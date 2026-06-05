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charles leone's avatar
charles leone
35m

Russia should adopt the Iran strategy and warn the City of London that they are in the crosshairs of the next retaliatory strike in the event there is another drone/missile attack on Russian soil.

Putin should use a Trump-style threat to make the Royals back down, shut down their Operation Barbarossa and withdraw all their MI6 military advisors and aid from Kiev.

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Crush Limbraw's avatar
Crush Limbraw
6m

Excellent commentary, Julian!

BTW - Have you seen this? I stumbled upon it a few days ago and found it a fascinating read: "Mr Lanchester developed mathematical equations to show how this square law applied to war. Modified versions are still used by military operational planners today. They are especially useful for applying to attritional wars, because, as aforementioned, in attritional wars, the degradation of combat power is the aim in and of itself, rather than victory in a decisive battle or the capture of land or specific key points, like cities. Therefore, as one side loses power, the terrible logic of the square law takes hold: it doesn’t lose a linear amount of relative power, but the square root.....

https://multipolaritypod.substack.com/p/the-formula-developed-by-a-long-dead

...Based on his integrated projections from an updated model (as of 15 May), Dr Powell estimates window for this tipping point is 3-6 months from now (July-September 2026), followed by a 3-4 month cascade to functional exhaustion. Overall, this yields a 6-9 month horizon to “floodgates opening,” where advances accelerate from the current 0.3-1 km/day to 5-10 km/day, as seen in historical breakthroughs like the 2022 Kherson retreat. This non-linear result is the manifestation of the pitiless square law which Frederick Lanchester first codified into a usable model for military operations in 1916. But it boils down to this: Dr Powell’s model estimates Ukrainian collapse by early Spring next year (nine months from mid-May 2026) at the outside."

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