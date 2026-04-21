Trumpty in Evangelical Disney World

Writers on X are a motley crew, the good, the bad, and the ugly. Mostly bad and ugly. But some of the “good” shine. One is Will Schryver of course. Another is Donald J. Gorbachev, who writes more poetically than most. I am not sure I understand completely what he is saying all the time, so I am sharing it with you . Maybe you ca help me.

The five-second epistemology of the surrender was announced in Beirut tonight



Sheikh Naim Qassem went on television and used the word surrender.



The Secretary-General of Hezbollah said: the surrender of the US.



Qassem walked through the sequence. Iran demanded the Lebanon ceasefire be included in the Pakistan agreement. The evangelical Disney World violated the Lebanon ceasefire. Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz against the American violation. The US surrendered. The evangelical Disney World was forced to stop fighting in Lebanon. The Strait reopened.



The surrender of the US. Not the retreat of the US. Not the concession of the US. The surrender of the US. The Secretary-General of Hezbollah used the word on Al-Manar television tonight. The word is now on the public record.



The transmission mechanism is named. Iran does not negotiate with the evangelical Disney World directly. Iran presses the Strait button in the Gulf. Washington feels the pain. Washington squeezes the evangelical Disney World. The evangelical Disney World complies. The button is Iranian. The pain routes through Washington. The compliance is the evangelical Disney World’s. Iran reached into Washington’s pocket and squeezed the evangelical Disney World through the pocket. The evangelical Disney World is Iran’s hostage in Washington’s pocket.



President ALL CAPS posted PROHIBITED. Qassem said surrender. Same event. Two documents. The congregation received PROHIBITED on Truth Social. The axis received surrender on Al-Manar. The congregation is not reading Al-Manar. The axis is reading both.



Qassem said the evangelical Disney World failed to reach the Litani River. Not in the first week as planned. Not over 45 days of fighting. The Litani is a line on a map 29 kilometers north of the Lebanon-evangelical-Disney-World border. The original war plan required the Litani in the first week. The war ended with the Litani unreached. The Litani stayed where the Litani was. The fighters stayed where the fighters were. The evangelical Disney World could not advance. The legendary performance that amazed the world, Qassem called it. The world was amazed because the world expected the Litani to fall. The Litani did not fall.



Qassem thanked Iran for the conditioning of the ceasefire. The condition was the Strait.

Iran made the Strait Hezbollah’s shield. If the evangelical Disney World bombs Lebanon, Iran closes the Strait. If Iran closes the Strait, Washington feels the pain. If Washington feels the pain, Washington stops the evangelical Disney World. The shield is not Hezbollah’s missiles alone.

The shield is the Strait of Hormuz 2,000 kilometers away. Iran extended Hezbollah’s deterrence by 2,000 kilometers.



The Strait is Hezbollah’s rear area.



Qassem closed with the posture. The fighters remain on the field with their hands on the trigger. The ceasefire is a halt, not a demobilization. Any violation will be answered. The fighters do not put down their weapons. The fighters wait for the next violation. The violations come from the evangelical Disney World, which cannot help itself. Netanyahu said on record yesterday that with Hezbollah we have not finished. Qassem read the sentence. Qassem’s fighters read the sentence. The fingers are on the triggers.



Three statements tonight from three capitals. The Secretariat of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council confirmed the 10-point plan accepted by President ALL CAPS on day 40. Ghalibaf da Gangsta confirmed the American mine-clearer retreated in Islamabad after Iran threatened to fire. Qassem confirmed the US surrendered and the evangelical Disney World was forced to stop. Tehran wrote the framework. Islamabad wrote the scene. Beirut wrote the name for what happened. Surrender.



Qassem thanked Iran for the conditioning of the ceasefire. The condition was the Strait. Iran made the Strait Hezbollah’s shield. If the evangelical Disney World bombs Lebanon, Iran closes the Strait.

If Iran closes the Strait, Washington feels the pain. If Washington feels the pain, Washington stops the evangelical Disney World. The shield is not Hezbollah’s missiles alone. The shield is the Strait of Hormuz 2,000 kilometers away. Iran extended Hezbollah’s deterrence by 2,000 kilometers.



The Strait is Hezbollah’s rear area.



Qassem closed with the posture. The fighters remain on the field with their hands on the trigger. The ceasefire is a halt, not a demobilization. Any violation will be answered. The fighters do not put down their weapons. The fighters wait for the next violation. The violations come from the evangelical Disney World, which cannot help itself. Netanyahu said on record yesterday that with Hezbollah we have not finished. Qassem read the sentence. Qassem’s fighters read the sentence. The fingers are on the triggers.



Three statements tonight from three capitals. The Secretariat of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council confirmed the 10-point plan accepted by President ALL CAPS on day 40. Ghalibaf da Gangsta confirmed the American mine-clearer retreated in Islamabad after Iran threatened to fire. Qassem confirmed the US surrendered and the evangelical Disney World was forced to stop. Tehran wrote the framework. Islamabad wrote the scene. Beirut wrote the name for what happened. Surrender.

Will Schryver said defeat. Qassem said surrender. Ghalibaf da Gangsta said reckless and ignorant. Three words from three voices. One event.



The congregation will not read any of these statements. The congregation will read tomorrow’s Truth Social post. The Truth Social post will say something else. The something else will be received as victory. The congregation will move on. The axis moves on too. The axis is armed, mobilized, on the trigger, thanking Iran, and reading the Litani.



Day 50. Still closed. Qassem said surrender. The fighters’ hands are on the trigger. The Litani is where the Litani is. Day 50.