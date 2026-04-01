“From Ghoulies and Ghoosties, long-leggety Beasties, and Things that go Bump in the Night, Good Lord, deliver us!? Old Scottish Prayer

You might think that not a lot is happening in the Middle East, other than the US pounding Iran.

Don’t you LOVE uniforms. Here’s some media cosplay for ya’.

Of course, this is, well, propaganda. The US will never allow B52s in Iranian airspace carrying dumb bombs. That would end with a lot of Boeing wreckage littering the landscape with pieces of US aviators amidst the debris.

Still, the news media look at the medals and ignore the nonsense which fits the narrative .

Of course, the new reports suggest that Iran is attacking various sites in Israel and the Gulf States. That is hard to ignore.

Oh, but air defenses shot down the missiles.

So Donald Trump figures the war is almost over.

Trump claims there has been “regime change”.

Which, of course, is true in the sense that the Iranian nation has changed—it is not longer into in negotiations or accommodation – it wants the US out of West Asia and Israel neutered. In Iran there is a new confidence. It’s Iran’s F-you moment.

And Iran is not fazed by American delusions. This war is enforcing evolution in West Asia, which will be better for it in the long run.

Despite what you might think, Iran, Hezbollah, and the Yemen-based Houthis have been very busy between t March 30 to April 1, 2026. They carried out a series of coordinated attacks targeting Israel, as well as locations in the Gulf, as the conflict widens.

Yemen (Houthi Rebels)

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree claimed a third “joint military operation” with Iran and Hezbollah on April 1, using a barrage of ballistic missiles targeting military sites in southern Israel.

Hezbollah

High-Volume Attacks on Israel: Hezbollah reported 43 attacks on Israeli forces over a 24-hour period on March 30, including 26 inside Lebanon and 17 in northern Israel, hitting military bases and settlements.

Hezbollah conducted over 65 attacks in a 48-hour period ending March 30-31, targeting Israeli forces, communities, and military bases with rockets, mortar fire, and drones.

Hezbollah claimed to have struck the IDF’s Glilot Base near Tel Aviv, which hosts Unit 8200, on March 30.

Hezbollah released footage on March 31 showing four FPV drone strikes against IDF armored vehicles in southern Lebanon, including a Merkava tank, a Humvee, and APCs.

I was one of the few who argued after the 12 Day War, Hezbollah was not a spent force, that it had beaten the IDF— and it could do it again. The IDF is fighting a conventional, if genocidal war. Hezbollah is using the flexible, asymmetric tacts now the norm in the SVO.

It is validating my prediction. It has killed a lot of IDF soldiers and it’s drones and missiles have destroyed at least 100 Israeli Merkavas .

So, Iran is not alone. Its joint operations with Yemen and Hezbollah, specifically the March 31/April 1 missile barrage against southern Israel, which have produced tangible results.

Elsewhere?

Iran struck aluminum production facilities in Bahrain and the UAE on March 29, identifying them as U.S.-linked targets. It carried out a a drone attack that caused a large fire at a fuel storage facility at Kuwait’s International Airport on March 29-30. On April 1 it launched cruise missiles striking an oil tanker in Qatari waters .

Will Schryver

Here’s what my favorite analyst Will Schryver says: That reality is far more evident now than it was almost a month ago.American bases in the Persian Gulf region have been rendered “all but uninhabitable”.Iran has driven back US aerial refueling to Syria and Jordan.Iran has absolutely pounded strategic assets in Israel, and now is doing so effectively unopposed. US/Israel air defenses have all but collapsed. Iran systematically destroyed almost all the most important American long-range radar installations in the region. Iran has gated the Strait of Hormuz and opened a toll booth in their sovereign waters through a narrow channel between the islands of Qesem, Hormuz, and Larak. It now costs a cool two million dollars worth of IRR or CNY to pass. And just today the redoubtable General John Daniel “Raizin” Caine, American Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (the military top dog in the United States), has announced that the US is now brazenly flying B-52 bomber missions deep into Iranian airspace. “No more cruise missiles”, he proudly proclaimed. The cruise missiles in question are AGM-158 JASSMs. Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile. Modestly “stealthy”; ~500+ mile range; modest 1000 lb. warhead.Prior to the war, US total inventory was no more than about 3300.Recent reports suggest the US has now expended ~1500. I’ll bet it’s closer to 2000.The Pentagon claims to be able to build no more than 750 per year (probably more like 500). This plain truth must be understood: The Pentagon has ordered a cessation of stand-off cruise missile missions against Iran not because they have unquestioned air supremacy, but because they have burned through so much inventory so fast that they have simply been compelled to stop, for fear of comprehensively disarming themselves even further than they already have. So instead they’re apparently going to risk the loss of a couple B-52s (or B-1Bs) dropping JDAM glide-bombs on Iranian targets. We’ll see how that goes. But my fundamental point is that the Iranians actually don’t need (and really couldn’t get) a whole lot of help from the Chinese at this juncture. They have locked the US into a war of attrition it cannot win. They have impressively demonstrated the remarkable potency of their missile and drone inventory.

What does the IRGC say?

The public relations office of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday that the operations were dedicated to the martyrs of Lebanon’s Hezbollah and conducted as part of a long-term strategy to wear down the military capabilities of the United States and Israel in the region. During the operation, the IRGC Aerospace Force effectively targeted sites across the occupied territories, including Tel Aviv.The forces launched heavy missiles, including Emad, Khorramshahr‑4, and Qadr, at enemy targets, according to the statement.Among the targets, it said, were Israel’s military command centers in Bnei Brak, Tel Aviv, Beersheba, the Galilee, the Negev, as well as Tel Nof Air Base. In a separate attack, the IRGC Navy and Aerospace Force also targeted US forces’ drone control centers and troop hideouts at Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab During the 88th wave of Operation True Promise 4, the IRGC Navy forces delivered heavy and decisive blows to American and Israeli terrorist targets. In this lightning assault, a container ship belonging to the Zionist regime, named “Express Halfong”, was struck by ballistic missiles from the IRGC Navy in the central waters of the Persian Gulf, the statement said. It noted that in a second combined operation, a gathering site of US Marines on the coasts of the United Arab Emirates—hidden in a cover location outside a military base out of fear of the IRGC’s destructive missiles—was precisely targeted by destructive drones. Elsewhere in the operation, the Hawk anti-drone system of the US Fifth Fleet, stationed outside its base near Bahrain’s Manama Airport, was destroyed by IRGC drones, the statement added. Additionally, two advanced early-warning radar systems at the American terrorist base Ahmad Al-Jaber were struck by IRGC drones, it added. The IRGC Navy stated that the Strait of Hormuz remains firmly and dominantly under the control of its forces in accordance with orders from Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei, warning that any enemy movement will be immediately targeted by missiles and drones.

Now that Iran controls Hormuz it can use the proceeds to pay for the war, a kind of indirect reparations - and its on control gives it greater bargaining power with BRICS states.

The IRGC also said in a Tuesday statement that these companies should expect Iran’s reprisal attacks starting at 20:00 Iran time on April 1, adding that their offices in the region will be “annihilated.”The list released by the IRGC included big tech names such as Apple, Google, Meta, and Microsoft, as well as major hardware suppliers like HP, Intel, IBM, and Cisco.Other major brands included Tesla, Nvidia, Oracle, JP Morgan, and Boeing.

The IRGC described those companies as “espionage entities associated with the warmongering government” of the United States, saying their artificial intelligence (AI) and internet communication technology (ICT) services have been :the main elements in designing terror operations and tracing assassination targets by the US and Israel inside Iran.?

According to Trump Iran is on the ropes. So he will keep on bombing schools and hospitals and health facilities and killing civilians for a couple of weeks and then declare victory. Those troops in the Middle East . That’s garnish for the salad. This is a story for the MSM and the American public.

But will anyone believe him?

Or maybe the public just doesn’t care about the war and the dead and dying — just prices at the pump.

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Japanese “Box People” in Shinjuku Station.

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