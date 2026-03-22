News Forensics

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dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
4h

Trump and his followers are bringing down the Hegemon, but are too stupid to realize it.

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Cassandra Occupy's avatar
Cassandra Occupy
4h

WOW ! Your Sensing is growing... What do you eat lately ?

I do not have anything to add...

Cassandra.

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