News Forensics

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Perseus's avatar
Perseus
1h

He’s becoming the King of Bullshit.

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Marc Leif's avatar
Marc Leif
1h

Unfortunately, both wars are shams. To quote Slavland, "Tha wars are fake, the massacres are reaL" The Zionist-Oligarchic-Globalist war is a war on energy, preparing for a new Covid dictatorship style world wide lock-down using the energy crisis started by the Globalists Zionists as the excuse. Sorry to say, Russia is complicit in this by allowing the Ukro Nazis-NATO bombing of Russian infrastructure and civilians with almost complete impunity. The so-called "retalitory strikes" on Ukraine are symbolic pin pricks to pretend Russia is really trying to "win" this war. The US and NATO are very much at war with Russia, and Russia is somehow mystifyingly allowing it. Russian oil production has been reduced by 40% with the bombings of Russian refineries. It's part of this Globalist energy war, the full impact of which we've yet to feel.

The moron Trump circus is part of the sham Punch and Judy show that has been characteristic of American politics since at least the Zionist conquest of the US, (1948 - 2001) if not before - since the 1913 creation of the Federal Reserve to finance WWI and the Russian revolution.

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