on Russian sources.

What Russians are thinking

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Many thanks to all the people who send kind and encouraging messages and comments after last night’s post. It helps a lot!

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Yes, I like birds. As a kid one of my autistic obsessions was birds!