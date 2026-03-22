“Tis the times’ plague, when madmen lead the blind.”― William Shakespeare, King Lear

Trump’s War, as it will no doubt be called in the future, continues…. Trump is indeed mad and America is blind..

If you follow events on X or Substack or BlueSky or any of the Alternative Media and also read or listen to or view the Mainstream Media, confusion reigns.

Once again I must turn to the Bard:

“Confusion now hath made his masterpiece.”― William Shakespeare, Macbeth

In the midst of such chaos, how do we know what is really happening?

We must assume that this mix of facts, rumor and lies – if not the simple ubiquity of information available in this age of smartphones and AIs—creates this “confusion”. It cannot be sorted out without a lot of critical thinking—forensics!

Consider recent events.

One is Trump’s deployment of two Marine expeditionary forces to the Arabian Sea! Another is his threat to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants if Iran does not immediately open the Strait of Hormuz which is not actually closed but gated to exclude unfriendly countries such as the United States.

King Trump

In the meantime, Iran has carried out devastating strikes on US bases—and also on Dimona and Arad in Israel, near the country’s key nuclear energy site, with at least 200 civilian casualties - this in retaliation for the Israeli strike on its Natanz nuclear site. US casualties on bases or the destruction of US aircraft have not been confirmed but the effects on the Arab Oil States has resulted in draconian attempts to suppress information – just as in Israel.

Both the UAE and the KSA have made it a serious crime to record or share footage of missile strikes, drone interceptions, or the resulting damage. Authorities in both nations have launched aggressive crackdowns, resulting in hundreds of arrests since February 2026.

The US says only 13 US service members have been killed. But no one believes that. And, of course, none of its jets have been shot down except by friendly fire, which is something of an oxymoron, for morons.

Some reports say that the US has lost up to six tanker aircraft either shot down or damaged on the ground and that the US and Israel together have lost up to 10 fighter aircraft,.

The efforts to suppress information and “control the narrative” tell us that we will not know the real story from the side of Iran’s adversaries until long after the war is over – if ever!

As the war continues, the Gulf States are being forced to take sides—and predictably they have chosen the wrong one—the US and Israel. Iran made it clear that it was not attacking any of these states – only infrastructure at the service of its enemies in a life and death struggle. All the Gulf States had to do was to remain neutral and tell the US to stop using their territories to kill Iranians.

But the Arab oligarchs are too deeply compromised to do that.

In Saudi Arabia, the Prince Sultan Air Base was a major staging ground and hub for US forces so it was attacked. Unable to use Hormuz to ship oil and gas to the West, the Saudis gave the US access to the King Fahd Air Base. far to the West, which they presumably thought would allow the US to protect the KSA’s east-west pipeline.

Bad idea.

That airbase is well within range of Iranian missiles and drones. In addition, the Houthis have just joined the war. And they are much closer to the King Fahd base. Now the Red Sea will be off limits to the US, thanks to Houthi vigilance, so the Abraham Lincoln will maintain its current position well back.

This base along with bases at Jeddah and LSA Jenkins represents a significant shift which testifies to the effectiveness of Iranian strikes on bases on or near the Persian Gulf closer to Iran.

With Yemen as an ally – and newer long-range weaponry—these new bases are part of a retreat and it augurs the possible end of the House of Saud. The Red Sea is a chokepoint, just as Hormuz is. Right now Saudi oil is being choked and the bin Saud dynasty is being strangled..

You will recall I made quite a thing about the Islamic concept of the “Ummah”.

This is the word that the Houthis used when they pledged their support for Iran, keeping in mind that Houthis are Shi’a but not like the Twelver Branch in Iran. They are Zaydi Shi’a a branch that emphasizes merit and justice over divine appointment and in some ways has more in common with the Sunnis than with the Iranians.

The idea of “ummah” is important because Trump people are making this a religious war

Pete Hegseth has been widely quoted as saying: “Whether Sunni or Shia, our enemy is Islam.”

That’s not exactly what he said in the context of his very garbled and disconnected speech but it is easy to understand why most people take it that way. Underlying everything is Islamophobia. Which goes hand in hand with Russophobia and Sinophobia.

Hegseth has played too much Assassin’s Creed.

The Iranian have surprised the world with new and advanced weapons for which the US and Israel have few answers. These new missiles cannot be intercepted and they are capable of hitting targets with incredible precision. If the Iranians had hit the nuclear site at Dimona, it would have been the equivalent of a massive dirty bomb. This is, of course, a warning to Israel and the US, should they think of using tactical nukes on Iran.

The recent attack on Diego Garcia was a demonstration that Iran is developing advanced long-range missiles.

They shall have wars and pay for their presumption William Shakespeare . Henry VI, Part III

Indeed, the US must pay.

Cats are sweet — if YOU are!

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