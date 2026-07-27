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paolo's avatar
paolo
20m

Agree, I also liked the honest interview he did with Carlson after the beginning of the SMO. Especially when asked why he doesn't tell the West the same he told him, Putin said" USA Propaganda machine is too big and powerful, it'll be useless and it will take years to get to that level..."

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Franz Kafka's avatar
Franz Kafka
2m

Elon Muskrat had Ass Burger Syndrome... at best He is a terrible poseur, the kind that fakes illnesses as a fashion statement.

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