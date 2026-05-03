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A Skeptic's avatar
A Skeptic
5h

Thanks for your great work Julian!

We've restacked and shared this link on 'The Stacks'

https://askeptic.substack.com/p/the-stacks

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Crush Limbraw's avatar
Crush Limbraw
4h

Julian - thank you for confirming the Russian Orthodox Church tradionalist legacy - https://crushlimbraw.blogspot.com/2026/04/orthodox-pravda-christ-is-risen-by.html?m=0 - and it's exposition of Western churchianity.

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