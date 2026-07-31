A new kind of total war

World War III is entering a new phase. If we understand this conflict as one between the declining US Empire and the rest of the world, it is obvious that the wars in Ukraine, the Middle East and elsewhere are not separate; each is a different battlefield but all are somehow connected, even if they initially seem otherwise.

Of course, they are not just military conflicts, they are political, economic, and cultural as well – constituting a new definition of “total” war—diverse but having a singular goal—American domination.

Ukraine’s political, economic, and military war against Russia is a proxy war of course—the Ukraine, a puppet state, its movements manipulated by puppeteers in Washington. Yet, this war on Russia is also a war on China.

You cannot see the strings that move the puppets, but everything is connected, synchronous. Washington, NATO, Russia.

So it is that the war on Iran is also a war on Russia and China and their economic and logistical lifelines.

Maybe we can just say the war has gone viral.

At risk, however, are American vassal states such as the Gulf monarchies, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and Israel (although no one really knows if it is Israel that is the vassal or the US).

World War I changed the political map of the Middle East.. World War III may change it once again. That’s what wars do. Change maps.

1914

1936

Venezuela was a test for the war on Iran and an effort to secure important petrochemical resourced , while limiting Russian and Chinese influence in the Americas. Venezuela is basically a failure. Its socialist government remains in power and it will be years before it can export oil as it did before sanctions. The kidnapping of Maduro made the Venezuelans hate the Gringos even more.

And, of course, there is US meddling in Africa where Chinese and Russian influence has been growing much to the benefit of Africans.

So there are hotspots everywhere. The US is doing global whack a mole. And losing.

In Iran, the US’s murder of the supreme leader and his family and others, indiscriminate attacks on civilians and a long list of war crimes did achieve regime change – just not as the US intended. Instead of a compliant government and the cowed population, the US unified the country to fight and win, no matter how long it takes and no matter how difficult that might be, a long and slow war whose goals will inevitably new governments in the Middle East and the GCC countries, Jordan, the Middle East and maybe Syria, not to mention the end of Israel, except as part of a larger Palestinian federal state.

Moderates and Atlanticists have now been sidelined and Iran might very well get a nuclear weapon, maybe around the time it creates its first ICBM.

The first step is to deal with the GCC countries — all family dictatorships or, in the case of Jordan, nepotocracies. Who exactly are the “people” of these countries?Of all the GCC countries, only Saudi Arabia has a majority of Saudi citizens – just 58%. In Qatar, 90% of the population is foreign. These are feudal states. Their values are numbers on a spreadsheet. the integrity of their leaders dubious

Epstein and MBS

Their countries are corporate entities masquerading as nations. The employees don’t get to vote. Those at the top expect a golden parachute in a worst case scenario. They keep their money abroad just to be safe.

If economic conditions change in the Middle East, as is happening now, however, the status quo falls apart. The Emirs and Sheiks and Princes may get bullets instead of golden parachutes.

As for Israel—it of course is always been a pathocracy and a fake country full of fake human beings.

Ukraine is also a fake country as Putin recently said.

It will end soon enough. In the meantime however the Banderites ongoing “international” with strikes on Iranian vessels in the Caspian, arms sales to the Mafia in Italy, help for terrorists in Africa, in Libya, the Sudan, Mali and the like. And terrorist cells in Iraq.

Remarks by Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim al-Aboudi that “Ukrainian cells” had carried out attacks inside Iraq have sparked controversy and speculation over the groups’ nature and objectives.The comments raised questions over whether the allegations were linked to pressure on Iraqi authorities over attacks by armed factions inside the country and against Gulf states, or to tensions between Tehran and Kyiv after Ukraine targeted an Iranian merchant vessel in the Caspian Sea.“We have an intelligence unit tasked with analyzing information, and it concluded that there is Ukrainian interference in Iraq,” al-Aboudi said in a televised interview broadcast on Monday evening.“We arrested a small number of groups that carried out strikes inside Iraqi territory and targeted several installations. During questioning, they admitted that they were working for Ukraine,” he added.

The US empire offers Order but has created only Chaos.

The US think it will benefit from this disorder. I think not.

In a couple of years there will be no Ukraine as it was. There will be no West Asia as it was. We can hope there will be no Israel. Europe will not be as it was. Nor the US of A, if it still exists at all.

I hope.

Golden Retrievers are golden.

And I LOVE tuxedo cats.

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