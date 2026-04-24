News Forensics

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Davy Ro's avatar
Davy Ro
2h

I've just completed my own tax return. Luckily I'm well used to doing them & used to their deliberate use of terminology. That the vast majority of construction workers. Don't or never ever use in their lives.

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The Alarmist's avatar
The Alarmist
34m

It could be worse … you could be a US Citizen abroad, in which case Uncle Sugar would claim a piece of everything you have and then might give you a credit for what your host country rightly claims.

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