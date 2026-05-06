Today’s post for coffeebuyers

The Russians learned a lot about drones from Iran, adapting them to their own needs. Now, they are looking at asymmetric warfare in littoral waters and small seas like the Black Sea and Baltics. Not just drones but small, superfast missile boats, a tiny fraction of the cost of a destroyer. A Russian article for followers.

Trumpamania

Well, it seems I was right when I said that Bernhard and Larry were hasty to assume that Trump would attack Iran.

This video clip is typical MSM.

“Trump says the US will no longer escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz”, says the CBS AirHead.

Except that the US Navy did NOT escort ships through the strait – it was afraid to enter. Oh well, who cares about details!

And, of course, there is NO indication that the US is EVER going to give into Iran’s demands, give up its bases in the Middle East and stop support for Israel, much less admit to an unprovoked war of aggression over Iran’s right to develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, any of the now famous 10 points.

Just for the record here are the US’s “15 points”.

LOL…. Like I said, Comedy Hour. /?

The fact of the matter is that Iran has been preparing for a long war, with time out to rebuild its arsenal, and develop new weapons while Trump does hopscotch foreign policy. Why not? The country has been under attack for over 40 years and millions have died. What’s another year or two?

However, the world is getting bored by Trump’s antics, which are repetitive. and every time they try to switch the channel, it’s Trump, Trump, Trump All The Time, the most unfunny Comedy Show in history.

In a couple of weeks, we should see a massive oil shock. VERY un-funny.

No, shale gas is not going to save the world.

Nor Venezuelan oil, which won’t really come on line for years.

Israel

In the meantime, Israel is expanding its strikes against Hezbollah all over Lebanon in desperation – it simply doesn’t know where Hezbollah forces are and Lebanese villages and towns are such easy targets.

The Israelis think that punishing Lebanese Sunnis and Christians for sheltering Shi-ite forces when they are not, is good reason to kill women and children indiscriminately, will build support for Israel and alienate the Lebanese from Hezbollah, which has been Lebanon’s only protector\, delivering welfare and services that the Quisling government in Beirut will not.

The MSM and NSAM had been insisting Hezbollah was a spent force with the murders of political leaders but its military remained intact, decentralized on the Iranian model -and it used the “ceasefire-that-wasn’t” to stockpile weapons and prepare for what they knew was to come. I got a lot of flak for those opinions back when. But now it is clear that t

he Shi’a are stronger than they were before—as I said they would be.

US support for Israel will end eventually – when Iran and its allies destroy the “Zionist entity”. and there is no Israel to support. Israel deserves to die.

Home is where they heart is. So, send the Zionazis home – to the US of A.

Russia

Yesterday, I posted about the Kremlin’s warning to Ukraine that it would destroy “decision-making centers” if Kiev launched drones at Moscow during the May 9 anniversary or Russian Victory in WWII.

At that time, I suggested that Zelensky would resond and attempt some kind of provocation to

Prove he isn’t weak

Get the Russians to attack with overwhelming force

Persuade the Europeans to come to his rescue.

Get the attention of the MSM

So…

On Wednesday night , the so-called ceasefire declared by Volodymyr Zelenskyy in response to Vladimir Putin’s decision to declare a ceasefire on May 8 and 9 went into effect. Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense reports that between 9:00 PM Moscow time on May 5 and 7:00 AM Moscow time on May 6, air defense alert systems intercepted and destroyed 53 Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk regions, the Moscow region, the Republic of Crimea, and the Black Sea. Five civilians were killed as a result of a Ukrainian drone strike on Dzhankoy, Crimean Governor Sergey Aksyonov reported . Over the past 24 hours—between 9:00 a.m. Moscow time on May 5 and 9:00 a.m. Moscow time on May 6—the Ukrainian Armed Forces opened artillery fire on border areas of the Kursk region 54 times, shooting down 79 enemy drones over the region, Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported . Ten targeted attacks by the Ukrainian army in the Zaporizhia region were also recorded in the past 24 hours: in Energodar, Vasilievsky, Kamensko-Dniprovsky, and Mykhailivsky municipal districts. Two women were injured, noted regional governor Yevhen Balitsky. Additionally, TASS photojournalist Alexander Polegenko was hit by a Ukrainian drone in the center of Vasylivka, Zaporizhia Oblast. The journalist’s vehicle was attacked by a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone while he was filming the situation in the frontline town. Moreover, Ukrainian armed forces continue to stage provocations along the entire front line, especially in areas where nationalist brigades are stationed, said Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the head of the DPR, who is based in the territory of the “West” group operating in the Kupyansk and Krasny Liman area. Meanwhile, Ukraine cites Russian drone and missile strikes overnight. A Russian Defense Ministry report states that Russian forces struck Ukrainian Armed Forces aircraft-type drone assembly plants and fuel depots within 24 hours. Against this backdrop, advisor to the Ukrainian Defense Minister, Serhiy Sternenko, claimed that Russian forces allegedly “violated” the ceasefire. He believes these attacks undermine the “ceasefire” announced by Vladimir Putin on May 9. Sternenko added that in this situation, the Ukrainian side sees no possibility of observing the ceasefire. According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, Russia allegedly rejects peace, and calls for a ceasefire have no bearing on diplomacy.

Several hours before the “ceasefire” was announced, Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine “does not need a ceasefire; we have no holidays.” Which I guess is why he violated his own ceasefire!

Attacks on civilians, by the way, are war crimes.

Zelenskyy declared a “ceasefire” on Wednesday to gain a “pretext” for ending his “truce” and violating the ceasefire of May 8 and 9.

This is foolishness. But the MSM bought into, of course. He got it seemed universal support on Google.

Russia can destroy institutional centers in the center of Kiev, with damage probably to foreign centers there. There are about 160,000 out of Kiev’s 3 million resident’s living in the government district. so civilian casualties will be unavoidable. Hence the warning.

The Ukrainians don’t give warnings>

Will the Europeans come to the CokeHead’s rescue? I doubt it. It’s warning to them, too.

For the Russians, this will give them an opportunity to start the Summer Offensive with a bang. Literally.

The Duma’s proposal to re-categorize the SMO as a “war on terror” will likely become law.

After that, there won’t be much to talk about since you don’t negotiate with terrorists, do you?

Support New Forensics. Help Ichi and Chappy and their human they rescued from a highway by buying us coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/julicow

Share

Leave a comment

Message Julian Macfarlane

Refer a friend