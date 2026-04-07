In my last post I explained why there was never any plan for a raid on the Istafan nuclear site. Namely, because success would have been impossible. In my view, this story is just that — a story — designed to distract from unpalatable realites.

One of those realities of course is the failure of the CSAR mission. Another is the impossibility of the Trump’s threats to put “boots on the ground” and / or attack nuclear sites .

Success in military terms is measured not only by the extraction of personnel but also by the cost incurred. If the US indeed lost aircraft and other equipment during the mission, then the operation cannot be deemed an unqualified success. Rescue missions involving dozens of warplanes penetrating hostile airspace and engaging Iranian defenses are inherently dangerous. Historically, governments often downplay or delay acknowledgment of casualties to maintain morale and political optic. Sultan M. Hali, Pakistani Air Force.

There was nothing unusual about a WSO colonel in the back seat of an F15, despite what the media say. .

Weapon Systems Officers (WSOs) are required to fly to maintain their active "Mission Ready" status and to continue receiving specialized aviation pay. (over $1000 a month) In the U.S. Air Force, WSOs—who are classified under the Combat Systems Officer (CSO) aeronautical rating—must meet specific flight currency and proficiency standards.

So, where did this story come from? Nobody knows! But it is clearly disinformation. Still, everyone has taken it up —even the Iranians, who of course know it is nonsense but use it to demonstrate American malintent.

To destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities, the Americans would need to send at least 100,000 troops to the region. Even then, success would not be guaranteed, and they would suffer colossal losses. Gleb Irisov. Former Russian military officer. (Sunday Evening with Vladimir Solovyov)

Irisov points out that the nuclear sites are heavily fortified and the Iranians could decimate the American forces with drones and MANPADs, at the same time, hemming them in with superior forces. Now, Irisov is a defector (he worked previously for TASS) who lives now in West Virginia — so no bonafide friend of Russia these days and an eager contributor to CNN!

Let’s just say that it an American attack on a nuclear site would be risky for a lot of reasons. Even the Israelis think so.

So what on earth is the AltMedia punditocracy thinking? For them this seems to be just ClickBait.

From the American point of view, the Istafah raid story :

confirms that Trump was serious about raiding a nuclear power plant and confirms that might have been possible, except for …bad luck?

that “bad luck” made the CSAR challenging - but the Americans came out victorious.

It appears that the USS Tripoli, carrying as a Marine expeditionary force has been forced to stand outside of Iranian missile range — just over 1000 km out. The IRGC says they hit it. CENTCOM says no. But Iran’s missile capabilities are constantly improving. So maybe?

That puts the American forces very short on manpower, more so now that Hegseth has evacuated American sailors from Kuwait and American military have come under under attack in Iraq by the Axis of Resistance.

Do the US need MORE ‘bad luck”.

In other words, the “story” is a way of changing the subject, something Trump does very well.

Now Trump is talking about more attacks on civilian infrastructure — schools, hospitals and the like—”obliterating” something — which means killing any chance that Iran will compromise.

In the meantime, Iran has upscaled its attacks on Gulf State infrastructure. Economically, Tehran is in the driver’s seat. Along with Russia which is making money hand over fist — oil, LNG, fertilizers, aluminum, food exports including seafood, precious and industrial metals, nuclear technology, coal .

Iran can expect to make a trillion dollars a year from control of the Hormuz.

Oh, did I mention Hezbollah is winning? Not just against Israel but against the American backed government of Lebanon which has lost all credibility.

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Today’s post for coffee buyers!

People have been asking me about Russia’s “crackdown” on Internet so…..

Russia: Digital Sovereignty

In January 2026, Iranian authorities shut down landline and mobile telecommunications infrastructure in the country to clamp down on coordinated protests. Starlink terminals, which were discreetly mounted on rooftops, helped Iranian protesters bypass this internet blackout. The role played by Starlink in the recent Iranian protests challenges the notion of digital sovereignty and promotes corporate entities to controversial arbiters in international political conflicts.

That was from Space News.

For “Iranian protestors” read “CIA and MOSSAD terrorists”, who murdered hundreds of people.

Right now only three countries have “digital sovereignty” – China, North Korea, and the USA--with Iran and also Russia aspiring to it.

For the rest of it log onto www. buymeacoffee.com if you are a Supporter or if you are not a supporter, just buy a coffee to become one. That gives you access to all the other stuff too . (There is a LOT)

And something to cheer you up. Is it real? Dunno. But it is heartwarming.