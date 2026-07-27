I have been writing a lot about Vladimir Putin these days, especially his Slow War against Ukraine and also NATO, which many people, especially Russians, would have him prosecute faster, and which some even see as a failure of character!

There are any number of reasons why people feel this way.

One is just “belief” about wars and how they’re supposed to go. I used to feel that way too: I just expected that the Russians would want to get the war over with fast – as they seemed to be doing in the beginning until the West in the form of Boris Johnson scuppered Istanbul 1.0.

After that, as the war unfolded with the fuller intervention of NATO, I began to see things differently – especially as I listened more carefully to what Putin was saying in his various addresses and began studying his background and history.

As you know, I have been working on a long article, largely biographical, on Putin and how he became the man he is. That article is too long for a regular Substack post so I wanted to offer it to the people who support me by buying me coffees.

What happened to it?

I actually finished it several times – then read it to myself and realized that there was something that I was missing – maybe not one thing, maybe many things – so I went back to researching and thinking. And, indeed, I have been missing a lot! The main sources for Putin are his biography First Person and Oliver Stone’s documentary interviews and there is a lot there, a lot of connections which lead in many directions and propagate endlessly. That pattern of creation, by the way,is common with almost all high functioning people “on the spectrum”.

But, as you may know, I am not “normal”.

Nor is Putin.

Nor are a lot you, I am sure.

In my case, I am diagnosed as “autistic” – but not the kind of Autist you are familiar with from TV, with odd speech and movements and communication habits and so on.

To most people I am just a different flavor of “normal”. OK… a little weird.

Technically, according to psychiatric diagnosis I am a high empath 2e Autist, 2e standing for “double exceptional” which means “gifted” with a range of autistic characteristics. “High empath” means I “feel” people without words

This 2e things is really a new category. Categories come and go of course. Aspergers is out. (Sorry Elon). HF or the rarer 2e Autism categories are now “in’. Apply now!

There is much debate in psychiatric circles about what should be included in the ASD category or even whether ASD exists at all .

An increasing number of people like me are coming out of the closet and you’ll find lots of videos on YouTube and so on about the condition. It’s nice to have a name other than just “Weird”.

Not that it matters that much. People like me have behavioral scripts and are good at masking so we can fit in to normal life marginally or temporarily. But there are significant differences. And, hey, I live in Japan where “gaijin” are “outsiders”.

Putin seems to fit the clinical definition of 2eAutism exactly, keeping in mind that this category does not exist in Russia.

Reading Putin’s biography and especially listening to him talk in conversation with Oliver Stone I realized that I could get what he was saying immediately— not just literally but the emotional subtext as well, although Oliver Stone often seemed confused.

Reading reviews of these interviews, I realized that most of the people who were analyzing what was being said did not seem to get what Putin was talking about.

Takes one to know one?

Assume for the moment I am correct.

If I am, it somehow explains a lot about Putin’s behaviors—and policy, especially with respect to the SMO.

High-empathy autists feel the pain of others deeply and personally and that includes the systemic pain of warfare which causes catastrophic, visible, and agonizing loss of human life. Such people, as leaders, view mass kinetic warfare as a strategic and systemic failure so they will attempt to dismantle the enemy’s capacity to fight rather than destroying its population, even when provoked. You can see the difference here between Putin and Trump.

Another example: Putin was visibly shaken by news of Gadhafi's vicious murder. Hillary Clinton laughed

A 2e autistic mind excels at identifying hidden connections—what I call “rhizome thinking”. Sometimes called “type 3”.

So Putin views war as a massive, interconnected network of resources, beliefs, and logistics Their focus is non-linear and holistic and so they attack underlying infrastructure—currency and supply lines, undermining public trust on the enemy’s side.

We see that happening now in Ukraine very obviously. People like Putin are not just systematic, they focus on efficiency applying precise, calculated, uncompromising pressure hoping for structural collapse. The aim is to destroy the consensus that caused the war. ‘

However, at the same time, people in this 2e category are governed by strong moral and social imperatives -- an intense, uncompromising internal drive for fairness and justice. They constantly take moral positions.

Despite what the vast majority of Western analysts say, Putin does not seek domination

Domination breeds insurgency; whereas moral and social victory ensures permanent peace.

As a 2e, Putin understands the cognitive boxes created by propaganda very well – and that the only way to counter such deceits is ultimately by physical demonstrations of truth. At some point, the Ukrainian population and also the population of Europe will see the lies of their self-serving leaders for their falsity.

In this sense, “Slow War” is fast because while military attacks may destroy infrastructure quickly, real victory peace requires moral and spiritual renaissance which takes time, patience and persistence. Sometimes a quick victory, as in Iraq, just leads to endless violence and pain.



Ordinarily, neither the military nor the public understand this kind of thinking in a leader. Slow pressure looks like stalling while the nation is under existential threat: it can be seen as cowardly, passive, or indecisive . Most people measure success in territory gained – they judge the progress of a war from maps — or think war is just like in the movies.

Ukraine may have lost over 2 million men and a huge amount of hardware but what matters is what can charted on a map and the success of its terrorist attacks are taken as major failures for Russia even when they are of little strategic importance. That’s not the way it’s supposed to go: the public feels fear, anger, and a desire for immediate retribution. They want to see the enemy punished on the news. Sure, the US and Europe are collapsing economically but a slow war for economic attrition is just unexciting.

Putin ‘s heightened empathy especially his desire to minimize enemy civilian casualties could be seen as being “soft”—except for his ability to make hard choices and the inevitable success of those choices in terms of daily life in Russia.

Gum Dept Store Moscow

Putin, however, does not play bureaucratic or media games as politicians do in the west . He is honest and straightforward. And he is conducting the war with volunteers. Those that survive – and most do—are called heroes and given preference in academe, government and business as heroes in a new Patriotic War. For every Russian who dies, 32 Ukrainians do.

Of course, in Russia there is (fortunately) no such thing as 2eAutists — just “gifted” individuals” .Putin has proven his giftedness over the years –he has changed Russia on a scale that no one could imagine.

Psychiatrists like Michael Fitzgerald and British mathematician Ioan James have written extensively on historical figures, arguing that the specific cognitive profile required for revolutionary breakthroughs is heavily biased toward the autistic brain architecture. Of historical game-changers, experts speculate that up to 30% to 50% exhibited clear, documented 2e autistic traits.

Of course, not every autistic person contributes in this way – I just clean cat toilets.

Western “intelligence” insists that Putin is a megalomaniacal psychopath, cold, unfeeling and cruel.

He eats babies for breakfast.

How can I prove otherwise?

Animals and kids

His well-documented attachment to animals and children is evidence.

The West will insist these are acts — performative political staging, but to me they seem to be authentic proofs of systemic, affective empathy and asynchronous emotional development-- a preference for uncomplicated, social connections over the chaotic manipulations of adult “normalcy”. For me, adult social interaction requires constant cognitive attention to hidden motives, sarcasm, and societal cues. I do that rather well but it can be tiring.

Animals, by contrast, offer total complete transparency.

In the Putin Interviews, Oliver Stone observes Putin’s relaxed demeanor around his dogs (like his famous Labrador, Konni). When Putin is feeling overwhelmed or down , he turns to his dogs because they have no agendas and offer authentic connection free from social masking.

During a 2014 visit to a Persian leopard sanctuary where a cub became aggressive with journalists, Putin calmly stepped in, cradled, and soothed the animal. He said “I like animals, it seems I have a feeling for them.”

From a neurodivergent perspective, this reflects the Intense World Theory—an innate, intense somatic empathy that bypasses verbal language, allowing a person to read and mirror the primal, instinctual sensory states, not just of animals but also people, which perhaps accounts for Putin’s reputation for being able to size people up immediately. Many put it down to KGB training, but from his biography he could do this before he entered the KGB.

Just like animals, children communicate with unmasked honesty. They say what they mean and have few if any hidden agendas.

Putin writes: “The meaning of our whole life and existence is love. It is love to the family, to the children, to the motherland...”

In public settings, Putin frequently breaks protocol kneeling to their eye level, listening intently to their questions, or lifting them up. Western journos think this is performative, but, as a 2e person, it feels perfectly natural to me, more than tha,t an opportunity to drop that always heavy public mask.

A hallmark of twice-exceptionality is asynchronous development—possessing advanced intellectual capacities alongside vulnerable, sometimes childlike emotional or sensory processing. ,When discussing the role of being a godfather with Oliver Stone, Putin showed an unexpected, deeply sincere focus on the religious and moral upbringing of youth.

When Stone asks him if young people are spoiled, Putin defends them, noting, “Young people are different everywhere... it depends.” If you are different from others , you learn to respect difference.

A 2e often feels a natural kinship with children because both exist in a state of developmental liminality with a complex intellect and also a hyper-sensitive emotional core natural to the innocence of a child or an animal.

Putin can be ruthless, as when systemizing the Russian State or defending his country, but underlying that are strong values, among them the unmasked goodness of the young –and the equally unmasked balance of the natural world .

Cats: 3 eAutistic

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