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Dmitriy Milkin's avatar
Dmitriy Milkin
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An accurate description of the inevitable:

“There can be no conclusion without unconditional surrender”.

Given your description of the advances in Russian weaponry and the ongoing attrition of the various military and logistical targets, this is certainly more and more realistic.

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