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Rolf Nilsson's avatar
Rolf Nilsson
3h

Cassandra! I only wrote what Google answered when I tried to find the video. I believe what you say about abductions, I have seen a lot of short videos showing how they try to get men to the trenches. Its horrible of course! Thanks for the link to the woman selling kidneys, I suppose they come from Ukrainian soldiers.

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Rolf Nilsson's avatar
Rolf Nilsson
5h

The video on mobilization has no link. When I search I get this message:

The videos circulating on platforms like Telegram, Facebook, and TikTok purporting to show "forced" or violent mobilization by Ukrainian draft officers—or videos of crying, young Ukrainian soldiers begging for surrender—are largely Russian-staged hoaxes or AI deepfakes. Intelligence officials confirm these are systemic disinformation campaigns.

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