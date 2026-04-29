France and Mali

Mali is the subject of my daily post on the coffeebuyer’s site. RT has a quick take on it. Click on the image above to connect to the video.

Iran

If you are not following Armchair Warlord on X, you should. He is not always right but he is always interesting, if not enlightening.

He has written a beautiful summary of the Iran War, an overview that you should keep in mind. Wars, as Clausewitz rightly thought,are complex gestalts. One must look at the whole, rather than being distracted by the parts.

As I read the NSAM (Not So Alternate Media), I see it focusing too much on the parts —meaningless details or aspects that do not address real questions, and ignore the picture that those parts paint.

Who cares about irrelevant details like what Sy Hersh has to say (about anything these days?) He is in his dotage connected by intellectual IV to the State Department.

Who cares what the Don has to say? His IV has been disconnected unless it is connected to himself somehow.

There are only a few commentators, such as Berletic, worth listening to.

Of relevance here is that Iran has defeated the US, except for immediate economic effects, which are yet to hit home— but will. The combined effects of budgetary outlay, debt, dedollarization, and an overhyped AI bubble, combined with the degenerative dementia of the political establishment in the US will at some point have to be reckoned withj. A huge crash is possible. Or a slow, unpleasant death for the US.

For the time being, Iran, Russia and China are in ascendance. They will benefit, not suffer, from the collapse of dollar and dollar-centric financial hegemony.

Donald was right about Iran having changed—not as a consequnce of regime change, but of greater awareness of its strengths.

10 Points Review

Read Iran’s 10 points. It should not compromise.

U.S. Non-Aggression Guarantee: A formal commitment from the U.S. to stop acts of aggression against Iran.

Control of Strait of Hormuz: Continued Iranian control and management of the strategic waterway.

Nuclear Enrichment Rights: Recognition of Iran’s right to enrich uranium within its borders.

Lifting Primary Sanctions: Removal of all U.S. primary sanctions.

Lifting Secondary Sanctions: Removal of all U.S. secondary sanctions.

Termination of UN Resolutions: Ending all United Nations Security Council resolutions against Iran.

Termination of IAEA Resolutions: Ending all International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors resolutions.

War Reparations: Payment of damages to Iran for economic and infrastructure losses during the conflict.

Withdrawal of U.S. Forces: Removal of U.S. combat forces from the region.

Ceasefire on All Fronts: A permanent, comprehensive ceasefire, including halting attacks on Iranian allies and proxies . That includes of course, Hezbollah and Hamas.

Withdrawal of US Forces will weaken the family dictatorships in the Gulf. It will also weaken Israel along with the implementation permanent ceasefire against Iranian allies.

Obviously, the US will not agree to these points until American society reaches its tipping point.

Maybe it will never agree — until the US collapses as the USSR did.

After an American Yeltsin, will there be an American Putin?

Armchair Warlord

Apr 28

Very little in the Six Week War - capped off by the Desert Two debacle in Isfahan - could be considered a “tactical success” at all.

We got stiff-armed by a well-prepared regional power, ran out of ammo, and the Chinese are once again about to win by doing absolutely nothing. Let’s actually assess this in a rational manner, working my best guess as to what our objectives actually were during this operation - which is in and of itself a difficult thing to figure out given they seemed to change daily because nobody at the Pentagon was willing to impose any kind of strategic discipline on Trump.So, uh, let’s break this down by lines of effort because there were several.

Line of Effort 1:

Strategic neutralization of Iran as a threat vector to Israel and other US interests and forces in the Middle East

OBJ 1.1: Regime change

FAILED. Iranian government as currently constituted (”regime”) consolidated power; “Khamenei replaced with Khamenei”. No significant anti-regime protests recorded.

OBJ 1.2: Secure US/Israeli air supremacy over central Iran

FAILED. Coalition remained dependent on standoff weapons for strikes outside border regions; only apparent attempt to fly massed air sorties into central Iran resulted in lost aircraft and near-disaster. Most Coalition air assets withdrawn to inconvenient bases far from Iran due to missile threat and reliant on extensive tanker support to operate at low sortie rates.

OBJ 1.3: Coerce existing regime to align with US strategic interests

FAILED. Iranian hardliners empowered by perceived victory against the United States and Israel; more moderate factions have aligned with hardliners.

OBJ 1.4: Isolate Iran from great power support (Russia/China)

FAILED. Russia and China continue to provide substantial economic and military support to Iran.

Line of Effort 2: Destruction of the Iranian WMD program

OBJ 2.1: Seize Iranian enriched uranium stockpile

FAILED. Attempted SOF raid ended in debacle.

OBJ 2.2: Destroy Iranian uranium enrichment capability

FAILED. Iranian enrichment capability is in extremely hardened underground facilities which do not appear to have sustained significant damage from Coalition attacks.

OBJ 2.3: Destroy Iranian industrial pipeline to manufacture nuclear warheads

UNKNOWN. Little data exists here outside of raw speculation

Line of Effort 3: Destruction of Iranian means of coercion against Israel and US interests in the Middle East

OBJ 3.1: Destroy Iranian missile force

FAILED. Iranian ballistic, cruise, and drone capabilities very much intact.

OBJ 3.2: Destroy Iranian aerial forces

FAILED. Iranian tactical aviation intact; transport and logistics aircraft destroyed on the ground by Coalition forces were of limited tactical utility.

OBJ 3.3: Destroy Iranian naval forces

FAILED. IRGCN mosquito fleet currently the dominant naval power in the Persian Gulf; naval balance of power in the key Persian Gulf and Hormuz region has shifted AGAINST the United States and allies.

OBJ 3.4: Destroy Iranian regional proxies

FAILED. Iranian regional proxies in Iraq and Lebanon showed resilience well beyond that expected by analysts.

OBJ 3.5: Prevent capture of Coalition aircrew by Iran

QUALIFIED SUCCESS. Thanks to strategically ruinous expenditures of standoff weapons, exposure of Coalition aircraft to Iranian air defenses was minimized, preventing Iran from taking POWs.

Line of Effort 4 : Protect Israel, friendly Gulf Arab regimes, US military forces, and broader US interests from Iranian retaliation

OBJ 4.1: Secure oil shipment through Strait of Hormuz

FAILED. Iran secured control of the Strait of Hormuz and continues to export oil despite attempted blockade.

OBJ 4.2: Disrupt Iranian retaliatory strikes

FAILED. Coalition strikes did little to nothing to disrupt Iranian missile and drone launches.

OBJ 4.3: Degrade Iranian retaliatory strikes on Coalition military assets in theater

FAILED. US forces withdrew to bases at operational standoff from Iran rather than contest positions inside SRBM range, ceding influence over the strategically critical Persian Gulf to Iran rather than risk friendly casualties. Iranian drones and MRBMs caused painful if not decisive losses to Coalition assets throughout the war.

OBJ 4.4: Prevent Iranian counter-value coercion against friendly Gulf Arab regimes

FAILED. Iran struck countervalue targets in the Arab states at will and continues to hold them at great risk; Qatar (previously home to a massive US presence) appears to have given Iran a massive tributary payment rather than face further attacks.

OBJ 4.5: Prevent Iranian strikes against Coalition proxies in theater.

FAILED. Iran effectively struck Iraqi Kurdish militias being positioned as a proxy force, leading to the Kurds concluding a separate peace with Iran and withdrawing from the conflict despite extensive claims in Iranian territory.

OBJ 4.6: Prevent second-order economic effects of the war in the United States

QUALIFIED SUCCESS. Stock market apparently unable or unwilling to believe magnitude of ongoing energy supply disruptions; jawboning and frequent false reports by the Trump Administration of imminent peace and successful negotiations reduced market turmoil at the cost of the long-term credibility of the US government.

In summary: Deep failures across all lines of effort and very few objectives accomplished.

Dolphin Talk

Back at the Zoo, I spent a lot time at the Dolphin Pool, where I officially was not supposed to go. I would visit at night and talk to the dolphins. We were friends. I whistled. They whistled back. I thought they understood me better than my parents. Then again, my parents didn’t understand me at all. I was lonely. So were they.

But I wished they could be free — in the ocean not confined to some horrible, little pool.

Support New Forensics. Help Ichi and Chappy and their somewhat aquatic friend by buying us coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/julicow

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