News Forensics

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Jack Sprat's avatar
Jack Sprat
1h

Who fans the flames? Jewish globalist bankster family dynasties led by the Satanic Rothschilds.

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Nick's avatar
Nick
4hEdited

That's a great list of targets for Iran. Weird they have not taken out any of them.

It's almost like there are some unseen shenanigans going on in the shadows.

Starting to doubt the Iranian "negotiators" as much as I now doubt Putin & the Kremlin.

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