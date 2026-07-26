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Ismaele's avatar
Ismaele
41m

I wish that SMO ends NATO, but unfortunately I do not agree with your conclusion. Sure, as you said, it would be crazy for EU/NATO to launch a war against Russia, however all indicators in Europe and UK are pointing towards that direction: spending less money on welfare and more on rearmament, increasing brainwashing propaganda and freedom restrictions, militarization of society, etc.

Also, have you noticed that the warfronts are about to merge, after the Ukrainian attack on an Iranian ship in the Caspian Sea?

I have the horrible feeling that things will get ugly, but hopefully I will be proven wrong!

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voza0db's avatar
voza0db
2m

NOT A CHANCE...

the North Atlantic Terrorist Organization PROVIDES TRILLIONS OF REVENUE... From the simple Soldier sent on a mission to the BILLIONAIRES that own the MIC!

so it'll keep on going.

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