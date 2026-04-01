News Forensics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nick's avatar
Nick
5d

This content was really enjoyable. Let’s hope it continues and results in the Israelis being forced out of Gaza Lebanon Syria Jordan and anywhere else they might be. Let’s also hope the end of American presence ceases to exist in the entire region….

Reply
Share
Cassandra Occupy's avatar
Cassandra Occupy
5d

Yes, Julian...

There is some hope.

It is not huge.

But if praying helps... This is the time.

And this is my truth->https://pbs.twimg.com/media/HElokkqWEAAK1v4?format=jpg

Cassandra

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Julian Macfarlane · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture