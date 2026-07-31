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Cassandra Occupy's avatar
Cassandra Occupy
6hEdited

Thank you, for this eye-opener, Julian.

But don't forget that the real Evil Power is with the Dark Empire of Granbretan, that still rules the waves, from the City of London, Wall Street and some other points.

Its the Banking System, and its heavy weapon, the Petro-Dollar.

Furthermore is the ultimate plan of that Financial System, still the same as in the British Empire around 1900: The Heartland (Siberia/Russia), because ruling the waves will be not strong enough to fight the Coastal Defences, supplied by Railways and roads. Iran is connected to the large Eurasian Powers, a connection where no wave can come.

And Trump is by far NOT the Evil one. He has tried to get America back from the tentacles (Deep State) that controls it, secretly like a Colony of the Dark Empire.

But it seems to me in my Sensing, that the only way to defeat the Dark Empire, is to create an Economic SHOCK that can create millions of deaths. He seems to be very busy creating that Shock...

That is starting this Autumn and can last some years. It will be written in history books that will tell that story to many, many generations.

Just Saying,

Cassandra

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Crush Limbraw's avatar
Crush Limbraw
6h

Both of these authors have a case and the longer this goes on is evidence....because the only industry still existent in USRAEL is the war industry.

Eric Zuesse says Ukraine is now a stalemate -

https://ericzuesse.substack.com/p/the-ukraine-war-is-now-in-a-long?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=2510475&post_id=209288142&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=y7h5a&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email

And -

The War Is Not Meant To Be Won - John Leake

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2026/07/no_author/the-war-is-not-meant-to-be-won/

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