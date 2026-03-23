News Forensics

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Jack Sprat's avatar
Jack Sprat
15h

Firstly, they are not my government, they are simply a body of parasites.

Secondly, the proper question is would they ever tell the truth about anything, the answer is no.

Thirdly, they will always be guilty until made innocent.

Fourth, if they cannot be made innocent, they are to be avoided and evaded to the maximum safe extent possible. The goal should be to elevate their cost of extracting your personal resources above the extraction they receive. Become a shadow negative ROI to government.

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No1
16h

Without reading the article yet, and answer the question: unequivocally YES

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