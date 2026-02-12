News Forensics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Franz Kafka's avatar
Franz Kafka
Feb 12

MAGA! Make America Go Away!

Reply
Share
Gemma's avatar
Gemma
Feb 12

Your article did not come as a surprise. The US clearly want a war - even if they have nowhere near enough by way of offensive missiles that they can use.

But two points of issue: firstly, if Iran strikes Israeli air bases, it will make little difference to the Israeli air force. During the 12 day war, the Israeli F-35s were all housed and maintained at RAF Akrotiri. Dealing with that would lead to a lot of trouble. Okay, perhaps not. Whatever the outcome, at the point the 12 day war was concluded, the Israeli F-35s were "timed out" by way of maintenance issues and the like. In other words, they could not fly, even if they wanted to. All Iran has to do is wage a war for longer than 12 days and Israel will be out of many of their aircraft.

The second issue is a matter of how the propaganda organs work. When you say, "In that case, I think American Zionist lobby would be blamed for the loss of American lives" - have they EVER been blamed for anything? Nope. The Iranians will be blamed for starting the war! After all, they put their country too close to US air bases and the like...

Reply
Share
2 replies by Julian Macfarlane and others
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Julian Macfarlane · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture