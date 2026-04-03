News Forensics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Berta G Gutierrez's avatar
Berta G Gutierrez
3d

I know I’m being a bit glass half empty but isn’t it discouraging how many Americans either think we should be involved in a war with Iran or can’t make up their minds it’s a bad idea? This is a country that did nothing to us but exist - and people still can’t see a problem with what we’re doing.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Cassandra Occupy's avatar
Cassandra Occupy
3d

I am having all my fingers crossed for the Easter peace.

Cassandra

Reply
Share
2 replies
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Julian Macfarlane · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture