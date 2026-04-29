News Forensics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
1hEdited

re "the US will not agree to these points until American society reaches its tipping point.

Maybe it will never agree — until the US collapses as the USSR did."

I predict the latter:

Narcissists are almost genetically incapable of admitting fault - let alone defeat.

Just look at European "leaders".

Even w a disastrous economic depression pending, they still prattle on about sanctions.

They'll be dragged from their mansions (probably by the savages they imported), still blathering about Ukraine (and wondering why the savages don't get it).

Nothing will change unless these cultish idealogues are removed from power.

Reply
Share
The Alarmist's avatar
The Alarmist
1h

You could add another point: Iran successfully attacked counter-force targets in the GCC. I’m not sure if many of the US bases remain useable at all, but many are certainly significantly degraded in terms of combat readiness and usefulness. Furthermore, many of the GCC now have valid concerns that US security guarantees are not worth the paper upon which they are written. Further distressing from the GCC member viewpoint is the blatant example given by the US rushing defence equipment reinforcement first to Israel before shoring up GCC defences.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Julian Macfarlane · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture