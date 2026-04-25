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Optimum's avatar
Optimum
6h

I don't see the point of the peninsula of Europe gearing up for their imagined threat. The world is sliding towards a whole different energy supply pattern and a never experienced shortage on top of it, and Europe doesn't seem to be part of the equation. In good time there will be much bigger fish to fry than supporting Ukraine or trying to make weapons with nothing.

I just wish I could stop reading about all the refineries and oil depots being blown to smithereens.

The US is positioning itself well regarding LNG supply and cutting off Chinese access to same.

Murderous strategy, but it is not surprising.

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Peter Robbinson's avatar
Peter Robbinson
1h

A particular concern has to do with everyone's reference to Rome's collapse. It died a long slow death oover many generations and so any individual generation didn't see the disaster as we describe it now. In the current case of the US "empire", which is really only a few decades old; those in power can see the whole path of collapse and can personally feel the danger to themselves. This is far more dangerous.

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