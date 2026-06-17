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Human beings invented war only about 10,000 years ago. We got along fine without it for 40,000 years.

How is that a species like human beings who evolved language and hypersociality for cooperation and amity, suddenly turned to killing each other?

I know, I know Most people put it down to human nature. And if you believe that I cannot convince you that there is no evidence, archeological or otherwise, to support your conviction that human beings are genetically rabid. .

It isn’t that simple. Nothing is that simple.

Ultimately war is only natural under un-natural conditions — with overpopulation and competition for resource und conditions of scarcity.

You were brainwashed in high school, which taught a basic axiom underlying all economic theories—and almost all social issues— that resources are scarce.

They are not scarce at all There is enough for everyone. The problem is allocation. Not to mention, an inability to distinguish what you really need for life, and things you have been taught to think you need. Whatever is the newest trend.

Which brings us back to overpopulation We live in cities. Too many people in one place. Crowds. When they panic they trample each other, women and children die. No one cares. Cities teach us emotional distance. We automatically dehumanize the people around us . We are most alone in a crowd.

Before you are “human”, you are an animal. You cannot be a ‘good’ human without being first a good animal.

No animal likes crowding, except maybe penguins who crowd for warmth and maybe bees and ants.

In zoology, when we talk about animal overpopulation, we are talking not about, say, too many deer or bears, but population density. Crowding.. How DO penguins do it?

Take deer When there are too many deer in one place, they compete for food. Deer are hierarchical and the biggest and strongest become aggressive. Not just the bucks with their antlers— even the does.

10,000 years ago the climate changed and we migrated to the mouths of rivers and similar places where there was abundant resources—we became sedentist, no longer simple hunters and gatherers. No longer happy.

Populations increased, with more and more groups migrating to the same places, struggling for territory. We “crowded” and began to fight for resources.

The strongest got to lead and control resources, which included reproductive resources. Yes, women became baby machines, owned by some guys.

This left the weakest with not enough — of anything.

From egalitarian band societies of 30 to 50, we moved to larger, tribal societies of 150 to 500 more, where human worth--humanity-- depended on position in the social pyramid. Repeat after me: inequality means some people are more human than others — and some, not human at all.

Are YOU human? Not for a lot of people.

When we discovered different tribal groups in other locations, we went to war to take what they had for our own— including girls who had become commodities.

Read your Bible. The Epstein version.

Judges 21:10-14 So the congregation sent 12,000 of their most valiant men and commanded them: “Go and put to the sword those living in Jabesh-gilead, including women and children. / This is what you are to do: Devote to destruction every male, as well as every female who has had relations with a man.” / So they found among the inhabitants of Jabesh-gilead four hundred young women who had not had relations with a man, and they brought them to the camp at Shiloh in the land of Canaan.

Why was it important that these girls be virgins?. To ensure the warriors’ bloodlines. To ensure control . Of course, we are different today. Or, are we ? Times do change but…Musk has 14 children saying that genetically superior people must reproduce.

In any case, “civilizations”— Western ones ruled by predatory capitalism and “free markets’ which are never free at all —\ glorify people like Musk — and inequality, power over others, and artificial scarcity as ways of driving “growth”. They depend on exploitation, violence and ultimately war.

What is “growth”? What is “grown”. It’s all on paper. It is nothing real. We grow “numbers’.

Naturally, this delusionality leads to more inequality, more social tension, and greater complexity, unless somehow controlled.

We try to handle that with various institutions — religion, the law, of course—but also more subtle agencies of coercion. The Romans had the circuses, where violence became entertainment. Netflix is an institution too, more important than the Vatican. And lots of blood and guts.

Yst all civilizations collapse . The average lifespan is only a few hundred years.

War is a symptom of impending collapse.

That is what we see in the US’s various wars wars in recent years. the US is gradually destroyed by exploitation, coercion, and violence.And inequality grows,

Its institutions no longer work, especially government , which no longer responds to the needs of ordinary people, if it ever did. The “people” are misinformed, disinformed, brainwashed and alienated from one another—dehumanized .Political parties obey the rich, the elites.

America’s constitution has become what it always was— a fig leaf for the elites. The country desperately needs a new constitution. Maybe it needs dissolution. It is ungovernable. It does not obey the will of the People. Because there is no “People” – only millions of disconnected individuals.

There will be a Tipping Point, a point of no return, when the economy collapses, which it most surely will.

People blame Donald Trump but he did not create this situation. He’s like cancer. You smoke twenty years and your cells grow and grow and kill you.

No matter, the wars will go on, with or without him. For now, the Donald nd his family are profiting. He is currently gaining from the pain of others. No matter how many people die, presidents all profit

Trump is old. It is the young who will suffer.

Sea otters who don’t like water!

I got some coffees from a guy who worked at the Marine Mammal Center in Northern California, which got me thinking about the issues with very young marine mammals, one of them being they don’t necessarily like water right away! I have seen this with baby sea lions and then I ran across this video. Unbearably sweet.

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