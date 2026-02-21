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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
Feb 21

"Before the 12 Day War Iran was said to have up to 3000 missiles, which were “reduced by half” by Israeli defenses".

Reduced by half by striking Israeli targets, more likely.

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Cassandra Occupy's avatar
Cassandra Occupy
Feb 21

Very Nice analysis Julian...

It comes very close to mine. NO Regional war.

What still confuses me is why the Ford doesn't get to join the other Carrier in the Arabian Sea.

I don't believe it will steam through the Red sea.

Has the flight-path towards Iran been widened recently ?

That has to pass Türkiye, Syria and then the North part of Iraq (Kurdish territory)... And then to fly to Tehran totals to 1200 km and another 1000 km to approach the strait of Hormuz, where its AD and Air-attack could have joined the Naval- and Land bases Power there.

Sounds impossible. AD for Israel and Cyprus ? Do i need to ask GROK ?

Cassandra.

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