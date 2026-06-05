Hua Bin is one of my favorite writers. He deserves your attention, if you are not familiar with him. He writes about a lot of different things always in an interesting way. He argues persuasively and raises a lot of important questions and makes me think. Of course, that does not mean I agree with everything he says.

In the following article,which was referred me by Kazimir Malevitch he asks the question that a lot of Russians are asking!

Is it time for Russia to escalate?

I am posting the whole article because it covers all the issues, makes cogent comparisons contrasting Israel and Russia.

My own perspective is a little different (isn’t it always?) so I have added comments and caveats in the form of annotations .

Please support Hua if you can. You may also find him on the Unz Review.

Comparing Russian refrain with Israeli and Western abandon

Hua Bin

Jun 02, 2026

In May 2026, the global geopolitical landscape has been redefined by two divergent philosophies of violence.

On one hand, the Russian Federation continues its slow-motion, attritional grind in Ukraine—a conflict defined by a cautious management of Western “red lines.”

I would argue that the West has NO real ‘red lines” – certainly no respect for previous agreements, international law, or the the realities of the battleground. Technically, the West – including the US – are co-belligerents. Russia has every right to attack NATO bases and weapons factories and the like. Therefore, the “red lines are Russian – and self-imposed.

President Putin runs it a “special military operation”, essentially a “limited war”.

Putin hesitates to call it a “war”, although he occasionally slips up. “Limited war” is an excellent way of putting it!

On the other, Israel has pivoted to a model of high-intensity “scorched earth” warfare in Gaza and Lebanon, characterized by the systemic dismantling of urban life and a total disregard for escalation control. It’s total war. The contrast is not merely tactical; it is a fundamental disagreement on the utility of restraint in 21st-century warfare.

It is indeed disagreement on the value of restraint. It also defines a difference in national morality and civilizational values. Israel’ has no “civilizational values” as most people would define them – that is, as moral and humanitarian values. If the rest of humanity dies, the Zionist Beast doesn’t care. Because if you are not a Zionist you are not human. Russia, by contrast, is reinventing its civilization as a moral and spiritual entity – multiethnic and diverse, with each person expressing their humanity and the whole national community benefiting through he synergy of difference and shared purpose. Israel is nihilistic, without a spiritual foundation. Rabid.

While Russia treats escalation as a dial to be calibrated, Israel treats it as a barrier to be smashed.

“Calibration” ? A really good word. And exactly right. War is like cooking – don’t’ burn the food.

The Russian Model: Calibrated Attrition

By mid-2026, the Russian approach in Ukraine has evolved into a “war of attrition.” After the failed “lightning strike” of 2022, Moscow retreated into a doctrine of “strategic patience”.

Hua Bin outdoes himself with “calibrated attrition”. I wish I had thought of that. Because that is what it is.Calibrated and calculated. Putin has cold, hard figures.

Recently, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been reduced by 100,000 personnel. Monthly losses are around 40,000. As a result of forced mobilisation – people, as you know, are being snatched off the streets, like stray dogs, and forced into the army. I will tell you about the consequences now. Monthly losses are approximately 40,000. Forced mobilization brings in around 15,000–16,000 per month, and about 14,000 return from hospitals after being wounded. So each month, there is a net loss of roughly 10,000 personnel. On top of that, around 20,000 desert each month. At the start of this year, the number of deserters was around 60,000. People are being forcibly taken – there is no motivation, no one wants to fight. Vladimir Putin (Answering reporters)

Let us keep in mind that those 100,000 losses are combat personnel. Each frontline soldier requires 3 to 8 people for support. So, an army of 100.000 needs 300, 000 behind them. Make up for that 100,000 combat casualties with 100, 000 support people will still recruiting and extra 100,000 people somewhere. Support personnel are in support rather than combat for good reason—different skill sets. This situation leads to higher casualties and higher desertion rates.

Russia utilizes a “creeping barrage.” Unlike Israel’s structural “urbicide,” Russian destruction is often a byproduct of a slow-moving front line.It has studiously avoided targeting civilian population and minimized losses of civilian lives.

A slow-moving front line allows the Russians to be very selective in tactics. “Urbicide” is “scorched earth” – the kind of thing the Nazis did. Kill, kill, kill.

By contrast, Kiev has adopted Israeli strategy.

In its recent retaliation of Ukraine’s drone attack on Starobilsk Pedagogical College that killed 21 sleeping teenage girls in Luhansk on May 22, Russia launched over 600 missiles and drones at Ukraine that led to the death of only 4 Ukrainians. Clearly the attack was not designed to maximize civilian casualties.

According to the ISW, as of April 2026, Russian forces gained only 17 square miles in a high-intensity week, illustrating a “sieve” approach where territory is filtered through artillery rather than cleared with indiscriminate bombardment.

Yes, that’s what the ISW says. Gen. Valery Gerasimov, however, says 700 sq. km) for April and March compared to the ISW claim of a a net loss of 60 sq km for this same period. The ISW says “territory” is “cleared” through artillery implying Western style tactics. . The Russian MoD focus is on attrition using drones and small assault teams. Why the differences? The ISW is a neocon thinktank that takes its information from Kiev propaganda.

Russia’s “restraint”—failing to flatten Kyiv or Lviv entirely—is a calculated political choice. Moscow still harbors a sense of “Slavic brotherhood” and considers Kyiv the mother of all Russian cities and the birthplace of its statehood (Kievan Rus).It is trying to avoid “scorching” Ukraine into a rubble heap. Russia also wants to project an image that it is a responsible major global power.

It isn’t only “sentimentality”. Russia saw what happened when the Americans “flattened” Iraq cities like Fallujah. It generated enduring hatred, the formation of resistance groups and enmity and hatred that will last generations. Ukraine was once an integral and valuable part of Russia and it could be once again,sharing history, language, and culture. It is a treasure trove of resources.Russia must not only offer peace but civilizaiton.

However, Moscow’s sentimentality is not reciprocated by Ukraine, which has attacked Moscow with increasing frequency and stricken Russia’s deep interior, including its nuclear triad. On June 1, 2025, Ukraine launched Operation Spiderweb, a massive covert operation, that utilized localized drone swarms to strike 5 major long-range aviation hubs for the Russian nuclear strategic bombers. Ukraine has also repeatedly stricken strategic early warning radar installations that form the backbone of Russia’s nuclear defense network, including the Voronezh-DM ultra-long-range radars. These radars have nothing to do with tactical battlefield operations in Ukraine. Their primary job is to scan the horizons for incoming nuclear ICBMs to prevent a surprise nuclear first-strike from NATO.

Ukraine certainly carried out these attacks. But who planned them, organized them and supplies the intelligence and weaponry? NATO, of course. MI6 and the CIA. These attacks, as Hua says, were intended downgrade Russia’s nuclear capabilities and the ISW of course says they ere successful. The Russians say not. Clearly, the attacks did some damage. But, as of today, Russia’s nuclear capabilities clearly dwarf those of the West, which has no defenses against a Russian nuclear attack while Russia does have some very effective defenses against a sneak attack by the West.

Contrary to the 2025 predictions of impending Russian victory from commentators such as Col. Doug Macgregor, Scott Ritter, and John Mearsheimer, today there is little expectation of an immediate breakthrough in the stalemate.

These people were indeed overly optimistic. What they saw was strategic superiority, meaning that/ while Russia had not yet forced surrender, Ukraine could not win, only continue losing. But their point of view was /is shaped by Western military dogma. As we have seen, Russia is not fighting a Western “war’, but what we, in the West, like to call a hybrid proxy war, which it is—sort of. But Russian military thinking is in different universe than ours, which accounts for their outstanding success (in their terms) from 2022 . There is no “stalemate” –Russia is achieving multiple goals simultaneously. For a thorough examination of the difference, read BMA’s article.-- The Calculus of Conflict: How Russia’s Military Doctrine is Reshaping Modern Warfare. If you want to understand Russian military strategy, go to BMA.

Russian’s restraint contrasts starkly with the swift and decisive retaliatory actions taken by the Iranians against Israel and US vassals in the Gulf after they were attacked. And the battlefield outcome and ensuing political reality, highly favorable to Iran, reflect the effectiveness of the Iranian all-out approach.

The contrast is indeed telling. But that is because the tactical and strategic situations are different. However, both Iranian and Russian retaliations are “swift and decisive”, and also precise, targeted, and incremental. Iran hasn’t gone “all -out” – not at all. Otherwise, Israel would be a smoldering pile of rubble, half the Gulf Monarchies would be overthrown, and a lot US Navy ships would be on the bottom of the ocean. Why not? The US and Israel attacked Iran during negotiations, targeting civilians and civil leaders, committing all sorts of crimes against humanity.

The Israeli Model: The Security of Erasure

In stark contrast with Russia, the Israeli campaigns in Gaza and Southern Lebanon represent the Dahiya Doctrine taken to the extreme.

The Dahiya Doctrine is an Israeli military strategy involving the deliberate application of disproportionate force and the destruction of civilian infrastructure to deter hostile groups.

The core tenets of the Israel doctrine are -

Disproportionate Force: The military explicitly rejects a symmetrical response, intentionally using overwhelming fire power to cause massive civilian devastation

Infrastructure Targeting: Civilians are not categorized as distinct from the armed groups; instead, civilian infrastructure (electricity grids, communication nodes, transport networks, and residential areas) is treated as military targets

The strategy is named after the Dahiya neighborhood in southern Beirut, a densely populated stronghold of Hezbollah.During the 2006 Lebanon War, Israel heavily bombed the Dahiya district, flattening high-rise buildings and destroying local infrastructure to punish Hezbollah.The doctrine was formally articulated in 2008 by Gadi Eisenkot, the Israeli Chief of General Staff.He stated that in any future conflict, Israel would apply disproportionate force to villages and towns, viewing them as military bases rather than civilian centers.

Israel has used the Dahiya Doctrine in Gaza since October 2023 and its attacks on Lebanon since 2024.By 2026, the scale of destruction in Gaza is unprecedented in modern urban warfare. In Gaza, nearly 60% of all housing (over 1.2 million units) has been destroyed or damaged. This is not collateral damage but a functional strategy to dismantle the basic infrastructure of the Palestinians living there.The World Bank estimates direct damages at $35 billion, with residential buildings accounting for 95% of infrastructure loss.

Israel has revolutionized the tempo of warfare and genocide through artificial intelligence. AI systems like “The Gospel” and “Lavender” generated lists of 37,000 individual targets in the early weeks of the conflict.By May 2026, this machine-mediated decision-making has allowed the IDF to compress years of conventional bombardment into months, leading to over 71,000 Palestinian fatalities. Israel executes a madman strategy and leverages unpredictability.

Palestinian casualties are actually much higher – probably in the order of 200,000 or more.It should be noted that Israeli AI relies heavily on US AI companies

By establishing 10km “security zones” through the total razing of villages in Southern Lebanon, Israel signals a “1948 mindset”—a belief that absolute victory and the creation of uninhabitable buffers are the only path to survival, regardless of international condemnation. “Uninhabitable buffers” were just one aspect of absolute victory, which aimed at expansionism—with the aim of “Greater Israel”.

Comparing the “Scorched” vs. the “Sieved”

The nature of force used by the two actors reveals a deep philosophical divide.

Russia’s strategy is “sieved”, filtering territory through a slow attritional grind where destruction is a consequence of the front’s movement. Its end goal remains territorial annexation and political integration of a population it considers as “kin.”

I am not sure that “sieved” is the right word here. One must remember that Russia’s goal was never territorial annexation. Crimea, Donbas and Lugansk and also Kharkov all voted earlon to join the Russian federation, as was their right under international law. Donbas and Lugansk and also Kherson and Zaporozhzhie voted again later. So they all are now legally part of Russia. But parts of these republics are still under the occupation of Kiev, their sovereignty violated, so Russia cannot be said to be seeking to annex them but ather to liberate them. In addition, the “frontline” is not a simple line, like the trench lines in WWI. Rather it’s a collection of contested areas, with Russian forces occupying some towns and villages, the UAF others. That’s one reason why it is hard to figure things out from a map.

Israel’s strategy is “scorched earth”, focusing on the erasure of urban viability to ensure the enemy can never return.Its end goal is the removal of any perceived existential threats, often resulting in depopulation. It doesn’t consider Arabs as neighbors to live with but squatters to dispel and exterminate, if needed.

Israel’s goal is not so much to erase urban viability— but to erase the presence of non-Jews, a second Nakba.

While Russia is constrained by its cultural affinities, however unreciprocated, and its political need to be considered a responsible major power,.

Russia is constrained by cultural affinities, which, however, are reciprocated in Russian speaking Ukraine, just not in Banderite Ukraine.

Israel behaves with complete abandon and disregard to law and morality .Israel has given naked dismissal to any international laws, laws of war, and humanitarian considerations in its prosecution of the genocidal wars. It wears its pariah status as a badge of honor and cannot care less if everyone considers it an outlaw and a terrorist rogue state.Israel’s crimes are enabled by the West. In particular, the US and Germany are legally and morally tethered to the Israeli model. I would say “illegally” and “amorally” tethered.

The US and Germany’s “tether” has nothing to do with law or morality”. It is just psycopathic.

While the West criticizes Russia for “indiscriminate strikes,” it continues to supply the munitions that fuel Israel’s “scorched earth” campaign.

Western criticism is obvious projection insofar Russia’s strikes are highly discriminating; Israel is a hitman for the West with a taste for sadism.

This blatant double standard has effectively destroyed any pretense of the “rules-based international order,” replacing it with a “law of the jungle” where rules only apply to one’s enemies.

In the jungle there is ecological balance. Every lifeform has a chance. The “rules-based international order ” is unbalanced — it has one set of rules for the powerful and another for the weak, depriving them chance at agency or power over their destiny.

Why Russia Should Reconsider its Restraint

From a purely Machiavellian perspective, the current Russian approach of “calibrated escalation” may be a strategic error in a world where Israel and the West have proven that no red lines exist.

Maybe not such an error. 2 022 showed that red lines do exist. Should exist. Certainly the quality of Iran ‘resistance” shows they exist. “Calibrated escalation” is like a submission hold in Jiu Jitsu, as opposed to a killing strike, which, by the way, is very difficult to do I real combat. In other words, calibrated escalation is a more effective strategy in war, just as it is in personal combat.

Russia has frequently threatened “unpredictable consequences” for Western missile or jet deliveries, only for the West to cross those lines with impunity. Though no one has given Putin the “TACO” moniker, Russian inaction towards open NATO provocations is certainly observed as a sign of weakness. This ensures a vicious cycle of salami-slicing of its “red lines” by the West. On the Ukraine battlefield, Russia’s slow pace has granted the West years to refine Ukraine’s defenses. The West has successfully sucked Russia into a war of attrition that depletes its resources and personnel.

In the early days of the SMO, Russian was not prepared for a full scale, conventional war with the West. Now, it is much stronger and the West, much weaker. It is the west that has been sucked into attrition, depleting resources, military, financial and industrial. Russia, by contrast, has grown much stronger.

Russia is the strongest nuclear power

On the other hand, Israel has shown that by simply ignoring international “red lines,” a state can achieve its objectives before the global community can organize a response.

LOL. What “global community”? The same one that gave us Iraq and Libya and Serbia and Afghanistan?

If Russia adopted the Israeli “total war” model—targeting all high-level political, military, and critical civilian nodes with the same “abandon” seen in Gaza or Lebanon—it might achieve the “decisive break” that its current attrition model has failed to deliver.

If Russia went for “total war” Israeli style, that would nuclear genocide in Europe. It would by costly at all levels and Russia would also lose Chinese support and the support of the Global South. The multilateral world would come to naught. It wouldn’t be worth it.

As the world is turning out to be truly an “animalistic jungle,” as the Israeli precedent suggests, then Russia’s attempt to maintain.

Hua is correct-- the “veneer of legitimacy” is a handicap just as the US’ veneer of concern for “freedom, democracy, and human rights” are now seen as hypocrisy.

By refusing to engage in total “scorched earth,” Russia is fighting a 20th-century war of honor against an opponent backed by a West that is increasingly operating under a 21st-century “total erasure” framework. The world of 2026 is a study in hypocrisy. Israel has demonstrated that with enough military “abandon” and Western enablement, one can rewrite the map through fire.

Russia, meanwhile, remains trapped in a grinding attrition that satisfies neither its political goals nor its military potential. If the “rules-based order” is dead, Russia’s continued “restraint” may be the very thing that leads to its eventual exhaustion and defeat.

I agree there is the danger of eventual exhaustion. But so far Russia is not trapped in grinding attrition. That is Ukrainian propaganda. Rather, it is Europe and the US that are trapped in attrition at all levels, economically, militarily, politically, and socially. I also agree that Russia is fighting with honor, winning respect. Respect is power. As the West weakens, Russia grows stronger.

Industrial output has continued to grow, and so did real household incomes. In fact, real household incomes increased by over 28 percent which is largely due to higher salaries, and I am talking about real, not nominal, wages. There was an increase of over 25 percent. We have been fulfilling all the social commitments we have to the people of Russia, including by adjusting for inflation pensions, benefits, minimum wages, and entitlements to support families with children, and so on and so forth.We had a plan to reduce the number of people living below the poverty line to seven percent by 2030. In 2025, we achieved this objective ahead of schedule and went even further by reaching a level of 6.7 percent. I want to go back to Mark Twain’s quote (“The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated.”) ( Let me reiterate that our economic and financial agencies have been effective in their actions and delivering results . Vladimir Putin

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