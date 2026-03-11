Trump and the Evil Empire

Just for a change

Just for a change, I am doing a audio podcast.

I haven’t done one for a long time, although I post my video voiceovers for SouthFront regularly.

Yes, this IS me!

The voice may sound different from the one I use for SouthFront videos— but it really is me.

I use a different style for SouthFront and also British English which I was trained to do a long time ago and is appropriate for the kind of fact-based material they present.

This is my normal American accent, not quite the same as my birth accent (Canadian) or Mid Atlantic - but the one I use for things that have “feeling”.

In this case, I am talking about something I feel strongly about. Voice carries emotions.

How does one “bear witness”? You can do that many ways.

This is just one of them. We must search for them.

Julian

Transcript:

It’s been a while since I’ve done a podcast. For the most part, I do analytical articles in which I can insert links, video segments and graphics of various kinds – which allows me to explain complicated events and issues with greater clarity.

But podcasts – in my case audio podcasts –are better to communicate feelings.

Today I”d like to talk about “Evil” which is a word we hear everywhere these days, especially from Donald Trump, and his little band of ogres in the White House.’

This is not a word that you used to see in news headlines. But now it’s everywhere.

According to Trump, anyone who opposes his will is evil and should be killed. It’s a very long list and some have already been murdered – the Supreme Leader of Iran, Iranian political and military figures., and lots of ordinary people

Trump does not even bother to pretend as previous presidents always did. Something has changed in our world

So the Donald feels comfortable glorying in the deaths of people in fishing boats who might or might not have been smuggling something, or crowing about killing 100 people in his raid on Caracas to kidnap President Maduro.

He seems to expect applause. And yes, he does get that from some.

He is cavalier about killing over 170 schoolgirls --and those who tried to rescue the survivors in Iran recently,. It’s Iran’s fault he says. He jokes about ordering the sinking of an unarmed Iranian naval vessel of no threat to the United States close to Sri Lankan waters and leaving the survivors to drown. It’s war crime, of course.,

He doesn’t just wink at genocide he enables it.

The Donald is above the laws of all gods and all men.

Trump simply doesn’t care, which defines a certain kind of evil.

That said, he is just one of a long line of presidents, who deserve to roast in hell,

Before Trump was Joseph Biden who signed off on genocide and Ukrainian proxy war. Biden had slightly better optics but what really is the difference?

Barack Obama was apparently very proud of having become a good killer, although most of those he killed were women and children and elderly men, who he wrote off as “collateral damage” or terrorists.

Think of Libya and Syria and Afghanistan, how many people did he kill in those places? Yet, so many Americans worship at the altar of this hypocrite.

Before him Bush. And Clinton Need I go on?

They all killed people, in unnecessary wars and other actions.

The Nuremberg Tribunal said, to paraphrase, “aggressive war is the “supreme international crime which “contains within itself the accumulated evil of the whole” providing a basis for the widest range of atrocities—murder, rape, and theft.

That’s why Iran will never surrender.

No US president actually has real human blood blood on his well-washed hands. Neither did Hitler. ,

And no US president looked like an ordinary mass murderer or serial killer.--who usually look just like ordinary people

The difference is that when the crimes of a killer like Ted Bundy are revealed, we have a trial and punishment.

In the case of our presidents we do nothing – which tells us something not only about the kind of evil that they represent but about the darkness in ourselves and in our society.

Hannah Arendt called it the “banality” of evil-- a failure to think—a lack of critical judgment and inability to imagine the experience of others.

Over breakfast, we say, “Oh, that’s awful” and then switch the channel, and we add some jam to our toast.

While more than 50% of Americans disapprove of, Trump, a sizable 40% approve – about 140 million people,

Of the remainder, what does disapproval mean?

What are they prepared to do, to change things? Vote for the Democrats, who have proven themselves as bad as the Republicans, just a different brand of corrupt.

America needs a real revolution.

Direction and Production:

Chappy and Ichi making their debut.

Support New Forensics, Ichi and Chappy and their human-in-training by buying us coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/julicow.

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