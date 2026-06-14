Iran

As predicted, the US “MoU” is not going anywhere .

And Iran has made clear that talks about nuclear materials are off the table for now.

As William Schryver notes:

I see no possible way the US can yield on the two major points emphasized in this report:

🔹 No discussion of nuclear issues at this time

🔹 The Strait of Hormuz is Iranian / Omani sovereign waters; Iran will provide security for the strait.

Trump’s most recent post as @unrealDonaldTrump signalled that :



And the Israelis apparently agreed.

That was Axios. But the death toll in Gaza continued to rise:

The New Arab’s 73,000 number is confirmed deaths. The real number is closer to 300,000.

The ZioNazi State’s slow genocide in the West Bank also continues.

UN-linked data shows a sharp rise in Israeli Killing in the West Bank, with more deaths in the past three years than the previous 17 years. Reports state over 1,244 Palestinians were killed and tens of thousands displaced due to ongoing violence and operations. Humanitarian groups warn the situation is worsening, calling for stronger protection of civilians amid rising instability.



Unless the US can put an end to Israeli killings in Lebanon, Gaza, and the West Bank, there can obviously be no peace in the MIddle East. The US can stop it anytime it wants - by cutting off support for the ZioNazi state, which is just another proxy.

Larry Johnson summed up Trump’s “strategy” beautifully.

Yes, I forgive you Larry!

Russia Losing?

As the wheel spins, let’s look at Russia.

As, of course, you know Putin has destroyed the Russian economy!

So Putin as totally unsuccessful. He deprivatized 90% of the assets given over to Oligarch control And look what happened! Total failure.

Not like a whole slew of US Presidents and the Duopoly and the Billionaire Class. .

In the same period, 1999 to 2026, the US GDP (PPP) rose 1.6 X. US debt is 120% of the GDP (at least). Since 1999 US Pensions are up 2.5 X. Monthly income in the US, up 2.1 X. I am lousy at arithmetic - so correct me if I am wrong.

Of course, we are comparing apples and oranges. In 1999, Westernization had shattered the Russian economy — so it started from nowhere. In 1999, it was 23rd in global PPP.

Today, Russia has surpassed both Germany and Japan in PPP, It’s number 4 globally. ,

Both Germany and Japan continue to fall behind, as do the UK and France and the EU in general. And US economic superiority is all on paper.

Part of the reason for Russia’s success is the SMO, Russia’s proxy war with the “West’, which has unified Russia and given it purpose.

Yes, Russia is taking casualties both civilian and military, as countries do in existential wars— but that is what defines a conflict as existential! But Russia is winning in the Ukraine while building up its forces, aware of the possibility of a larger war in Europe.

Germany is starting to remilitarize but it is years behind, and simply no longer has the industrial base to catch up — ergo, it will always be behind.

At present, Russia is making solid progress in East of the Dnieper. Konstantinovka is about to fall, and when that happens, so too will Slavyansk and Kramatorsk. Russian casualties continue to fall as Ukraine rise.

What do Russians say?aral

Konstantinovka and the road to Slavyansk

War correspondent Kulko

The situation in Konstantinovka. An exclusive interview with the commander of the 4th brigade, Major General Anton Grunis (”Grozny”): ▪️ The operation to liberate the city entered a decisive phase after the capture of Ivanopil in November last year. A frontal assault with a crossing of the Kryvy Torets River was abandoned to save lives. The main forces were secretly redeployed to the west - the brigade attacked from the flank through Ilinovka, and broke into the city through the “Perspektiva” greenhouse complex. ▪️ Reconnaissance groups, which had entered Konstantinovka in the winter and adjusted the strikes, played a key role. ▪️ Currently, a group of up to 300 Ukrainian Armed Forces (VSU) is blocked in the south of Konstantinovka. There is no operational sense in their positions, but they are not being ordered to retreat. Trying to escape, the VSU soldiers are disguising themselves as civilians to infiltrate towards Druzhkovka. ▪️ Attempts are being made to supply the surrounded VSU exclusively with heavy drones. But our UAV operators are systematically disrupting this “air bridge”, while also exposing and destroying new enemy hideouts. ▪️ An active clearance of the left-bank part of the city and the organization of safe corridors for the withdrawal of civilians are ongoing. In parallel, the 4th brigade continues to press the enemy in the north-west direction (the Novoselovka area).

Ukraine Dying

Countries are like people. They have souls. And when they sell their souls to the devil they go to hell.

The SF video below documents the UkiNazis deeply unpopular conscription practices. I may have posted this before. No matter, if you already saw it either here or on SF, watch again.

The average lifespan of a conscript is just 3 months.

Russia will win because it has to. Ukraine will lose because it was never a sovereign state in the first place.

Yes, anyone can be Donald Trump!

Help Ichi and Chappy and the guy impersonating a human by buying us coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/julicow/

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