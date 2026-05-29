Bubble, bubble, toil and trouble

Yesterday’s article on the AI Bubble solicited various comments.

Des Hanrahan wrote:

Regarding the West’s AI bubble ; this will eventually burst which leaves me with two questions . (1) How much general economic damage will it do ? (2) Will Trump print loads ( Trillions ? ) of dollars in order to bail them out ? I suspect that the answer to the first is ‘ Enormous ‘ and to the second is ‘ Definitely ‘.

A very good question, right? I had to think about that and do a bit of research.

As it turns out printing money is up to the Federal Reserve Board, not Trump’s favorite people. Printing more money will generate stagflation. But this is uncharted territory. Who knows?

If U.S. tech wealth evaporates while China’s AI ecosystem proves genuinely transformative, global venture capital, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional investors will permanently reroute their capital out of Wall Street and into Chinese technology ecosystems.

That will result in permanent destruction of the “Tech Premium” for US tech financials.

The U.S. dollar is structurally propped up by the high demand for American tech stocks (the “Magnificent Seven”).

Without this tech premium, the structural reason for foreign central banks to hoard massive dollar reserves completely dissolves.

Look carefully. Are these 7 companies really worth this much in terms of social value? What do they contribute?

Banned, banned, banned

Next up, let me review a very important article that appeared on the site Strategic Culture, which you should make a habit of visiting. This site is variously banned.

Along with SouthFront. My recent voiceover for them. Just click to connect.

Who bans Strategic Culture and SouthFront?

The European Union ban t he broadcasting licenses and content distribution of the Strategic Culture Foundation as part of its economic and hybrid threat sanctions,saying it spreads propaganda supporting Russia.

The U.S. Treasury Department sanctions the Strategic Culture Foundation for attempting to influence U.S. elections and spreading false narratives.prohibiting U.S. citizens from doing any kind of business with it.

In September 2020, major tech platforms—including Facebook, X, and YouTube—banned the Strategic Culture Foundation for “coordinated inauthentic behavior” on behalf of a foreign or government entity.

No Israeli website or media are banned, even for advocating genocide.

Among the notables posting on it frequently are Alastair Crooke and Pepe Escobar. And also Finian Cunningham, one the very best analysts in the business.

His recent article follows, which focuses largely on the Information War.

I originally wrote an analysis - -then dumped it.

Finian says everything so succinctly. I have nothing to add other than that recent events prove he is right.

Recent Events

After the Starobilsk atrocity, Ukraine launched yet another attack —this time on a children’s playground in Kherson, leaving a man dead and his wife and two young children wounded.

The Kyiv Independent promptly reported — and its version became the official narrative in the West.

The regional governor begged to disagree.

“The criminal Kiev regime staged a bloody provocation in Kherson to dampen the outrage following the tragedy in Starobelsk,” Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo stressed.

Russian Recklessness in Romania

The BBC once again proves its worth. Zero, that is.

However, the Romanian military says the drone entered Romanian airspace from Ukraine, likely knocked off course by Ukrainian AD.

The Russians say no evidence has been offered to prove the drone was actually Russian! In other words, it could have been Ukrainian since recently there have been several incidents of Ukrainian drones violating EU countries’ airspace.

No matter, the Romanians blamed Russia.



Russian Ambassador to Romania Vladimir Lipaev told RT there was “no connection” between the drone incident and Bucharest’s decision to close the consulate. The envoy argued the move had been prepared in advance and that the Romanian authorities “just used this opportunity” to shut the mission down. Lipaev also suggested the drone incident could have been a provocation by Kiev aimed at drawing NATO deeper into the Ukraine conflict

By Finian Cunningham

The increasing lethality of the NATO-backed Kiev regime’s attacks on Russian civilians is not only a reflection of the deeper financial and military support from the Western alliance.

The “success” of the NATO proxy regime in killing 21 students at a college dormitory on May 22 in Starobelsk, Lugansk, was followed days later by the killing of six more civilians in Belgorod, Bryansk, and Donetsk border regions.

On top of the civilian casualties, the NATO regime is stepping up deadly strikes on the capital Moscow, as well as oil and gas infrastructure deep inside Russian territory.

This ramped-up murder and destruction are the vile dividends from the European Union’s massive transfer of €90 billion in loans to bankroll NATO military support with purchases from European and American drone and missile manufacturing companies.

To be sure, Russia has retaliated hard after the massacre in Starobelsk with devastating strikes on Kiev using hypersonic and ballistic missiles.

The callous targeting of civilian centers in Russia by the Kiev regime and its NATO commanders is, of course, state terrorism and war crimes. But this isn’t merely violence for violence’s sake. The aim is to force Russia’s hand to escalate the war. History shows the bankrupt Western system always has the same death wish of war as a salvage operation.

There is also a more nefarious tactic of psychological operation to destabilize the Kremlin and President Vladimir Putin’s authority.

Notably, the Western corporate-controlled media are brazenly stepping up a propaganda role in fomenting the war.

Incredibly, for organizations that claim to be journalistic services, there was no reporting on the massacre last Friday in Starobelsk. One would think that a college targeted deliberately with waves of drone strikes that killed 21 young students sleeping in their beds would have made some news in the Western media. No. Neither the U.S. nor the European corporate media reported on the atrocity. Where it was briefly mentioned, it was done in such a way as to highlight the Kiev regime’s denials.

Shamefully, the BBC and CNN both refused an invitation from the Russian government to visit the aftermath of the attack on Starobelsk.

Russian retaliatory strikes over the weekend were widely reported without the vital background of the Starobelsk attack. The Western reports were generally worded as if the Russian actions were unprovoked, “deranged,” and “brutal escalation,” quoting EU politicians who said nothing about the preceding NATO atrocity on Friday.

On one hand, the Western media information was aimed at portraying Russia as a pariah state while whitewashing the criminality of the NATO-backed regime.

On the other hand, and arguably more importantly, the purpose is to undermine the authority of President Putin, both internationally and domestically.

By taking the war to the Russian people and inflicting heinous crimes, the NATO agenda is to put pressure on Putin to escalate. The Russian public is understandably incensed that innocent civilians are being slaughtered, and it wants revenge. When the Kremlin takes revenge, the Western media distorts the actions as barbaric and unwarranted. That propaganda effort is intended to limit the Kremlin’s room for taking appropriate self-defense. That self-limiting response can then be used by the Western media to foment a narrative that the Russian people are disgruntled and losing faith in their government’s leadership.

he light of stepped-up NATO terrorist attacks on Russia, there is also a growing Western media spin that Putin is losing support among Russian citizens, that he is increasingly “isolated” and distrustful of aides. The Western corporate media on both sides of the Atlantic are going as far as claiming that Putin could be toppled by his inner circle and “oligarchs” who are not happy about the war in Ukraine dragging on for five years.

Two days after the massacre of Russian students in Starobelsk, the British Guardian carried a long article headlined: “There is profound disappointment in him: mood in Russia turns against Putin.”

The vague and breathless report by Shaun Walker is a psyops piece quoting unnamed “European and Ukrainian intelligence sources” and anonymous people who are “close to Putin”.

A couple of days later, there was more such reporting in the Guardian about Putin allegedly being “isolated” and “living in a parallel reality”. That’s pretty rich coming from a newspaper that distorts a massacre of Russian students with a denial by the NATO regime that carried it out.

Other Western media outlets have been publishing similar speculation about the Russian president losing popularity and being in danger of being overthrown in a coup.

What is going on here is not just the usual committing of acts of terrorism by the NATO regime and the complicity of Western media in covering up the atrocities, while the European Union bankrolls the corrupt cabal with taxpayers’ money.

The war has shifted gear to a new level of information warfare, one where the atrocities against civilians are deliberately increased, aimed at making Russian escalation inevitable, but at the same time portraying it as brutally inadequate and incompetent – and all with the studied objective to foment discontent and instability within Russia against Putin.

The Western-controlled “news” media are endeavoring to corner Russia in a no-win situation. It is being compelled to escalate, yet denied the right to escalate, which feeds into the psyops purporting that the Russian people want to and need to overthrow their president.

Vladimir Putin is known as a strategic chess player who also follows judo martial philosophy. But what if the enemy is not playing chess or is not bound by any rules of engagement?

I will add that Putin grew up on the streets. He learned to fight the hard way.

Besides Judo, he is a master of combat sambo.

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