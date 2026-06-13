This was the video narration I did for SouthFront just the other day. How quickly things changed!

Trump was threatening full-scale, all -out war with Iran. relying on America’s …umm…superior technology.

Perhaps not a good bet.

The Pentagon was NOT happy with Trumpist strategy so, as we all know, he TACO’d.

The stock market jumped, the price of oil dropped, and the Trump family got richer. Gee…maybe he is smarter than we think.

Then, of course, he said, an agreement was just around the corner.

Afterwards…..

That screed was apparently is in response to Iran, for the umpteenth time, making clear its red lines from which it has not strayed.

Tehran says it remains steadfast on its principled red lines as authorities review a proposed understanding, firmly rejecting speculation that a final deal has been reached despite Washington backtracking on recent military threats.

Also remember red lines don’t have to be straight.

Very likely the “agreement” that was supposed to signed on Sunday will fall through and the markets, will dive with the knowledge that the war could go on until next year. Keep in mind that the market is driven by insiders, the billionaire class — not retail investors. They always make money, even in a major crash .

And conditions don’t look good.

Even conservative institutions like the World Bank are not optimistic. “The global economy is not falling off a cliff, but it has downshifted sharply, and many developing economies are entering this shock with thinner buffers and fewer shock absorbers,” World Bank Deputy Chief Economist Ayhan Kose said. The World Bank had already cut its global growth forecast to 2.5% in January, marking the weakest pace since the pandemic. Now, in a worst-case scenario, if oil prices remain elevated and market stress deepens, growth could fall to 2.1% — or even 1.3% if the shock spreads through stock and bond markets.



The near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz has hit global supply chains and pushed up prices for oil gas, fertilizers and industrial chemicals.



The bank estimates that if the conflict continues past July, Brent crude could average around $115 per barrel for the rest of the year.



For ordinary people, this means higher fuel and transport costs, more expensive food as fertilizer prices rise, higher utility bills, slower wage growth and fewer jobs as businesses cut spending.



For poorer countries, the damage could be even deeper: governments have less money to protect households, subsidize essentials or support local industries.



During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the global economy contracted by 3.3%. The World Bank is now warning that the Iran war has become the biggest global economic shock since that crisis.

Pakistan has been insisting that a deal really was done. But that that is a mix of hopium and copium, predictable considering Pakistan’s long standing relationship with the US military but its need for keep the good graces of Iran to help control Baluchistan in the East and of course, the need to play nice with China.

Playing the “mediator” card is good PR.

Suffice it to say, Iran is fully aware of all that — and not compromising.

Iran’s redlines tie Trump in knots. For one thing, do you think he would even consider trying to get Israel to withdraw from Lebanon and also Gaza?

Yet, Iran knows how to play the game.

Iran-US MoU is in final stage, signing ‘within days’ — FM Araghchi



Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi laid out Iran’s positions on state TV:

Iran insists that the only acceptable way of dealing with its stockpile of highly enriched uranium is diluting it on its territory.

MoU status: “We’ve reached a final draft for a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding. This could happen within the next few days” – signed remotely by both parties..Tolls on the passage through the Strait of Hormuz are not allowed under international law, but “a type of payment or service fees will be required.” “The future of the Strait will not be like before. Iran and Oman will likely soon issue a joint statement regarding its administration,” he said. Israel will withdraw from all its occupied territories in Lebanon as part of the ceasefire.

If obligations are not met, “negotiations on a final settlement will not take place,” Araghchi said

Keep in mind that a Memorandum of Understanding is not a Peace Agreement.

It just means that each side has conditions for peace which they mutually “understand” but do not necessarily agree on. So you could have an MoU tomorrow and go back to war next week. MoUs are usually used to AVOID binding obligations sometimes to make it possible to escalate on some flimsy excuse.

That said, the US needs an MoU. Iran does not.

Take a look at the video from 12:00 to the end.

What cats want.

Isn’t that what people want? Or maybe it’s just me!

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