I have written many times about my form of analytical analysis of “official narratives” , which is forensic, and looks for contradictions. One very glaring anomaly in the current war between Iran and the US and Israel is the difference in the number of casualties between Iran on the one hand and Israel and the US on the other, which is part of the Official American “We’re winning” story.

In Iran, civilian targets predominate, numbering (to date) at least 80,000 including schools, kindergartens, and healthcare facilities—more than half of all strikes, up to 80% according to some sources, even excluding “dual use” facilities with environmental and long-term heath consequences.

As a result . the number of civilian casualties reported by Iran is about 1500 people including 200~300 children. There are no reliable figures for military personnel. which are variously quoted as between 50 and 5000 by Western “sources”.

On the other hand, Iran has focused on military targets, following the Qu’ranic injunction to avoid harm to the innocent. It has launched almost 5000 missiles and drones at American and Israeli bases with exceptional precision and verifiably low rates of interception. It has targeted some hotels in the Gulf States, where Western military assets have gone into hiding — but these are high precision strikes of specific rooms.

Iran, however, does hit military related infrastructure (as in Dimona and Arad) wherever possible, which serves Israel’s nuclear capabilities.

Israel’s military related facilities are often located in densely populated areas, which means a greater likelihood of collateral damage . And US military on US bases are housed without bunkers.

However, Israeli civilian deaths are reported to be 17~21 and just two soldiers. US military losses are quoted as 13, the reverse of what a reasonable person would expect

Something is not right here.

Tasnim, the IRBC news agency has done some research .

At Least 1,281 Killed in Israel, Tasnim Finds March, 22, 2026 - 21:29 TEHRAN (Tasnim) - The Hebrew website of Tasnim News Agency has concluded that the number of casualties in the occupied territories has surpassed 1,280 people. The Hebrew group of Tasnim has examined data related to the following Israeli cemeteries: 1) Har HaMenuchot Cemetery in Jerusalem 2) Yarkon Cemetery in Petah Tikva 3) Holon Cemetery in Holon 4) Segula Cemetery in Petah Tikva 5) Kiryat Shaul Cemetery in Tel Aviv 6) Har HaZeitim Cemetery in Jerusalem 7) Haifa Cemetery in Haifa 8) Nahalat Yitzhak Cemetery in Givatayim 9) Rehovot Cemetery in Rehovot 10) Ashdod Cemetery in Ashdod Tasnim has also taken a look at the casualties in the Chevra Kadisha organizations in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem (occupied al-Quds), Haifa, Petah Tikva, and Rishon LeZion, as well as data related to the movements of ZAKA (Zihuy Korbanot Ason) or “Disaster Victim Identification” teams, reaching the conclusion that the number of casualties in the recent war in Israel is at least 1,281. Chevra Kadisha are the responsible organizations for burial affairs in Israel. Based on the findings of the Hebrew website of Tasnim, an analysis of data related to the database of cemeteries in Israel indicates that the average number of deaths in the occupied territories is about 150 people on ordinary days. However, an additional daily average of 61 people has been added over the past 21 days, bringing the average number of those buried during these days to at least 211 per day. Therefore, if the minimum casualties is estimated at an average of 61 people per day, a total of 1,281 fatalities can be projected over a period of 21 days. The statistics related to the movements of ZAKA rescue teams also report 703 cases. Considering that ZAKA, unlike regular emergency services that use ambulances to transport the injured, is specifically for the deceased, this level of movement further substantiates the figure of 1,281 rather than what official Israeli accounts claim. ZAKA teams are part of a volunteer rescue organization in the Zionist regime that operate at scenes of death and severe incidents, not in transporting the injured. In this analysis, the statistics related to the casualties in Arad and Dimona that occurred yesterday have not yet been taken into account.

The Tasnmin figures do not discriminate between military and civilian deaths. But the number – 1281 –sounds reasonable.

Would the US government lie to the people about casualties in a war? Ask Daniel Ellsberg

Has THIS US government ever lied to the American people?

Would Israel lie?

Wrong questions. Have Israel or the US ever told the truth? If they told the truth, they would collapse.

This is a war in which so much is unsaid, so much hidden.

The nuclear program that doesn’t exist just got hurt badly enough that the President of the United States is threatening to obliterate Iranian power plants in 48 hours. The escalation is the confession. You don’t threaten to destroy a country’s energy infrastructure in two days because you’re winning. You threaten it because something just happened that you can’t say out loud because saying it means admitting the thing that got hit is real. Donald J. Gorbachev@donaldgorbachev

Makes you think, right?

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Cat Psychology

One interesting thing is that cats recognize voices. Ichi recognizes the voice of his first caregiver who looked after him as a young kitten — even over the phone, despite not have really seen her for years!

And he LOVES “talking’ to me, getting me to respond.

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