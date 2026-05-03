Today’s article for Coffee Buyers.

Just so you know ….Karp and Thiel are lawyers, not engineers.

“Minorities” , Indigenous peoples, Civilization

As you know, I post articles and analysis on the buy me a coffee website for my followers who do not just buy me coffee and help me buy broccoli and cat kibble but also provide me with encouragement and inspiration.

I started posting these articles partly because my latest very long articleon the rise of China and Russia and the demise of Western civilizations has been delayed because of the need to address the philosophical and sociopolitical issues created with the likely advent of what should properly be regarded as the evolution of new sentient species -- artificial intelligences.

One of the advantages of 2e Autism (Twice Exceptional Autism) is polymathy and autodidacticism, which means my brain goes off into all directions at once. I may have won a Fulbright but I am not smart enough to control what my mind does.

AND— I still have trouble tying my shoelaces and using a knife and fork and figuring out left and right.

Maybe “2e” means twice the excuses?

Anyway, I get so much from the News Forensics community that simple thank you’s are not enough .

Yesterday, I published Putin’s speech to a gathering of indigenous leaders in Russia.

This had emotional impact for me since my first real job after high school (and the zoo) was in a small indigenous community in northern Canada. In High School, I had learned to “mask” —as autistic people call imitating normal behaviors.

I never felt really accepted except by the first Nations people that I lived with and who knew immediately what I was. They nicknamed me affectionately “Zombie”. And taught me how to be a person! We were all outsiders, outliers.

Oh… “2E” just means I eat brains. Other people’s ideas. LOL

Canada’s policies towards indigenous people are colonialist -imperialist and influenced both by British and American, ideologies – which has led to the suppression of indigenous languages, culture, and customs. It is a huge loss

Canadians take it for granted. It’s “history” they say. They shrug it off, which means they learn nothing from the past and have no vision of the future.

This blindness to mistakes made guarantees worse mistakes in the future . Americans have a similar dilemma — or dilemmas.

This contrasts completely with Russian attitudes and policies. This is how Putin defines it….

Our country is home to 47 indigenous peoples. Each of them is an integral part of Russia and its unique diversity and serves as a keeper of unique traditions, cultures, and ways of life. Each people, and each ethnic group that is part of Russia’s close-knit family of peoples represents our shared heritage. Preserving and supporting them, as well as ensuring their wellbeing, is essential to safeguarding and strengthening the unity of the nation as a whole. Let me emphasise that Russia has historically emerged as a union of various peoples. We have been mentioning this often, but I think that repeating this message is absolutely appropriate on this day, so I wanted to emphasise this point. I am looking at a married couple right now, since it embodies the very notion of a union, both literally and in a more figurative sense. The young wife comes from the Krasnodar Territory, while you are from the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area. People come together to form mixed families, which consolidates our unity. At the heart of this union lies a respect for the values and unique identities of its various ethnic groups. From the time of our early explorers – Semyon Dezhnev and Yerofey Khabarov – the expansion of Russian settlers across the vast territories of Siberia, the Far East, and the North did not, I wish to emphasise, entail the suppression or destruction of the indigenous populations’ traditional ways of life. It is worth noting that we are well aware of the practices seen in certain other countries, where reservations were established and so on. Ultimately, these lands were incorporated into the Russian Empire not through conflict with indigenous groups, but through cooperation with them, and with respect for their customs and traditions. I would also like to remind you that from the 19th century onwards – almost a century before similar developments occurred in, for example, North America – conditions were put in place to enable the education and enlightenment of representatives from various ethnic groups, including small-numbered ones. To its credit, the USSR continued this work throughout its modern history. By the mid-1930s, following the establishment of the Institute of Northern Peoples, many indigenous languages had gained their own written forms. It was also in the 1930s that the first scholars, holders of doctoral-level degrees emerged from among these indigenous communities. Today, Russian regions are implementing educational programmes that cover 76 native languages of various groups, including indigenous ones. A comprehensive range of measures is also in place to support traditional livelihoods, such as reindeer herding, hunting, and many other activities. Vladimir Putin

“Minority”

Reading my very brief analysis and the text of Puitn’s speech, one of my coffeebuyers--“djb” wrote me this.

I found this very moving. I like how the word “minority” is avoided. The respect for the people of Mongolia, personally I esteem them very highly, is very clear from numerous previous pressers by VVP. He is rather a great patriarch in the purest, compassionate, sense of the word, I think.

I hadn’t thought about the term “minority” which was rarely used except in reference to parliamentary politics and only became really popular after WWII. It is still a buzzword.

Patriarchs and Fathers

Who’s your Daddy?

Nor had I though much about the positive connotations of the word, “Patriarch” outside of religion and how this applies to Putin.

So, a great comment. Like I said, I eat brains.

But I have thought a lot about “fatherhood”.

In studying Putin’s biography for my still-in-the-process long-delayed article on the rise of Russia, I was impressed by how fatherhood affected the young Putin positively, not to mention the influence of his own father, a humble war hero..

Fathers and fatherhood can make some people much better —and a few, like Trump , sadly, worse.

By and large, patriarchalism and paternalism are seen negatively in the West. But Russian Christians are Orthodox and their Holy Father is called a “Patriarch” investing the concept with a certain spiritual meaning.

Putin is indeed “patriarchal” in all the best senses, -- in addition, it is the source of moral authority – and of his enduring popularity with the Russian people -=- and even with people like Donald Trump, whose own father was in not exactly someone to admire or look up to or learn from.

Good Fathers, Bad Fathers

Good fathers recognize that all their children are different – but equal—and each has unique qualities that must be nurture.

Of course, with respect to the peoples of Russia, this has always been understood. However, Putin’s understanding of the necessity of continuing this tradition and extending it is part of the reinvention of Russia, and his drive to protect it from the noxious nihilism and moral and spiritual emptiness of the West.

By contrast. Trump credits his father with teaching him to be a "killer" and a "king" in business.

That brings us back to the term “minority” which is not inherently discriminatory, but implies a lack of power or value and a necessarily subordinate status in society— diminished humanity. A kind of “born to be a slave” thing

Not about numbers

It is not about numbers. But rather community.

Notice that the billionaires are few but never called a “minority”.

“Minority “ too often implies inferiority or second-class status and implies inferior values.

Elites establish values which become the “norm” for the “majority” are the norm and those who do not conform are less human even though they may constitute the numerical majority in many communities and even countries .

The term “minority’ tends to minimize the presence or influence who are seen as lacking “agency” . They are minoritized or marginalized.

Russia has never been colonialist or imperialistic at least, certainly not in the same way as the British and American empires. So in Russia social hierarchy works differently.

This is also also the case in China, which does use the term “minority” but here too cultural diversity is seen as a source of strength, keeping in mind that. unlike Canada and the US, the entire population is “indigenous”.

“Minority’ takes on different meanings in a colonialist settings. I won’t go into details about my opinions on China here right now — other than to say you can ignore Western propaganda about the Chinese trying to expunge ethnic identity .

Russia has a soul. As China does.

Can we say the same for the US or Canada or the UK or Israel– all nations which seem to claim a special relationship with God.

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