Today’s post for coffee buyers

The Alpha-Summit.

Forecasting the future of Russia - and nobody in the West reports it since it doesn’t fit the narrative template.

The Shi’ite Art of War

Wanton murder is not winning.

Googling the MSM one would think that Israel is winning in Lebanon.

They are not.

I have been arguing the Hezbollah is winning! So, I think I must explain why I think the way I do. This is NOT a war that the IDF can win. Lebanon is not Gaza. And Hezbollah is not Hamas. Dropping a lot of bombs and wanton murder is not any kind of victory.

Hezbollah continues to decimate Israeli armor and vehicles in Southern Lebanon. Israel has several problems.

Terrain

The first is the ground – rough, mountainous, perfect for “asymmetric”, ambush warfare with highly mobile guerrilla forces using wire guided drones and ATGMs, The terrain restricts the maneuverability of armor and limits the usefulness of artillery since there are no identifiable fixed military positions to shell.

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Conventional Warfare Mentality

The second is Israel’s success in conventional warfare in the past, as in the 6 Day “War, where they were able to leverage aviation and armor to defeat enemy forces nominally superior in number on open expanses of desert where large groupings of amour were also large targets.

That was long ago.

But Hezbollah is modern. It did not exist before the Israeli invasion of Lebanon in 1982. It gained experience in the Syrian War against the West’s terrorist proxies, learning a lot about asymmetric war from not only the IRGC but Russia, with access to modern weaponry. It is a Lebanese Shiite organization supported by Iran—specifically, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

UAVS

Its UAVs include

loitering vehicles for pinpoint destruction of armored vehicles, radar stations, surveillance systems and shelters.

FPV Drones — striking in real time, taking advantage of terrain and cover.

reconnaissance UAVs – not only reconnoitering but adjusting fire

This arsenal is well-stocked :

Mirsad-1/Mirsad-2 reconnaissance and attack drones based on the Iranian Mohajer but manufactured locally.

Ayoub (Ayoub) a long-range reconnaissance UAV that can penetrate deep into Israeli territory as far as Dimona.

Shahed-101 / Shahed-131, or “Geran 2” attack drones from Iran via Syria.

“Souls” are Iranian drones are designed to destroy armored vehicles.

FPV Drones are home-made with RPG-7 warheads— mass-produced and inexpensive.

Hezbollah synchronizes UAVs with anti-tank guided missiles (primarily Kornet and its Iranian replica , the Dehlavieh), mobile artillery, MANPADS and Iranian short-range SAMs . This allows it to inflict maximum damage on ground forces and limit the IDF’s counterattacks.

The IDF has sophisticated hi-tech anti-drone systems, which theoretically are highly effective countering single and small groups of UAVs – under the right conditions. But in rough terrain optics and radars have trouble acquiring targets. The Iron Beam laser is limited by fog, dust, low clouds) and in any case, works best against single targets, not swarms of cheap UAVs. Consider also that a Merkava is worth $6.5 million and an FPV drone less than $100.

Hezbollah is mostly invisible. It has a tunnel system that surpasses Hamas’s in terms of size and engineering sophistication. Every now and again, the IDF discovers an underground base – but it is the tip of the iceberg.

The group also has support of the Shi’ite population and increasingly much of the Sunni and Christian population –at least 60% of the Lebanese people with that number growing by the day with IDF attempts at “Gazification” of southern Lebanon, especially Christian areas – and Beirut.

As Afghanistan demonstrated, a group defying a foreign invader, and able to rely on the local population, with some help from outside sources, will win if it is committed ideologically and prepared to fight for however long it takes – and take casualties.

As with Afghanistan you have a war of attrition. In the last year, suicide attempts in the IDF are estimated at between 200 and 300, although the IDF curates the numbers.

Trump

I noticed that, like everyone else, I label Trump “irrational” or “delusional”.

I think I am careless in my use of these terms.

Years ago, I had a psychiatrist friend who worked with schizophrenics.

He would often bring me paintings and ask me to analyze them. At the time, I was studying giftedness and psychopathology, especially in art.

My feeling was that what seemed like irrationality and delusionality to nominally “normal” people often had its own special logic and a kind of alternative reality. One could say that most insane person is a one who appear sane in a crazy world.

A classic case is the famous Rosenhan Study of the 70s which is still being debated!

In the case of Trump it is a mistake for me or anyone else to just write him off as a crazy nutcase. He is certainly a nutcase and crazy but dismissing him as just crazy is in its way “irrational” because Trump has immense power. Trump’s “irrationality” has a kind of logic to it, which I am trying to figure out now.

A bit more research….

I am very fond of Vangelis so….

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