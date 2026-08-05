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Vasilios's avatar
Vasilios
26m

I'm glad you discarded that discredible Pallas' Cat video.

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Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
42m

I've never seen Trump laughing or playing with a child or dog

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