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Saint Jimmy's avatar
Saint Jimmy
1h

Russia and Iran NEVER had to be enemies of the US. They both would have been wonderfully complimentary ALLIES but israel and some low IQ dumbfuck christian zionist types and jews IN BOTH PARTIES just couldn’t have that because it would have exposed the close relationship with israel as COMPLETELY FUCKING WORTHLESS and, well, the old christian cold warriors are brainwashed and just too goddamn dumb to imagine that Russia and Iran could be reliable, very valuable friends.

At 68, I’ve seen enough. This country is too fucking stupid and corrupt to continue as an empire, especially with an economy so rotten that its citizens under 40 can’t afford to get married, buy a home, or have children.

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Cassandra Occupy's avatar
Cassandra Occupy
18m

Thank you, Julian, i am going to spend more time on Ukraine.

My sensing of West-Asia is currently listening to the news and then find out whether those are true or changed next day. I think Donbass is close to the last offensive.

And it is important to see the next step. Dnipro ? Zaporizhia ? Sumi ?

How is the situation south of Odessa ? Russia has even been attacking a corn transport ship.

And what difference makes the Hungary cross-over ? Will Zelensky receive his 30 Bn ? Or not ?

Well, we will see.

Cassandra

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