Things heating up?

The European public should not only clearly understand the true causes of threats to their security, but also know the addresses and locations of “Ukrainian” and “joint” enterprises producing UAVs and components for Ukraine on the territory of their countries.Russian Ministry of Defense

A little vague. Medvedev clarified.

In terms of international law, this would be within Russia’s rights as a defensive action.

International Law

One of the US’s greatest accomplishments is to undermine the last vestiges of that juridical anomaly known as “international law” for which there had once been hope. Empires do not seek fairness or justice: only power.

But now with the US attack on Iran, multiple war crimes and atrocities, and support for genocide-- there has never been greater need for something to correct the slide towards barbarism.

The war has alarmed the Chinese to the point where they have passed a law aimed at protecting themselves and allowing them the widest range of measures against abuse contravening what used to be accepted conventions of law, notably freedom of the seas.

They are taking a moral position, which of course, is also politically necessary if BRICS is to grow and prosper. It is also a position of power.

We see something similar happening in Russia, which in some sense started it all, this emphasis on law.

Putin, as you know, is a lawyer – and has been careful not to adopt any policy that cannot be argued in international law. That was the case in 2022, when Russia decided to support the DPR and LPR’s independence. Putin’s position was carefully set out to conform to law.

So…the SMO was not an “invasion”. It was an action to prevent genocide, accepting the broader definition of the terms. The sheer irrationality of Western propaganda - the egregious lies —justified the need for the kind of international law that delivers justice rather than tyranny.

Western arguments against the SMO are disingenuous.

Imagine if English Canada prohibited French in Quebec, deprived the Quebecois of basic rights and tried to force them back to France? Or worse to the US. And then Quebec declared independence. Who would support English Canada?

Right now, the Russians face European countries supplying Ukraine with drones and missiles that they use to kill innocent civilians, women and children in Russia.. Europe falls back on centuries of russophobia, , even allowing the UkroNazis to use NATO airspace, particularly in the Baltics and Finland. They also violate freedom of the seas by stopping Russian tankers to enforce illegal sanctions. Law used to justify illegality. There is a need for justice.

Now, with the Americans preoccupied in Iran—and the new Chinese law -- the Duma in Trussia has passed its own law that at would authorize the military force to “protect” Russian citizens held or prosecuted abroad by foreign or international courts or illegal fiat that Moscow does not recognize.

No more Mr. Nice Guy. Europe seems to want war sooner or later. Maybe it should be sooner. Better late than never in this case.

With the Chinese law, actions which hurt China or its peoples and are contrary to international law, can be dealt with in whatever way is necessary, including military force.

The new Russian law specifically targets cases where foreign or international judicial bodies—like the International Criminal Court (ICC), which issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin in 2023—act without Russia’s participation or consent. In other words, this law also targets violations of the understandings that are the basis of international laws accepted by the entire global community and eschews local interpetations or manipulations. The decision to act rests with the Russian president, without the need for tjhe approvals normal for foreign troop deployment, allowing for speedy response. Adapted from AI

The initiative has sparked concerns among Western officials and analysts that this legal framework could be used to facilitate illegal “special operations” (hostage rescue or intervention) to prevent their provocations.

Let’s say that a French frigate tries to take a tanker in the Mediterranean with Russians on board. Suddenly a Russian submarine transmits a cease & desist order. If the French refuse, the frigate will be sunk. The same scenario could be the case in the Baltic Sea.

When that Russian frigate escorted the tanker through the English Channel, the Brits pretended not to notice.

Both the Russians and the Chinese are setting up rules.

That has already had effects.

Obviously, the Baltic States are defenseless should Russia decide to put a military end their nonsense. Article 5? Does it apply when the a NATO member state commits an act of war, as in co-belligerency, against a non-NATO state?

No.

A NATO state that initiates an attack on a non-NATO state generally cannot successfully invoke Article 5 if the non-NATO state defends itself, as Article 5 is designed for defensive, collective security. NATO is a defensive alliance; Article 5 applies when a member is the victim of an unprovoked armed attack, not the aggressor.

I doubt the US would come to help.

The Scandinavian countries are also vulnerable.

Don’t poke a bear with nuclear weapons.

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For coffeebuyers: why Russian shouldn’t wait for Europe to rearm.

And something to think about.

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