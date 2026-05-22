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EKIM STRONGCUP's avatar
EKIM STRONGCUP
44m

Probably had to PAY TRUMP TO DO THIS

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Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
1h

an arrogant 250 year old upstart thought it could take on a civilization older than Christ

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