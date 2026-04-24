Tomorrow....
just arrived....
Today, I had to fill out my tax forms for the Canada Revenue, pages and pages of stuff, just to get a tiny pension of a few hundred dollars a month, on which I pay 15% tax – even though I am officially below the poverty line.
I did the work with the help of my former business partner and I joked, “I think they are trying to kill me with stress and despair at getting any of this right!”
*I finished —almost. But I am exhausted. I started trying to write a post tonight as usual but I think I am too tired to think properly. Although I have posted every day for a long time, at least a year or even two, tonight I will take a break.
Sorry to you all.
There are so many things I want to write about, in some odd way all connected. But I owe it to you to attempt something like coherence.
Tomorrow….
Julian
“-tomorrow is our permanent address
and there they’ll scarcely find us(if they do,
we’ll move away still further:into now”
― E.E. Cummings, Selected Poems From: all ignorance toboggans into know
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I've just completed my own tax return. Luckily I'm well used to doing them & used to their deliberate use of terminology. That the vast majority of construction workers. Don't or never ever use in their lives.
It could be worse … you could be a US Citizen abroad, in which case Uncle Sugar would claim a piece of everything you have and then might give you a credit for what your host country rightly claims.