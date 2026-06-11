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Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
6h

Ahab had Moby Dick

Zelensky has the Crimean Bridge.

Trumpstein has Kharg Island

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Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
6h

I'm suspecting that Iran could easily sink remote US warships - but have chosen not to (so far)

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