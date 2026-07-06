You will remember I pointed out that the idea that Russia was carrying out strikes on Ukraine only every two weeks because it lacked production capacity was just Ukrainian propaganda picked up by OSINT milly bloggers.

Ukie map

The OSINT/ oriented NSAM saw the massive strike on July 2 as focused on only Kiev. It wasn’t. The attack was country wide. And in fact, it continued beyond July 2. So most of the reports you probably read were a little misleading.

The past several days have marked another phase in the systematic efforts by Russian forces to disrupt Ukraine’s military logistics. Over the period from July 2 through July 4, Russian forces conducted a series of coordinated strikes against fuel depots and filling stations across multiple regions, effectively redrawing the fuel supply map in key sectors.



In the Dnipropetrovsk region, three filling stations came under attack simultaneously, located on the northern and northwestern exits from the regional center. In Balivka and Loboykivka, stations belonging to the BRSM and WOG networks were hit, while in Dnipro itself, a UPG station on the Poltava Highway was struck. These points form a single logistics corridor through which transport exits onto routes leading toward Poltava, Kyiv, and Kharkiv.



A similar pattern was observed in the Poltava region, where three filling stations in the town of Pyriatyn — located on the key Kyiv–Poltava–Kharkiv route — were struck within the span of several hours. The strikes were delivered at intervals of several tens of minutes, demonstrating the use of reconnaissance for fire adjustment. As a result of the successive hits, not only fuel dispensers were damaged, but also operator buildings, cable lines, and fuel metering systems. In effect, Ukrainian forces on this axis have lost their customary refueling points, compelling them to extend the supply route for fuel from more distant rear bases.

That’s from my friends at SouthFront.

As I mentioned last time, Russian milly bloggers relying on OSINT from Ukrainian sources and the ISW opined that such strikes, which are now occurring regularly every 2 weeks, were spaced in this way for lack of inventory and production capacity.

I said the Russians had lots of weaponry and the schedule was determined by tactical and strategic considerations

My analysis was correct —and born out on July 6 when there was another massive strike, this one more focused on Kiev, although not without neglecting other regions and battlefield support.

Perfect Timing

TASS

© Alexey Konovalov/TASS Russian troops delivered a massive overnight precision strike on Ukrainian military-industrial, fuel and energy sites and military airfields in retaliation to Kiev’s attacks on civilian facilities, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported. “Last night, in retaliation to the Kiev regime’s terrorist attacks on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive strike by ground-based, airborne and seaborne long-range precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles on military-industrial enterprises, fuel and energy sites in Kiev and the Kiev Region, and also the infrastructure of military airfields in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Cherkassy, Chernigov and Kiev Regions,” the ministry said in a statement.

Targets hit in Kiev According to the ministry, the following targets were hit in Kiev: the Kiev-71 industrial enterprise (the Abris PT association)

a key Ukrainian military-industrial enterprise focused on developing and producing Strela, Mara, Sirko, Avenger, Elf-K and Flight Arrow long-and medium-range reconnaissance drones, Shrike-10 FPV drones, and also telemetry, electronic and optical equipment.

the Kiev-1 radio-electronic enterprise (the Kiev-based Burevestnik state enterprise) engaged in manufacturing long-and medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles, developing and producing radar equipment for the Ukrainian army.

t he Kiev-79 industrial enterprise (Ukr Armo Tech LLC) - a key producer and supplier of armored vehicles and armor protection systems for Ukrainian military hardware, and also combat payloads (munitions) for various types of missiles and UAVs.

the Kiev Ship-Building Plant (Shipyard) (Kuznitsa na Rybalskom)the largest machine-building enterprise engaged in the production of Project 58155 Gyurza-M gunboats, the manufacture and repair of strike naval drones.

the Kiev-1 instrument-making plant (the Kvant enterprise) - a key research and production facility manufacturing fire control systems, opto-electronic countermeasure systems, navigation and automatic systems for the Ukrainian Air Force and Navy, including Neptune-MD missiles.

Targets hit in Kiev Region According to the ministry, the following targets were hit in the Kiev Region: the Zhulyany Machine-Building Plant ( the Zhulyany Machine-Building Enterprise ‘Vizar’) - a state military-industrial enterprise engaged in the production, maintenance and repair of surface-to-air missile systems, components for aviation equipment and air defense systems and fixed-wing long-range unmanned aerial vehicles. A repeat large-scale detonation was registered as a result of the strike.

the Vishnevoye fuel and lubricants storage facility (Nefteexperimentalnoye KP) - a key experimental and production, engineering and technical facility engaged in the design, calibration and maintenance of petroleum terminals. Gasoline and diesel fuel inventories stored at the facility are used for emergency fuel deliveries to the combat zone.

The Russian Push Toward Dobropolye Threatens Three Ukrainian Defense Hubs

▪️In the Dobropolye direction west of Pokrovsk, units o—f the “Center” grouping have taken control of Vasilevka, creating a new salient that threatens three Ukrainian defense hubs with encirclement. ▪️In the Kharkiv direction, Russian forces broke through the first defensive line and reached Bely Kolodez. ▪️In the Sumy direction, assault groups advanced in nine sectors. ▪️In the Zaporozhye area, Ukrainian infiltration attempts are being suppressed by drone strikes. Dobropolye direction Units of the “Center” group of forces improved their tactical position and gained control of Vasilevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In the Pokrovsk sector of the Donetsk area, they are forming a new salient along the line of contact. The apex of the salient is near the recently captured town of Rodinskoye. The northern base is in the Kutuzovka–Annovka area and the southern base is in the Novoaleksandrovka–Vasilevka area. Vasilevka is located on the right bank of the Grishinka River on the O0525 road. In the depth of the territory, this road connects with Dobropolye via the O0518 and S050715 routes. This ring provides the Ukrainian forces with mobility between the salient’s bases. There are three large defense hubs of Ukrainian forces in this “bag”: Annovka–Dobropolye, Chernigovka–Vodyanskoye–Belitskoye, and Shevchenko–Krasnodolye–Dobropolye. The liquidation of this salient will likely be carried out in parts. The first defense hub will be enveloped by taking Annovka and Dobropolye, as well as Novy Donbass and Dobropolye. The remaining two hubs will be enveloped by taking Novy Donbass and Chernigovka, as well as Novoaleksandrovka and Krasnodolye. A flanking screen will be created on the bridgehead in Vasilevka to contain Ukrainian units from the Shilovka–Mirnoye direction. Depending on the operational situation, further advance on Mirnoye and Shilovka is quite likely.

From this very complex and dynamic battlefield situation , you can see that, the Russians have to choose strike targets strategically— attacking:

military industrial infrastructure necessary to Ukrainian drone and missile terrorist strikes on Russian civilians, as well as repair of equipment.

power facilities, in Odessa, port facilities, rail transport, and the like.

airfields, command centers, etc

gas stations, necessary for fueling military vehicles

conscription centers in response to local requests.

In the last case, the Russians get extensive help from Ukrainians themselves! Yes, Ukrainians on their side. A growing movement of collaborators.

I am sure that I have missed something here — but you get the idea.

The Ukrainians have few defenses – and the little they have ends up destroying their own buildings, which they then blame on the Russians.

When a Patriot misses and falls back.

As for the Russians, they are constantly innovating and the Ukrainians, no slouches themselves, just don’t have the resources to keep up.

Take the Molniya Ai strike drone already used large numbers in Zaporizhzhia, according to the Ukrainians who are very upset about it. It’s small, cheap ($2000) and can use AI for autonomous targeting. It was developed thanks to Elon Musk cutting it off from Starlink terminals which led to the use of AI, has a range of 200 km and is hard to detect! The Russians are endlessly adaptable.

That’s the low-end of the lineup. Maybe you can get one on Amazon.

But the new Geran Seeker 4 and 5 with an improved gyro-stabilized optical-electronic system, optical homing, and both AI and operator control can not only hit fuel stations, but the precise points where detonation would have the greatest destructive effect.

It has a turbojet engine and a more advanced guidance system.

Operators have the ability to control the flight trajectory and evaluate the results of target engagement. These innovations have also affected the drone’s appearance—it now resembles a cruise missile.

This Seeker can fly at increased speed and altitude (up to five kilometers), out of the reach of anti-aircraft guns and interceptor drones currently in service with the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

During the final phase the UAV accelerates, complicating defense.

The onboard AI-driven target recognition system and optical cameras can autonomously identify and lock onto high-value moving targets for strikes on logistics, railways, and energy infrastructure without relying on GPS or an active pilot. The Geran 4 looks like previous delta winged Geran UAVs but with a jet engine. The 5 looks completely different.

Throughout the past week, Russian forces have been carrying out targeted strikes against fuel infrastructure supplying Ukrainian armed forces, primarily gas stations and fuel storage facilities. For example, attacks on infrastructure and gas stations were recorded in both the Kyivsky district of Kharkiv and the Mykolaiv region. Not a single gas station remained intact along the road from Dnipropetrovsk to Kharkiv. Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov also spoke about the onset of the fuel crisis in Ukraine. “Zelensky is to blame for this. Almost all Ukrainian oil refineries are not operating,” he stated . According to former Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Andriy Pivovarsky, over the past two months, more than 150 gas stations in the republic have been disabled by Russian strikes.

The war is heating up.

There can be no conclusion without unconditional surrender.

Remember those who served— and suffered for it. Let there be justice.

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