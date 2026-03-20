News Forensics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CI Carlson's avatar
CI Carlson
5h

Community is an excellent value, Julian.

Reply
Share
Furia Iusta's avatar
Furia Iusta
2hEdited

Tears in my eyes, Julian.

Your essay today on the "West's" typically depraved war on Iran is brilliant and full of hope, as usual. Invaluable, hard to find information, not to mention insight. It is deeply esteemed and faithfully reproduced on our website (The Greanville Post). But your pro-animal video document is priceless. Having spent most of my life trying to protect animals from human cruelty, ignorance and encroachment, I owe you a personal debt for your efforts. May destiny protect you and give you many more years of fruitful agency. I send you a fraternal embrace. Please share it with Chappy and Ichi.

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/20/the-winning-of-the-west-iran-style/

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Julian Macfarlane · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture