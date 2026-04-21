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Stephen Bobb's avatar
Stephen Bobb
5h

If God doesn't destroy Tel Aviv, He owes Sodom and Gomorrah an apology.

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Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
5h

No Iranian ever called me goy

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