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Ed's avatar
Ed
7m

Last night TACO is no cease fire.

It is merely Trump recognizing that depleting the U.S.’ magazine of expensive incompetent ordnance would not get him out of the hole he and Bibi dug in West Asia.

If U.S. withdraws from its inane blockade, the IDF pulls out of Lebanon, and Gaza, and U.S. shutters all bases in region including Turkey and Jordan….

Then Iran can give terms of surrender and reparations.

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Silvana Briand's avatar
Silvana Briand
11m

The Republican party is facing the real possibility of loosing both houses at the midterms. If Trump keeps writing the script for every sarcastic blogger out there, we'll run out of writers and he'll bury the Republicans for cycles to come.

The reality is once he loses his current base, the younger generations will bury him and his Maga bs.

Time is not on tRump's side and the further forward we go, the worse it will be and the party knows it to the point that he's getting pushback.

By starting an illegal war with Iran he's done 2 things: destroyed America's credibility even with Americans (totally trashing it globally) and raised respect for Iran as a global player. Even if people don't like their domestic policies, Iran has shown nothing but respect for civilian lives and international law. The juxtaposition is gobsmacking and even hardcore right wing pundits are jumping ship...

The rats are fleeing, even tRump can read that writing on the wall.

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