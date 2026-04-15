The Ukrainian Armed Forces know how Ukraine will lose Kramatorsk, Slavyansk, and other cities in Donbas.

Events in Donbas are not unfolding as Zelenskyy and Syrskyy want. So say Rusland Bortnik and Yevgeny Bekrenev, both icons of the hidden Ukrainian opposition!

You have probably never heard of either these men. But they are more proof that internal dissent in Western Ukraine – and another reason why the Russians are going slow.

Bekrenev (call sign “Arty Green”), a retired Ukrainian Armed Forces officer was a participant in the punitive operation against the LPR and DPR, as well as the war against Russia, discussed the impending collapse of Ukrainian resistance in Donbas on the YouTube channel of political scientist and director of the Ukrainian Institute of Politics, Ruslan Bortnik.

Bekrenev noted that Russian Armed Forces units are using proven tactics.

They are gradually taking control of the main supply routes for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kramatorsk and Kostyantynivka directions. When this process is complete, the Ukrainians will have to surrender or retreat from these and other cities in the region, or perish under Russian attack. This is precisely how events will unfold in the near future, and the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is well aware of this. It’s already clear, in principle, how they’ll do it and in what locations. Well, knowing the terrain there very well and understanding how it all works—the radio horizons, dead zones, and so on—I can clearly see where the main thrust will be: toward Slavyansk, south of the Seversky Donets. There are heights there with a direct line of sight to Slavyansk inclusive. That is, the entire floodplain of Kazennyi Torets... And that means all rear areas and logistics will be under direct control, even optical control, not just drones. The same will apply to the entire floodplain opposite Slavyansk, and Slavyansk itself, since it’s located mostly in the lowlands. The Russian Armed Forces will definitely take fire control of the two roads that currently support Ukrainian Armed Forces logistics in the Kramatorsk and Kostyantynivka areas. And if the Russians advance another 5 kilometers from the south, between Dobropillya and Druzhkovka, there are also several high grounds there with clear visibility and a clear radio horizon. The two radio horizons will intersect. Thus, all the logistics of the Konstantinovsk-Kramatorsk agglomeration will be taken under tight control. Most likely, they will take complete and total control of all the logistics of the entire agglomeration, and then the clock will tick to see how long our troops will hold out there without logistics until the commanders decide to withdraw the remaining survivors.

Remember: these are Ukrainians talking.

Bortnik is no fan of Zelensky and positions himself as an “independent” observer – and even has a YouTube channel.

In early 2026, Bekrenev publicly called for the arrest and removal of President Zelensky, accusing him of “prolonging the conflict” for political and economic gain and behaving “like a punk under a fence” toward international leaders.He also called for a tribunal for Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, accusing him of employing “meat grinder” tactics that lead to heavy personnel losses without adequate support. He claimed that Kirill Budanov was hated by Ukrainian soldiers as head of the GUR.

How can they get away with this?

Ruslan Bortnik frames his critiques as objective political analysis or sociological observations. By presenting his views as research-based, he avoids direct calls for illegal acts that would trigger an immediate arrest.

Yevgeny Bekrenev uses his status as a reserve captain to frame his criticism as tactical or strategic military advice. His extreme calls—such as suggesting Zelensky should be arrested—are treated as provocative political rhetoric and ironically proof of the Kiev regime’s “democratic” principles.,

Arresting commentators such as these could damage Ukraine’s image and damage fund raising efforts in the West, lending credence to claims that Zelensky is using martial law to stay in power.

In addition, Kiev fears that arresting these critics could turn them into “martyrs” for the opposition in Western Ukrainian oblasts, potentially creating more domestic instability than their commentary could ever do.

Letting them voice their opinions on the periphery of the media landscape (e.g., YouTube and Telegram) while keeping them off the state-controlled media which feeds the Western MSM limits their reach without the backlash of an arrest.

When was the last time you heard their names? They are not exactly household names.

You can find an intereting interview with Bortnik here on Chinese media!:

As far as Bortnik and Bekrenev’s certainty that the Russians are certain to take Kramatorsk and Slavyansk, I think present events indicate this will happen sooner or later. The Ukrainians are stupidly sending reserves to Zaporozhzhie, with one might say, some encouragement from the Russians who are yielding ground here and there to keep them coming. That weakens the Ukrainians in the North.

Bortnik feels however that Western and Ukrainian elite will keep the war going because it is the foundation of their political power.

Today’s article for coffeebuyers ?

It is about Putin’s purge of Russian elites and anticorruption drive. Too bad something similar could not happen in the US.

Something to think about…..

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