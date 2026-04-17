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JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
2h

Imagine living in France at this moment (which I am doing). 1 Person I know in a medium sized town is not Russiaphobic.

Something has to happen in Europe.................these numbskulls in power want more war and yet the people walk around like Zombies.

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Shadiya's avatar
Shadiya
5h

So much this.👍🏾

The "Putin is literally Hitler" narrative drives me up the wall and don't get me started on "totally unprovoked"...😤🤣🤣

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