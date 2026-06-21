Thanks to Will Schryver for posting this on X

Israel has paused its strikes on Lebanon as a gesture towards an increasingly incompetent Donald Trump whose posts on Truth Social are more and more disconnected from reality.

As I mentioned, JD Vance is now stepping into the spotlight, with Marco Rubio stepping back. However, JD is still trying to provide cover for discrepancies – for example, to repetend to talk tough to the Israelis – although that is understood by Jerusalem as just talk He insists that the US has maintained the “upper hand” with Iran, or— as State Department scripture hath written - dominating the entire world.

But Hormuz is closed. Still.

As I mentioned, Trump is out of it. He continues making threatening noises.

With the MidTerms, the Trumpy Republicans risk getting trashed— so perhaps Trump will will have to succumb to a medical emergency, avoiding impeachment by leaving the Presidency in the hands of JD Vance. Ummm….

But the New Revised JD Vance is different. He’s lost a lot of weight also .

Whatever Vance says, Israel insists it will not leave Lebanese territory “for years” . Which means – ever .

So Southern Lebanon is the new Golan and northern Gaza. The script was written in the Torah.

Of course, Hezbollah will not accommodate the ZioNazis.

They intend to drive the IDF out of Southern Lebanon. And probably will.

The danger in this situation is that the Israelis will now turn their attention to Gaza to complete their genocide, as well as escalating something similar in the West Bank, which will result in the overthrow of the PLO, who all WestBankers now hate . 92% of WestBankers think the PLO is corrupt. This will lead to the PLO’s replacement by the ever more popular Hamas.

Isaiah 8:7-8: The mighty floodwaters of the Euphrates... will overflow all its channels, run over all its banks and sweep on into Judah.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force chief Brigadier General Esmaeil Qa’ani has warned Israel that it will be caught in a “flood” of Gaza if it continues to follow the aggressive policy. He urged them to take lessons from the defeat against Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement.PressTV

There are other ways to fight.

A top advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei has warned that failure to implement the recently signed US-Iran memorandum of understanding beyond paper will halt energy flows across West Asia.

That would hurt the US and the AI industry, also probably mean the end of the GCC states, certainly the UAE, at least as they are now constituted. And the US Big 7 wants GCC data centers as important hubs in their plans for world domination— with billions of dollars, maybe trillions in the algorithm. More about that later.

But Israel is not the real enemy - the US is. \

The Big Question

Why does Israel think it can get away with thumbing its nose at US public opinion?

The number of American Jews who identify as Zionists is just 0.8 % of the American population . However, just 0.00034 % of the population are billionaires. If Zionists and the “Epstein Class” call the shots, that’s because the public doesn’t care.

You might say AIPAC or pro-ZionNazi donors or the rich control the Media in one way another or just distract ordinary people — but the real reason, as usual in US politics, is institutional, hidden, enshrined in the 2027 NDAAm Section 224.

PressTV has an excellent article, which I have lightly edited.

The traditional framework of US military assistance to the Zionist regime, however controversial, was at least nominally subject to democratic oversight. Congress had to approve annual aid appropriations. Foreign Military Sales programs were subject to State Department review. Section 224 overturns all of this. By shifting from foreign aid to military entanglement through opaque mechanisms, including military procurement and industrial cooperation, US-Israeli military relations enter a new phase of classified joint programs and contracts, structurally insulated from public accountability. The architects of Section 224 fully understand that the American people no longer back unconditional military support for Tel Aviv. A New York Times/Siena poll conducted in mid-May revealed that only 30 percent of Americans believed it was the right decision to go to war against Iran. Another poll showed that a mere 16 percent approved of continued arms sales to the Zionist regime without restrictions. Washington’s pro-Israel establishment has learned the lesson from these numbers, but not in the way Americans might hope. They do not intend to recalibrate the relationship. Instead, they have chosen to restructure it in a manner deliberately designed to evade public visibility, as experts stress The jobs mechanism that is triggered by Section 224 is one of the most sophisticated features of the Act. The provision allows Israeli arms manufacturing company Rafael to expand its co-production plants in the United States, following an existing precedent of Israelis opening co-production plants in the United States in Arkansas and Mississippi. After bringing workers to a congressional district, any Israeli arms company creates for that representative a material political interest in ensuring the protection of the specific facility in that district, as well as the broader relationship between the two sides that supports it. The mechanism functions through economic dependency rather than direct financial transactions. Under Section 224, this mechanism would be expanded to dozens of other areas that range from AI development facilities to autonomous systems testing centres. A new production site is a new point for political capture. The architecture is not only binding the American military-industrial establishment to the Zionist regime. By establishing the domestic political basis for the binding to become more and more irreversible over time. This provision was slipped into the draft NDAA 2027 only weeks after the end of the unprovoked war against the Islamic Republic of Iran, a war launched by the United States and Israel that failed to achieve any of its declared objectives. Iran’s missile capabilities remain intact. There were no fractures in its military command structure. It retained its regional network of allied resistance forces. Far from being weakened, the Islamic Republic emerged from the third imposed war with enhanced deterrence capability, a greater sense of national unity, and a more recognized role in international energy security than ever before. The post-war consensus in the United States is fractured. Carrier strike groups remain vulnerable in the confined waters of the Persian Gulf. The popularity of US political leadership on matters of foreign policy sits at an all-time low. In this context, the introduction of Section 224 reflects not strategic confidence, but strategic dependence. This provision is a confession of strategic weakness. Washington, which had already hidden its regional agendas behind Tel Aviv’s during the war, now seeks to formalize this subordination. The goal is to ensure that future administrations, regardless of popular sentiment, will face institutional structures that make deviation nearly impossible. The bipartisan embrace of this provision, under the leadership of Republican Chairman Mike Rogers and ranking Democrat Adam Smith, speaks volumes. Only weeks earlier, Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat, had publicly criticized the Israeli regime in the New York Times for “misusing” American aid. Yet the senior leadership of the congressional establishment is quietly working to make the very basis of that influence permanent and invulnerable to any political challenge.

The administration can effectively bypass Congress on funding Israel. Not mentioned here is the enormous power that this arrangement gives the White House which can now more effectively bypass Congress funding Israel. Or, of course defunding Israel is also possible.

This greatly strengthens the Imperial Presidency.

Is it about war with Iran ?

Not really, not that war – it’s the AI War, which is really a war between TechnoFascism and the World including what used to be known as the “United States of America” .

Trump is the first President to embrace AI. He won’t be the last. Biden would have too but he never got the chance.

NVIDIA is a huge presence in Israel.

But there ae others.

Global Tech Giants in Israel

Intel: Israel is one of Intel’s most vital global hubs. The company operates major development centers and massive chip manufacturing fabrication plants (fabs) in Kiryat Gat, making it one of the country’s largest private employers.

Microsoft: Microsoft Israel R&D Center is one of the company’s oldest and most strategic hubs outside the U.S.. It focuses on advanced cybersecurity, cloud architecture (Azure), and data platforms.

Google: Google maintains heavily staffed R&D hubs in Tel Aviv and Haifa. It focuses on search algorithms, AI development, and cloud services (including the $1.2 billion government cloud initiative, Project Nimbus , shared with Amazon).

Apple: Apple’s R&D centers in Herzliya and Haifa constitute its largest development hub outside of Cupertino. The teams specialize in silicon chip design, including processors for the iPhone and Mac.

Meta: Meta’s Tel Aviv office is a core hub for engineering, specifically contributing to infrastructure, core platform features, and generative AI tools.

Amazon: Driven by its acquisition of Israeli chip designer Annapurna Labs, Amazon’s AWS teams in Israel develop the custom Graviton and Trainium chips that power Amazon’s global cloud data centers. (thank you Google AI)

So before you start going on and on about MAGA and Christian Zionists and ZioNazis, it isn’t just them. Think of the 0.00034 %

Silicon Valley is the biggest threat. SiliconNazis. Maybe in a while it won’t be Musk or Thiel or Gates of any of those guys, it will an AI named Sue

Antidemocratic decisions, Sieg Heil salutes, geopolitical threats as well as other inflamed speeches from Donald Trump and Elon Musk in the recent weeks have produced an emerging collective recognition that fascism is not simply coming, but that fascism is now in power in the United States. It is a commonplace to claim that yesteryear’s fascism will not look like a new form of fascism. This is a point worth emphasizing, however, given the malleability of reactionary ideas to thrive in new sociopolitical environments. The question “how do we recognize fascism?” is thus untimely (in Nietzsche’s sense), both a historical and contemporary one.

Are you autistic?

You might be.

Just ask “Cassandra”!

The bulk of new autism diagnoses now seem to be adults who have been pretending to be “normal” for years. Like me.

But not everyone agrees that uch “high functioning” autists are really autistic at all and question the whole ASD spectrum theory.

This video looks at the issue in detail.

Support New Forensics.

Help Ichi and Chappy and the autistic Toilet Guy by buying us coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/julicow/

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