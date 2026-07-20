News Forensics

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Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
11h

I assume you posted the Einstein quote twice - expecting a different result :-)

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2 replies by Julian Macfarlane
Stark men kärv's avatar
Stark men kärv
13h

”By alienating both BRICS giants and traditional close allies like Canada, the U.S. is inadvertently forcing these nations to fast-track alternative payment grids and local-currency trade, fundamentally weakening the global dominance of the U.S. dollar.”

- Would have made sense if it wasn’t for the political and economic elites being captured by the US and bending over and backwards to satisfy their master.

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3 replies by Julian Macfarlane and others
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