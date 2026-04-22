Trump has once again taken the path of least resistance.

I am not surprised. Let us keep in mind that an all-out attack on Iran, leading to Iranian counterattacks on US assets throughout the region means weeks of war, and US casualties that cannot be hidden or “covered up”.

Right now, the Trump Cartel is making money hand over fist from what, after my last post, I have decided to call the “TACO Shuffle”. An all-out attack would not be a shuffle but a real tango, not over quickly, and interrupting the flow of cash into the Don’s coffers.

There are other factor’s.

Israel’s war in Lebanon is not going well as you can see from Laith Marouf’s comments.

Hezbollah has “killed” hundreds of Israeli tanks, reducing it to taking older Merkava tanks out of storage.

Most of those killed by the IDF have been ordinary Lebanese civilians, Christians and Muslims, alienating the population

The Lebanese government has lost credibility and legitimacy by bowing to Tel Aviv.

Hezbollah, as I predicted, is stronger than it was in 2025, better armed, better organized.

The Lebanese Army has refused to try to disarm Hezbollah - to prevent mutiny among its people— 50% of whom are Shi’a.

Shi’a are now more than 50 % of the population of the country, and in fully democratic elections would form the government.

Israel has insisted that it may attack Iran on its own. trying to draw the US in, but this time it is unlikely to be successful.

This is because Congress faces a deadline on May 1, 2026, to authorize continued military action in the war on Iran. Under the War Powers Resolution of 1973, the president must seek congressional authorization if a military operation exceed 60 days.

President Trump must either secure Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) or begin withdrawing troops . Presumably that includes naval forces.

While President Trump has extended the ceasefire to allow for peace negotiations, the U.S. continues its naval blockade which is an act of war.

Some Senate Republicans want an an AUMF as a“guardrail ” not only for this administration but for the DNP government likely to succeed Trump.

While Democrats have repeatedly introduced resolutions to end to hostilities, they are just as bad as Republicans in terms of starting wars—and it has been hard to reining g them in. For example, President Obama continued military operations in Libya past the 60-day mark by redefining the nature of the engagement. No president has ever been successfully prosecuted in court for violating the War Powers Resolution. Most modern presidents argue that Article II of the Constitution grants them inherent power as Commander-in-Chief to use the military to protect national interests, regardless of the War Powers Resolution.

This is an opportunity for Congress to regain a measure of authority over the “Imperial Presidency”.

In practice that is easier said than done.

For example the president can extend the 60-day window to 90 days, but only if he certifies that extra time is necessary for the safe withdrawal of U.S. troops.

Following Obama’s example, President Trump has avoided using the term “war” in favor of “military operations,”implying they do not reach the threshold of “hostilities” requiring congressional approval.

Congress’s most effective tool to stop the war therefore is to deny funding which would force a cessation of operations no matter what. But this might be hard to do under normal economic circumstances.

Are they “normal” now?

In any case, Trump wants to avoid debate by dialing down active war.

In this respect — along with the financial advantages, Trump’s TACO is predictable

Cluck, cluck….

From the Iranian side, waiting is good because they have planned for a long war and the second US carrier group is soon to arrive to add to their target list.

Each carrier group technically needs a shield of at least 17 destroyers if they are deployed separately, perhaps 25 if the two carriers are deployed together. Iran might adopt the strategy of drone swarms to exhaust the destroyer’s supply of interceptors, then cruise missiles targeting the destroyers themselves. A single hit by a cruise missile on a destroyer is enough to sink it. To avoid this the naval forces must stay at least 1000 km out of range. 1500 is better.

If Israel attacks, Iran may also take that as an attack by the US.

As I wrote in my last post, while the MSM took about “negotiations”— the Iranians have been down that path again and again over the years. They will keep on fighting, wearing the US down, destroying Israel. Iran has time on its side. The US does not.

The US either surrenders and agrees to Iran’s 10 points or the war goes on until it is a very, very different world.

The US is humiliating itself.

Today’s post on the buymeacoffee.com site:

Cluck, cluck, cluck!

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