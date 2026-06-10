

Ah, one BIG tit…..

This comes after Iran downsed an Apache attack helicopter,in the Strait of Hormuz, using a anti-air loitering drone. The Strait of Hormuz is technically shared territory between Iran and Oman, so the helicopter was in Iranian airspace and since it was armed had to be regarded as hostile. It cost somewhere between $50 million and $90 million.

The US carried out about 20 strikes on coastal defense infrastructure in retaliation using Tomahawks ($3.5 million each) . Keep in mind that one strike CAN mean the expenditure of just one missile — bur usually two or more, taking into account air defenses and fortification.

And AGM-158 JASSM-ERs at as least $1.5 million per unit.

Iran carried out more than 20 strikes in retaliation and also shot down a Reaper Drone $30 million) each. Among the targets were F35 bunkers at the USAF base in Jordan. Cost? $50 million without the aircraft. What did Iran actually hit? They said they carried out precision strikes on FOUR targets including a command center. Iran has increased the precision of it strikes to a CEP of as little as 5 meters!.

Below is a graphic of a strike in Kuwait. Look at it carefully. Notice the precision. Yes, a CEP of approximately 5 meters!

On the other hand, you will find lots of stuff on X and so on that purport to show the strikes but probably aren’t . AI?

Where, oh where are the F35s? And why did the Jordanians permit this to be filmed?

No matter, CENTCOM says it show everything down and there was no damage. So we can be sure that most of the missiles got through and caused extensive damage.

In the case of the US bases in Bahrain and Kuwait, which are much closer to Iran, Iran used a new drone. probably the Hadid-110 (Dalaho) a jet-powered stealth drone with a 30 kg warhead and speeds up to 500 km/ h . It is ideal for taking out radar and air defense infrastructure and damaging command centers

In the case of Jordan, Iran may have used something like the Kheibar Sheken, which has a Maneuverable Reentry Vehicle (MaRV) 500 kg warhead, which is very difficult, usually impossible to intercept. It costs about $1 million a shot.

Do a little math. This exchange cost the US well over 200 million not counting air defenses, and aircraft mission cost and the like. Could be as high as $400 million — anyway, a lot of money.

The Pentagon estimates the US has spent about $29 billion so far. And Trump wants a wee bit extra for pocket change $200 billion. He estimates the country needs $1.5 trillion for defense the upcoming year.

After all, the Cubans may attack Miami.

Krainer is right. The ultimate weapon is economics. When it blows up, it destroys everything.

Chappy is/ was feral. So he has RULES…..

Only recently has started breaking those rules. However, he still has rules that he applies off and on…..

Help Ichi and Chappy and their slave by buying us coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/julicow/

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